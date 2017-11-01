33 world champions of Formula 1

Every racing driver dreams of being a world champion one day, but not all of them are able to achieve that feat.

Since the F1 championship began in 1950, 33 drivers from 14 nationalities and 15 countries (UK includes both Britain and Scotland) have won the coveted F1 title.

Michael Schumacher is the most successful of all, having taken over the reins from Juan Manuel Fangio in 2002. Prost, Vettel and Hamilton are next in line.

Nico Rosberg is the most recent Formula 1 championship, having beaten Hamilton to the title last year.