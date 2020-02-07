Formula 1
Formula 1 / Special feature

Why the French GP is a perfect pitstop for summer holidays

Why the French GP is a perfect pitstop for summer holidays
By:
Feb 7, 2020, 3:23 PM

World-renowned gastronomy, excellent wines, an incredible range of activities for tourism… and all of this with charming sunny weather — as if you needed one more reason to attend the 2020 F1 French Grand Prix in June! “La Summer Race” is the perfect pretext for visiting one of France’s most beautiful regions, which combines countryside, seaside and unforgettable adventures.

 

It’s in the hazy days of late June that our minds turn to daydreams of the summer break; why not start that break with a sunny, entertaining and adrenalin-fueled experience? The French Grand Prix at Circuit Paul Ricard is an outstanding way to bring your family on a trip, meet up with friends, or just take a well-deserved break from your busy daily life.

  • This piece is brought to you by Motorsport Tickets

The race weekend can also be the perfect start to a much bigger trip around the Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur region, which has so much to offer and draws millions of visitors from both France and abroad every year.

Saint-Tropez

Saint-Tropez

Photo by: Shutterstock

This region is an enchanting place to visit in the sunlit days of early summer, with lovely coastal resorts and famously charming country villages like Lourmarin in the Luberon Valley. These magical places are linked by roads that wind gracefully through the most beautiful landscapes you could hope to admire this summer. The shining sun and blue skies provide the perfect excuse to spend tranquil days and the long, warm evenings discovering the local cuisine. Whether bouillabaisse from Marseille or traditional, tasty vegetarian dishes from Provence, there’s something to please even the most discerning palates. Perhaps after working up an appetite with a visit to the astonishing Verdon Natural Regional Park.

Esteban Ocon, Renault R.S. 19

Esteban Ocon, Renault R.S. 19

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

Those jet-setters who aren’t satisfied by even the magnificent show provided by the F1 drivers can head to Saint-Tropez, only an hour and a half away from the Circuit Paul Ricard. There are many possible itineraries and the Comité Régional du Tourisme Provence-Alpes-Côte-d’Azur can provide you with all the information you need, plus the best tips for exploring the local surroundings, whether you’re there for a couple of days or a couple of weeks.

Atmosphere

Atmosphere

Photo by: I’Eden Boat

The “Summer Race” has it all, so it’s time for you to secure the best seats in the Circuit Paul Ricard grandstand, or anywhere around the racetrack, to enjoy the uniquely passionate atmosphere of this F1 experience. Come and cheer your favourite driver and your favourite team, whether you are a Ferrari fan or a Verstappen supporter, and of course the French drivers Esteban Ocon, Pierre Gasly and Romain Grosjean will be highly supported at their home race. The three-day passes for the 2020 F1 French Grand Prix are still on sale on Motorsport Tickets.

 

 

