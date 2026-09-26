"A big mistake" - Devastated Franco Colapinto apologises to Pierre Gasly and Lando Norris for Baku F1 crash
Franco Colapinto has taken responsibility for taking out Alpine team-mate Pierre Gasly and McLaren's Lando Norris at Formula 1's Azerbaijan Grand Prix
Franco Colapinto, Alpine
Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images
Alpine driver Franco Colapinto has apologised for the "big mistake" that saw him knock team-mate Pierre Gasly and McLaren driver Lando Norris out of F1's Azerbaijan GP.
On a lap 36 restart in the streets of Baku, Colapinto locked up his cold front tyres on the low-grip inside line into Turn 1 and clattered into the side of Gasly, with Norris also collected in the incident.
The incident cost Alpine a major points haul as both of its drivers were in the top 10, and it capped off a frustrating afternoon for Norris, who called on the FIA to punish careless driving with a race ban.
Afterwards, Colapinto was devastated by the damage he caused and apologised profusely to his team, to Gasly and to Norris.
"Just a big mistake,' the Argentinian said. "I locked up completely with cold tyres and cold brakes and was out of control completely. So, not a lot to say more than sorry to the team, to Pierre of course, to all the factory.
"We've been working really hard to score points and I threw it away with that big mistake. So, very sad for the team. Of course, a big disappointment."
"We spoke to Pierre, he came back and of course he's very upset, but I will try to talk to him again."
Photo by: Michael Potts / LAT images via Getty Images
When put to him that Norris had called for a one-race ban, Colapinto replied: "Well, sorry to Lando as well, to be honest, not only Pierre. Sorry to everyone, it's a big mistake, of course. I just locked up and then I was very out of control. I couldn't do a lot. As soon as I touched the brake, I locked up and lost a lot."
Colapinto acknowledged breaking the unwritten rule of not taking out a team-mate made the incident even worse and said he was expecting to get a penalty from the FIA's race stewards.
"It is more than disappointing to take out your team-mate. That's the biggest part of it," he added.
"If it only affected me, it would be okay to learn, but when it affects the other car as well, it's even worse. I do expect to get something, of course. I don't know, I'm not a steward, so I'll leave it."
Photos from F1 Azerbaijan GP - Saturday
Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Share Or Save This Story
Pierre Gasly calls social media abuse “completely inappropriate” after Franco Colapinto incident in Spanish GP
From Chess.com to Monza pole: How Pierre Gasly beat George Russell twice in one afternoon
What we learned from the Monaco GP Court of Appeal hearing
Alpine explains decision to drop Antonio Felix da Costa, Fred Makowiecki from Fuji WEC line-up
Alpine drops Antonio Felix da Costa, Fred Makowiecki from Fuji WEC line-up
What next after Briatore’s explosive McLaren rant?
Latest news
NASCAR Cup Kansas Chase race starting lineup: Rain again washes out qualifying
Jacques Villeneuve defends Red Bull team orders call at F1 Azerbaijan GP
"A big mistake" - Devastated Franco Colapinto apologises to Pierre Gasly and Lando Norris for Baku F1 crash
Lando Norris: FIA should hand out race ban for Franco Colapinto's Baku F1 crash
How George Russell claimed his career-best pole margin in F1 Azerbaijan GP qualifying
How the chase to catch Mercedes is unfolding
What we learned from Thursday practice at the 2026 F1 Azerbaijan GP
A look at McLaren and Audi's Baku F1 updates
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments