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"A big mistake" - Devastated Franco Colapinto apologises to Pierre Gasly and Lando Norris for Baku F1 crash

Franco Colapinto has taken responsibility for taking out Alpine team-mate Pierre Gasly and McLaren's Lando Norris at Formula 1's Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Filip Cleeren Ben Vinel
Edited:
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images

Alpine driver Franco Colapinto has apologised for the "big mistake" that saw him knock team-mate Pierre Gasly and McLaren driver Lando Norris out of F1's Azerbaijan GP.

On a lap 36 restart in the streets of Baku, Colapinto locked up his cold front tyres on the low-grip inside line into Turn 1 and clattered into the side of Gasly, with Norris also collected in the incident.

The incident cost Alpine a major points haul as both of its drivers were in the top 10, and it capped off a frustrating afternoon for Norris, who called on the FIA to punish careless driving with a race ban.

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Afterwards, Colapinto was devastated by the damage he caused and apologised profusely to his team, to Gasly and to Norris.

"Just a big mistake,' the Argentinian said. "I locked up completely with cold tyres and cold brakes and was out of control completely. So, not a lot to say more than sorry to the team, to Pierre of course, to all the factory.

"We've been working really hard to score points and I threw it away with that big mistake. So, very sad for the team. Of course, a big disappointment."

"We spoke to Pierre, he came back and of course he's very upset, but I will try to talk to him again."

Franco Colapinto, Alpine, Lando Norris, McLaren, Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Photo by: Michael Potts / LAT images via Getty Images

When put to him that Norris had called for a one-race ban, Colapinto replied: "Well, sorry to Lando as well, to be honest, not only Pierre. Sorry to everyone, it's a big mistake, of course. I just locked up and then I was very out of control. I couldn't do a lot. As soon as I touched the brake, I locked up and lost a lot."

Colapinto acknowledged breaking the unwritten rule of not taking out a team-mate made the incident even worse and said he was expecting to get a penalty from the FIA's race stewards.

"It is more than disappointing to take out your team-mate. That's the biggest part of it," he added.

"If it only affected me, it would be okay to learn, but when it affects the other car as well, it's even worse. I do expect to get something, of course. I don't know, I'm not a steward, so I'll leave it."

Photos from F1 Azerbaijan GP - Saturday

George Russell, Mercedes

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, George Russell, Mercedes, Lando Norris, McLaren

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Mike Krack, Aston Martin Chief Trackside Officer, Andy Stevenson, Aston Martin Sporting Director

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Traditional dancers

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi, Oliver Bearman, Haas, Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls, Esteban Ocon, Haas

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
George Russell, Mercedes

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
George Russell, Mercedes

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren, Lando Norris, McLaren

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Red Bull Racing pit stop

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Aston Martin F1 car

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
George Russell, Mercedes

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Lando Norris, McLaren

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
George Russell, Mercedes

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lando Norris, McLaren, Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
George Russell, Mercedes

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lando Norris, McLaren

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
George Russell, Mercedes

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Lando Norris, McLaren, Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine, Nico Hülkenberg, Audi F1 Team

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
George Russell, Mercedes, Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Alexander Albon, Williams

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
George Russell, Mercedes

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
George Russell, Mercedes

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
George Russell, Mercedes

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, George Russell, Mercedes, Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
George Russell, Mercedes

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
George Russell, Mercedes

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
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