A Red Bull in the centre of Turin!

On Saturday, 2 September and Sunday, 3 September, during Autolook Week 2023, the motorsport festival - now in its second year - the pulsating streets of Turin were embraced by the melody of a Formula 1 single-seater.

It was the Red Bull RB8, the car that competed in the Formula 1 world championship in 2012.

That year, the driver pair consisted of Sebastian Vettel and Mark Webber, with the German going on to win the third of his four consecutive world titles with the Austrian team.

The RB8's Show Run was made possible thanks to the partnership between Autolook Week and Sparco, the event's official team supplier and technical partner of the Red Bull Formula 1 team.

It was a magical moment enveloped by the setting of Piazza San Carlo that woke up the city centre with the sound of the RB8, driven by former Austrian racing driver Patrick Friesacher, a special guest of the event.

The RB8 was the main protagonist of the second edition of Autolook Week, just as the Red Bull team is the protagonist of the 2023 Formula 1 world championship, with Max Verstappen getting closer and closer to grabbing his third consecutive crown.

Red Bull's presence at Autolook Week is something memorable, for a variety of reasons.

First, the participation of a top team like Red Bull in an independent event is not so obvious, especially when it takes place during a race weekend, such as the Italian Grand Prix.

Then, after several years, a modern Formula 1 car - once again a Red Bull - returned to the streets of Turin, to warm the hearts of fans.

Last but not least, the tribute. The tribute to the sporting history of Turin, which between 1946 and 1955 hosted the Valentino Grand Prix in a circuit developed both within the park of the same name and in the streets around it.

These and many other emotions characterised the first September weekend of Autolook Week, a veritable open-air museum of motorsport passion and history.