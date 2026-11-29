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A shocked Fernando Alonso assumed Marc Marquez retirement news was fake

The newly-crowned eight-time MotoGP champion will retire at the end of the 2026 season

Ed Hardy

Published: Nov 29, 2026, 2:43 PM

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Marc Marquez and Fernando Alonso in 2014

Photo by: Getty Images

Formula 1 world champion Fernando Alonso was so surprised by Marc Marquez’s sudden MotoGP retirement that he assumed it was fake - thanks to Artificial Intelligence.

Marquez made the shock announcement on Friday that at the end of this weekend’s 2026 Valencia season finale, he will leave the championship at the age of 33.

That is despite the Spaniard claiming a 10th overall world title this year and a record-equalling eighth MotoGP crown, moving level with Giacomo Agostini.

But Marquez cited ‘feeling fear’ on his bike as the reason for his retirement, thanks to his previous injury record, yet it still caused shock amongst the motor racing industry.

Fellow Spaniard Alonso, for example, posted his gratitude on social media and revealed “I’m going to have a hard time getting used to Sundays” without watching Marquez.

So when pressed on that post at F1’s Qatar race this weekend, Alonso responded: “It took me by surprise, because I'd seen that he'd recently renewed his contract for another year or two.

“At first, I didn't know whether it was true or not, because there are so many AI-generated videos and everything these days, so I didn't know if it was real.

“Then, when I realised it was true, there was a bit of shock and a bit of sadness, because ultimately, both as an athlete and as a motorcycle racing fan, there were races or moments when I would watch a replay of the grand prix just to see what he had done, because quite often he was the excitement of the race.

“So we're going to miss that, but I think he's explained his reasons very well, so it seems the time has come to stop.

“All we can do is thank him for everything he's given us on track, for all that magic, and wish him all the best in the next chapter of his life.”

Similar sentiments were shared by Isack Hadjar who “teared up” upon seeing the news, but his Red Bull team-mate Max Verstappen perhaps held a differing view.

The four-time world champion was less surprised by the retirement after seeing the state of Marquez’s right arm, predominantly caused by his highside at Jerez in the 2020 season opener.

Marquez has endured several surgeries on that area since, while also suffering further injuries, leading to it being a constant battle for the factory Ducati rider.

Verstappen said: “I was not shocked, because he has won everything and more in MotoGP. MotoGP is a very dangerous sport. If you look at all the riders, I think every year they do end up with some sort of injury or broken bones.

“Especially in Marc's case, in 2019, from then on, it's been quite... I don't know, of course, the day-to-day stories, but from what I've seen and when I've spoken to him, it's been tough to come back from that.

“As you can see also in the picture, his shoulder, the muscles around it. I think it's already remarkable what he has achieved, even after that.

“But that just highlights how good he is. I'm not surprised, and he fully deserves it also. To retire on his own terms, while winning the championship, and enjoy life, because there's much more to life than only MotoGP.

“Same for me here in Formula 1. I just hope that he enjoys his life now, also outside of it, with his family, his friends. Probably just think a little bit less about racing.

“Also, just stay healthy, because I think the amount of injury that these guys get throughout their career, it will eat up on you later on in life.

“You see it with a lot of those riders. I just hope that he's going to have a great second part of his life.”

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