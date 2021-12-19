Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Previous / Wolff: Team boss radio chat with F1 race control should be banned
Formula 1 News

Abu Dhabi F1 controversy won’t taint Verstappen title, says Red Bull

By:

Red Bull believes the ongoing controversy over the Abu Dhabi safety car restart won’t serve to taint Max Verstappen’s Formula 1 title success.

Abu Dhabi F1 controversy won’t taint Verstappen title, says Red Bull

The manner in which F1 race director Michael Masi handled the late race safety car at the Yas Marina circuit last weekend has triggered a backlash for grand prix racing, and tarnished the image of both the sport and the FIA.

While motor racing's governing body is clear that lessons can be learned from what happened, with a commission being set up to probe the events, Red Bull reckons that the fallout has done nothing to overshadow the achievement of Verstappen.

Instead, Red Bull team boss Christian Horner reckons that the controversy will quickly blow away – and all that anyone will focus on in the future is how Verstappen was so good over the campaign.

“People in this business have very short memories,” said Horner. “We even forgot what's happened earlier this year as it's been such a long racing season.

“I think that Max is absolutely the deserving world champion, when you look at the championship as a whole.

“Of course, you know, the events on Sunday have drawn an awful lot of comment. But that happens. It happens in sport.

“I think that we've had a lot of bad luck this year. We got fortunate with a safety car, but we made the right strategic calls. We won the race with great strategy, great teamwork, and great execution by Max.

“And time will move on. Max is a very, very deserving world champion, and we're incredibly proud of that. And the history books will always show that he's the 2021 world champion.”

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool

Verstappen himself says that lessons from F1’s history books, including controversies such as the way Ayrton Senna won the 1990 championship by driving Alain Prost off the road at Suzuka, show that time changes people’s perceptions.

“Even the championships which have been won, like 30 years ago, they have also been sometimes a bit controversial,” said the Dutchman.

“But nowadays, I guess, people, when they look back at footage like that, they actually enjoy it. So it's just part of the sport.”

Read Also:

Verstappen felt it right, however, that the FIA was willing to look into the events of Abu Dhabi with an investigation to see what lessons can be learned for the future.

For while there were times when he did not agree with stewards’ decisions, he equally understands how tough their job can be.

“I was sometimes not agreeing to what happened in the races, but I think that's quite normal right?” he said.

“You even have that in your relationship where sometimes you don't agree with things.

“Throughout the whole year maybe it didn't look like it, but I was in a very good relationship with the stewards. And when we were in there, sometimes it's a tough call.

“I mean, I also, in 2019, I kind of got invited to spend two days with the FIA [at the stewards seminar] and spent a bit of time with the stewards as well.

“Sometimes also for them, it's very hard to make decisions, and they have to follow the rules. So, yeah, I think it's good at least that you can talk about it and, as a driver, when I look at myself, I also look at every single year, what can I do better?

“I think everyone should be like that every single year: to look into the year after and, and say, what can we do better?”

shares
comments

Related video

Wolff: Team boss radio chat with F1 race control should be banned
Previous article

Wolff: Team boss radio chat with F1 race control should be banned
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Verstappen tops F1 team bosses' poll for first time
Video Inside
Formula 1

Verstappen tops F1 team bosses' poll for first time

Sulayem eyes changes to stop Abu Dhabi F1 controversy repeat
Video Inside
Formula 1

Sulayem eyes changes to stop Abu Dhabi F1 controversy repeat

Why the FIA can't bury its head in the sand over Abu Dhabi F1 fallout Abu Dhabi GP Prime
Formula 1

Why the FIA can't bury its head in the sand over Abu Dhabi F1 fallout

Max Verstappen More from
Max Verstappen
Verstappen: No reason for "disillusioned" Hamilton to quit F1
Formula 1

Verstappen: No reason for "disillusioned" Hamilton to quit F1

Red Bull eyes early Verstappen F1 contract extension
Formula 1

Red Bull eyes early Verstappen F1 contract extension

How new tracks will impact the Verstappen-Hamilton F1 title fight Prime
Formula 1

How new tracks will impact the Verstappen-Hamilton F1 title fight

Red Bull Racing More from
Red Bull Racing
Verstappen serene over Abu Dhabi F1 fallout as Red Bull ‘did nothing wrong’ Abu Dhabi GP
Formula 1

Verstappen serene over Abu Dhabi F1 fallout as Red Bull ‘did nothing wrong’

Red Bull: F1 needs rules rethink after Abu Dhabi controversy Abu Dhabi GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Red Bull: F1 needs rules rethink after Abu Dhabi controversy

The times that reinforce Mercedes' strong start to F1's first Qatar GP Qatar GP Prime
Formula 1

The times that reinforce Mercedes' strong start to F1's first Qatar GP

Latest news

Abu Dhabi F1 controversy won’t taint Verstappen title, says Red Bull
Formula 1 Formula 1

Abu Dhabi F1 controversy won’t taint Verstappen title, says Red Bull

Wolff: Team boss radio chat with F1 race control should be banned
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: Team boss radio chat with F1 race control should be banned

Why Mercedes chose not to pursue its Abu Dhabi F1 appeal
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Mercedes chose not to pursue its Abu Dhabi F1 appeal

Jamie Green: The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival Prime
DTM DTM

Jamie Green: The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Jamie Green: The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival Prime

Jamie Green: The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival

On his rise through the ranks before reaching Formula 1, Lewis Hamilton was usually a cut above the rest. But he never truly asserted himself over a Mercedes-backed fellow Briton who traded single-seaters for touring cars and is now seeking new opportunities after a year largely spent on the sidelines.

DTM
23 h
Can America's top talents still reach F1? Prime

Can America's top talents still reach F1?

Pato O’Ward tested a McLaren F1 car in Abu Dhabi this week as a reward for claiming his first victory for McLaren’s IndyCar team this year, while Logan Sargeant made his first appearance for Williams. But why aren’t more drivers from across the pond getting their shot? BEN EDWARDS asks why US F1 drivers remain a rarity

Formula 1
Dec 17, 2021
Ten moments that tipped the 2021 F1 world title in Verstappen's favour Prime

Ten moments that tipped the 2021 F1 world title in Verstappen's favour

With drama from start to finish, the 2021 Formula 1 season was the best in a decade - some might say ever. Motorsport.com presents the 10 pivotal chapters which decided how the season turned out as it did and culminated in its controversial conclusion in Abu Dhabi

Formula 1
Dec 16, 2021
Why the FIA can't bury its head in the sand over Abu Dhabi F1 fallout Prime

Why the FIA can't bury its head in the sand over Abu Dhabi F1 fallout

Despite the controversial end to 2021's Formula 1 season finale in Abu Dhabi, the FIA backed race director Michael Masi's actions - which ultimately yielded a first world title for Max Verstappen. However, with even Red Bull upset about stewarding inconsistencies, the FIA must be proactive and improve how it runs races.

Formula 1
Dec 15, 2021
How Abu Dhabi’s finale helped F1 transcend its normal news cycle Prime

How Abu Dhabi’s finale helped F1 transcend its normal news cycle

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix's final few laps elevated the 2021 Formula 1 finale from a run-of-the-mill formality for Lewis Hamilton to a last-second title triumph for Max Verstappen. But although the FIA's late-race decisions plunged the race's end into controversy, it sent shockwaves beyond F1's usual reach in the media

Formula 1
Dec 14, 2021
The call Masi should have made in F1's dramatic finale Prime

The call Masi should have made in F1's dramatic finale

OPINION: The 2021 Formula 1 season finale was the campaign in microcosm – packed with thrills and controversy. But it lacked integrity, even when there was an option for officials to maintain it. The championship, its worthy champion, his defeated rival and the rest of the competitors and its fans deserve better

Formula 1
Dec 14, 2021
Oscar Piastri: The F1 junior that has run out of places to prove himself Prime

Oscar Piastri: The F1 junior that has run out of places to prove himself

The dominant force of the junior single-seater ranks finds himself without a drive for 2022, but it isn’t stopping Oscar Piastri from plotting his path to the top. With Alpine potentially set for a driver dilemma for 2023, the newly-crowned Formula 2 champion is ready and waiting for his F1 shot.

FIA F2
Dec 14, 2021
The factors that enabled Verstappen's Abu Dhabi triumph Prime

The factors that enabled Verstappen's Abu Dhabi triumph

Max Verstappen won the 2021 Formula 1 world championship in a thrilling final lap showdown with Lewis Hamilton in Abu Dhabi, the Red Bull man's new tyres leaving his Mercedes rival defenceless. Here we look at all the key factors that allowed Verstappen to win a dramatic finale

Formula 1
Dec 13, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.