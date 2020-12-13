Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
25 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
01 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
15 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
29 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
06 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
13 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Abu Dhabi GP / Breaking news

Abu Dhabi GP defeat "a slap on the wrist" for Mercedes

shares
comments
Abu Dhabi GP defeat "a slap on the wrist" for Mercedes
By:

Toto Wolff said Mercedes' defeat to Max Verstappen in the season-ending Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix acted as "a slap on the wrist" for the team.

Mercedes swept to a seventh consecutive set of drivers' and constructors' championships in 2020, ending the season with 13 victories from 17 races.

The team was chasing its seventh win in a row at the Yas Marina Circuit, but struggled to match Verstappen's pace in the Red Bull as he dominated the race from pole position.

Verstappen ultimately won the race by over 15 seconds as Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton finished second and third respectively for Mercedes.

Mercedes team boss Wolff felt that both Red Bull cars were "simply quicker than us" through the Abu Dhabi weekend, and feared that Alexander Albon would pass Hamilton for third in the closing stages.

"You can see that everybody has weaknesses, and we weren't on our A game this weekend," Wolff said.

"That's simply a fact. Red Bull won fair and square. You can see that Albon also had a very good race, so they have a very good race car, and shows that when their car is in the right place, both drivers do a really good job.

"Probably Albon's pace was quicker than us by the end. They could have been well ahead, and even worse for us."

"We're leaving this race with a slap on the wrist. It wasn't a great weekend for us. It was a car that has never let us down all year, maybe apart from this last weekend."

Read Also:

Wolff explained that both Bottas and Hamilton were forced to manage their tyres after the safety car forced an early switch to the hard compound tyre that Mercedes was uncertain would make it to the end.

"Him and Lewis were looking after the tyres a lot, because it was not clear the hard would last until the end, and there was more pace in both of them,"Wolff said.

"You can see at the end, we saw through sector one, that our car wasn't simply turning around five and six, and the last sector wasn't great.

"We just simply had an understeery car all day today. We had a car that is good on Friday, but not good on Saturday. We tried both directions, weakened the rear, none of that helped.

"I think somehow we didn't get it right."

Vettel admits Ferrari farewell an "emotional day"

Previous article

Vettel admits Ferrari farewell an "emotional day"
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Abu Dhabi GP
Teams Mercedes
Author Luke Smith

Trending Today

McLaren retains third after Sainz escapes Abu Dhabi penalty
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren retains third after Sainz escapes Abu Dhabi penalty

Mercedes turns down power in Abu Dhabi amid MGU-K concerns
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes turns down power in Abu Dhabi amid MGU-K concerns

Grosjean excited by "extraordinary" Saudi F1 plans
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Grosjean excited by "extraordinary" Saudi F1 plans

Ferrari saddened to lose 'incredible' support from CEO Camilleri
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari saddened to lose 'incredible' support from CEO Camilleri

Abu Dhabi GP: Verstappen cruises to win ahead of Mercedes duo
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Race report

Abu Dhabi GP: Verstappen cruises to win ahead of Mercedes duo

Abu Dhabi GP defeat "a slap on the wrist" for Mercedes
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Abu Dhabi GP defeat "a slap on the wrist" for Mercedes

Latest news

Abu Dhabi GP defeat "a slap on the wrist" for Mercedes
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Abu Dhabi GP defeat "a slap on the wrist" for Mercedes

Vettel admits Ferrari farewell an "emotional day"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel admits Ferrari farewell an "emotional day"

Kvyat: No decision from AlphaTauri on F1 future "a shame"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Kvyat: No decision from AlphaTauri on F1 future "a shame"

Verstappen feared Imola tyre failure repeat while leading
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen feared Imola tyre failure repeat while leading

Trending

1
Formula 1

McLaren retains third after Sainz escapes Abu Dhabi penalty

2h
2
Formula 1

Mercedes turns down power in Abu Dhabi amid MGU-K concerns

7h
3
Formula 1

How the tragedy of Elio de Angelis changed F1

4
Formula 1

2020 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix race results

3h

Latest news

Abu Dhabi GP defeat "a slap on the wrist" for Mercedes
Formula 1

Abu Dhabi GP defeat "a slap on the wrist" for Mercedes

Vettel admits Ferrari farewell an "emotional day"
Formula 1

Vettel admits Ferrari farewell an "emotional day"

Kvyat: No decision from AlphaTauri on F1 future "a shame"
Formula 1

Kvyat: No decision from AlphaTauri on F1 future "a shame"

Verstappen feared Imola tyre failure repeat while leading
Formula 1

Verstappen feared Imola tyre failure repeat while leading

McLaren retains third after Sainz escapes Abu Dhabi penalty
Formula 1

McLaren retains third after Sainz escapes Abu Dhabi penalty

Latest videos

Starting Grid for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 01:01
Formula 1
Dec 12, 2020

Starting Grid for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

F1's Abu Dhabi 'Biosphere' Lockdown Plans Explained 08:53
Formula 1
Dec 11, 2020

F1's Abu Dhabi 'Biosphere' Lockdown Plans Explained

The Double Stack Pit Stop, EXPLAINED | 2020 Sakhir GP F1 Race Debrief 19:42
Formula 1
Dec 10, 2020

The Double Stack Pit Stop, EXPLAINED | 2020 Sakhir GP F1 Race Debrief

PETRONAS F1 Track Guide: Yas Marina Circuit 02:25
Formula 1
Dec 10, 2020

PETRONAS F1 Track Guide: Yas Marina Circuit

Grand Prix Greats – Abu Dhabi GP greatest moments 04:48
Formula 1
Dec 9, 2020

Grand Prix Greats – Abu Dhabi GP greatest moments

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.