Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
Topic

Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
Main Photos Illustrations
Previous / What we learned from Verstappen and Hamilton's F1 press head-to-head before finale Next / Why Abu Dhabi's F1 track changes are about more than just overtaking
Formula 1 / Saudi Arabia GP Special feature

Abu Dhabi GP: Latest F1 technical images on display

By:
Co-author:
Matthew Somerfield

Join us as we delve into the latest technical developments from the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at the Yas Marina Circuit, courtesy of Giorgio Piola and Sutton Images.

Abu Dhabi GP: Latest F1 technical images on display

Click on the arrows in the images to scroll through them

Red Bull Racing RB16B front wing detail
Red Bull Racing RB16B front wing detail
1/18

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

See the different colour of the upper two flaps on the inboard side of the adjuster of the front wing presented here by Red Bull. Owing to a shortage of parts and the crash damage sustained in Saudi Arabia, Red Bull has been forced to make repairs to the front wing, seen here on Sergio Perez’s RB16B.
Red Bull Racing RB16B in the garage
Red Bull Racing RB16B in the garage
2/18

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A peek inside the Red Bull garage as the team prepares the car reveals some detail of the RB16B’s floor, which awaits installation. Note the different design of the curved strakes on the leading edge of the upturned floor.
Red Bull Racing RB16B rear detail
Red Bull Racing RB16B rear detail
3/18
At the rear of the car we can see that the team has installed the medium-downforce rear wing on the RB16B at this early stage of the weekend.
Red Bull Racing RB16B diffuser detail
Red Bull Racing RB16B diffuser detail
4/18

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A close-up of the serrated diffuser Gurneys, rear brake ducts and suspension on the Red Bull RB16B.
Alfa Romeo Racing C41 front brake detail
Alfa Romeo Racing C41 front brake detail
5/18
A close-up of the Alfa Romeo C41’s front brake assembly during the preparation phase shows us the internal ductwork, which is also divided up in order that the air flows through the pipework more precisely and toward its intended target.
Red Bull Racing RB16B detail
Red Bull Racing RB16B detail
6/18
A shot of the RB16B from the front during the build-up phase gives us plenty of detail to absorb, including the exposed inboard suspension elements, the auxiliary oil tank beneath the tub and the front brake ducts with their bypass section.
McLaren MCL35M detail
McLaren MCL35M detail
7/18
A similar shot of the McLaren MCL35M as it’s prepared for the weekend and, don’t worry, the rear wing isn’t on the wrong way round – the gearbox, rear suspension and wing haven’t been attached to the car at this stage.
McLaren MCL35M detail
McLaren MCL35M detail
8/18
A shot from the other side and we’re able to see more of the rear suspension and rear brake assembly detail, along with the exposed front brake and suspension assemblies.
Aston Martin AMR21 detail
Aston Martin AMR21 detail
9/18
The Aston Martin AMR21 has been lowered down off the stands at this point but it’s key to note that it has mounted the lower downforce, spoon-shaped rear wing.
Williams FW43B detail
Williams FW43B detail
10/18
The FW43B being readied for action by the Williams mechanics exposes some of the front and rear brake details that ordinarily lies beneath the drum bodywork. Also note they have installed the spoon-shaped rear wing at this stage in the proceedings.
Williams FW43B front detail
Williams FW43B front detail
11/18
For comparison here’s the FW43B at a stage where the front brake drum bodywork has been applied but still at a point where we can see some of the inboard suspension elements.
Ferrari SF21 garage
Ferrari SF21 garage
12/18
The Ferrari SF21 during preparation: Note the right-hand side front brake duct has yet to be fully constructed, giving us an idea of the airflow's pathway through the assembly when we consider the left-hand side assembly has the full drum cover attached. Also note it has installed the spoon-shaped rear wing as used in Saudi Arabia.
Ferrari SF21 front brake
Ferrari SF21 front brake
13/18
This shot of the SF21 is from a little earlier in the build process, with the right-hand side of the brake assembly not installed as yet, giving us a look at the suspension upright.
AlphaTauri AT02 detail
AlphaTauri AT02 detail
14/18
The AlphaTauri AT02 without the outer brake drums attached allows us to see some of the internal detail.
Alpine A521 front detail
Alpine A521 front detail
15/18
The Alpine mechanics prepare one of their cars for action and allow us to see the inboard suspension elements and front and rear brake assemblies.
Alpine A521 noses
Alpine A521 noses
16/18
The Alpine A521’s nose and cape solution without the front wing attached shows how narrow the front wing pillars are, which enables a much cleaner pathway for the airflow toward the cape section, which drapes down quite low.
Aston Martin AMR21 front wing
Aston Martin AMR21 front wing
17/18
The Aston Martin front wing, nose and cape by comparison – note the wider nose tip used, whereas on the Red Bull it has the hollowed-out thumb-tip style solution.
Alfa Romeo Racing C41 front wing
Alfa Romeo Racing C41 front wing
18/18
A top-down overview of the Alfa Romeo C41’s nose and front wing shows the different approach it takes to some competitors when it comes to the shape of the wing profiles.
Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

What we learned from Verstappen and Hamilton's F1 press head-to-head before finale
Previous article

What we learned from Verstappen and Hamilton's F1 press head-to-head before finale
Next article

Why Abu Dhabi's F1 track changes are about more than just overtaking

Why Abu Dhabi's F1 track changes are about more than just overtaking
Load comments
More from
Giorgio Piola
How F1 teams decided over critical downforce choices in Saudi Saudi Arabia GP
Formula 1

How F1 teams decided over critical downforce choices in Saudi

Saudi GP: Latest F1 technical images on display Saudi Arabia GP
Formula 1

Saudi GP: Latest F1 technical images on display

How F1's teams developed their cars over 2020 Prime
Formula 1

How F1's teams developed their cars over 2020

Latest news

Why Abu Dhabi's F1 track changes are about more than just overtaking
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Abu Dhabi's F1 track changes are about more than just overtaking

Abu Dhabi GP: Latest F1 technical images on display
Formula 1 Formula 1

Abu Dhabi GP: Latest F1 technical images on display

What we learned from Verstappen and Hamilton's F1 press head-to-head before finale
Formula 1 Formula 1

What we learned from Verstappen and Hamilton's F1 press head-to-head before finale

Shwartzman hopeful of future F1 opportunities after announcing F2 exit
Formula 1 Formula 1

Shwartzman hopeful of future F1 opportunities after announcing F2 exit

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The lessons F1 can take from the Masi "souk" deal criticisms Prime

The lessons F1 can take from the Masi "souk" deal criticisms

As Formula 1 heads to its Abu Dhabi season finale, the FIA and race director Michael Masi are under increased scrutiny, with radio messages broadcast during last weekend's race prompting discussion and controversy. But what can they learn from the Saudi Arabia debacle?

Formula 1
9 h
The line Verstappen finally crossed in F1's first Jeddah race Prime

The line Verstappen finally crossed in F1's first Jeddah race

OPINION: Max Verstappen has made the 2021 Formula 1 championship. He’s taken the fight to the all-conquering Mercedes squad and its dominant champion, produced driving displays few can match. But he’s been on a controversial course too, and finally crossed a particular line in Jeddah

Formula 1
Dec 8, 2021
Why thrilling Jeddah F1 circuit needs to be safer Prime

Why thrilling Jeddah F1 circuit needs to be safer

OPINION: Saudi Arabia's new F1 circuit delivered a memorable first event, although not necessarily for all the right reasons. In the wake of the chaotic race, drivers voiced their concerns about the track but small changes could make significant improvements ahead of a return in four months.

Formula 1
Dec 8, 2021
The long-term F1 vision causing Haas’s short-term pain Prime

The long-term F1 vision causing Haas’s short-term pain

From ranking as one of the most impressive new teams to join the Formula 1 grid, Haas’s stock has plummeted along with its on-track performances over the past two seasons. Everything now hangs on whether its reforged alliance with Ferrari can deliver a better car – and whether its rookie drivers can set aside their quarrels. Oleg Karpov asks if any of these goals are achievable…

Formula 1
Dec 8, 2021
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

An ill-tempered Saudi Grand Prix made Formula 1 more soap opera than sporting spectacle at times, but there were some strong performances up and down the field on the world championship's first visit to Jeddah

Formula 1
Dec 6, 2021
How the Jeddah F1 race became a one-sitting Netflix drama series Prime

How the Jeddah F1 race became a one-sitting Netflix drama series

The inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix was a race packed full of incident as Formula 1 2021's title contenders repeatedly clashed on track. Lewis Hamilton won out over Max Verstappen to level the scores heading into next weekend's Abu Dhabi finale, as Jeddah turned F1 into a drama series

Formula 1
Dec 6, 2021
The impressive attitude that earned Albon his second F1 chance Prime

The impressive attitude that earned Albon his second F1 chance

Dropped by Red Bull last season, Alexander Albon has fought back into a Formula 1 seat with Williams. ALEX KALINAUCKAS explains what Albon has done to earn the place soon to be vacated by the highly rated George Russell

Formula 1
Dec 5, 2021
The factors that could negate Red Bull's practice gap to Mercedes Prime

The factors that could negate Red Bull's practice gap to Mercedes

Mercedes led the way in practice for Formula 1’s first race in Jeddah, where Red Bull was off the pace on both single-lap and long runs. But, if Max Verstappen can reverse the results on Saturday, factors familiar in motorsport’s main electric single-seater category could be decisive in another close battle with Lewis Hamilton...

Formula 1
Dec 4, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.