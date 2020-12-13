Formula 1
Formula 1 / Abu Dhabi GP / Results

2020 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix race results

2020 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix race results
By:

Max Verstappen won the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the final round of the Formula 1 World Championship, for Red Bull as he stayed out of reach of Mercedes duo Valtteri Bottas and world champion Lewis Hamilton.

Hamilton was returning to the sport after missing the previous weekend’s Sakhir Grand Prix in Bahrain after testing positive for COVID-19.

From his first pole position of 2020, Verstappen aced the start to lead Bottas – who had a big slide on the exit of the first corner – and Hamilton. Verstappen quickly pulled clear of DRS range, while his teammate Alex Albon hounded Lando Norris’s McLaren for fourth.

Albon moved ahead on Lap 6, but was already 5s shy of third-placed Hamilton. Last weekend’s winner Sergio Perez was the race’s first (and only) retirement with an oil pressure problem within his Racing Point, which caused a virtual safety car under which all of the frontrunners pitted. A full safety car was then required as Perez’s car appeared to be jammed in gear.

Neither Ferrari nor Daniel Ricciardo (Renault) took the opportunity to pit, so Ricciardo – who started on the hard tyres – jumped to fifth but would have to pay with a pitstop with 15 laps to go. That dropped him behind both McLarens of Norris and Carlos Sainz, but just ahead of Pierre Gasly’s AlphaTauri.

Sainz will be investigated after the race for backing up the pack in the pitlane when McLaren double-stacked its cars under the VSC. Regardless of a likely 5s time penalty, that was enough for McLaren to take third place in the 2020 constructors' championship.

Verstappen stroked to a straightforward victory, well clear of the Mercedes, with Albon fourth ahead of Norris, Sainz, Ricciardo (who took fastest lap) and Gasly. Lance Stroll (Racing Point) lost ninth place to Esteban Ocon (Renault) on the final lap.

F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix race results

Cla Driver Chassis Engine Laps Time Pits Points
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull Honda 55 1 25
2 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes Mercedes 55 15.976 1 18
3 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes Mercedes 55 18.415 1 15
4 Thailand Alex Albon
Red Bull Honda 55 19.987 1 12
5 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren Renault 55 1'00.729 1 10
6 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
McLaren Renault 55 1'05.662 1 8
7 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
Renault Renault 55 1'13.748 1 7
8 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri Honda 55 1'29.718 1 4
9 France Esteban Ocon
Renault Renault 55 1'41.069 1 2
10 Canada Lance Stroll
Racing Point Mercedes 55 1'42.738 1 1
11 Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat
AlphaTauri Honda 54 1 lap 1
12 Finland Kimi Raikkonen
Alfa Romeo Ferrari 54 1 lap 1
13 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari Ferrari 54 1 lap 1
14 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Ferrari Ferrari 54 1 lap 1
15 United Kingdom George Russell
Williams Mercedes 54 1 lap 1
16 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
Alfa Romeo Ferrari 54 1 lap 1
17 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams Mercedes 54 1 lap 2
18 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas Ferrari 54 1 lap 2
19 Brazil Pietro Fittipaldi
Haas Ferrari 53 2 laps 3
Mexico Sergio Perez
Racing Point Mercedes 8
F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix fastest laps

Cla Driver Chassis Engine Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
Renault Renault 55 1'40.926 198.109
2 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull Honda 14 1'40.958 0.032 0.032 198.046
3 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes Mercedes 40 1'41.131 0.205 0.173 197.707
4 Thailand Alex Albon
Red Bull Honda 42 1'41.227 0.301 0.096 197.520
5 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes Mercedes 37 1'41.420 0.494 0.193 197.144
6 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Ferrari Ferrari 37 1'41.475 0.549 0.055 197.037
7 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
Alfa Romeo Ferrari 29 1'41.675 0.749 0.200 196.650
8 Brazil Pietro Fittipaldi
Haas Ferrari 50 1'41.707 0.781 0.032 196.588
9 Canada Lance Stroll
Racing Point Mercedes 41 1'41.866 0.940 0.159 196.281
10 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari Ferrari 24 1'41.908 0.982 0.042 196.200
11 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
McLaren Renault 48 1'41.947 1.021 0.039 196.125
12 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren Renault 53 1'41.964 1.038 0.017 196.092
13 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas Ferrari 50 1'41.999 1.073 0.035 196.025
14 Finland Kimi Raikkonen
Alfa Romeo Ferrari 53 1'42.148 1.222 0.149 195.739
15 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri Honda 53 1'42.474 1.548 0.326 195.116
16 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams Mercedes 49 1'42.497 1.571 0.023 195.073
17 Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat
AlphaTauri Honda 47 1'42.704 1.778 0.207 194.679
18 France Esteban Ocon
Renault Renault 47 1'42.894 1.968 0.190 194.320
19 Mexico Sergio Perez
Racing Point Mercedes 6 1'43.263 2.337 0.369 193.625
20 United Kingdom George Russell
Williams Mercedes 54 1'43.328 2.402 0.065 193.504
F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix tyre history

Cla Driver Chassis Engine 1 2 3 4
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull Honda M 13 H 45
2 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes Mercedes M 13 H 45
3 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes Mercedes M 13 H 45
4 Thailand Alex Albon
Red Bull Honda S 13 H 45
5 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren Renault S 13 H 45
6 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
McLaren Renault M 13 H 45
7 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
Renault Renault H 39 M 16
8 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri Honda S 13 H 45
9 France Esteban Ocon
Renault Renault M 10 H 45
10 Canada Lance Stroll
Racing Point Mercedes S 13 H 45
11 Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat
AlphaTauri Honda S 13 H 44
12 Finland Kimi Raikkonen
Alfa Romeo Ferrari M 10 H 44
13 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari Ferrari M 25 H 32
14 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Ferrari Ferrari H 35 M 19
15 United Kingdom George Russell
Williams Mercedes M 10 H 44
16 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
Alfa Romeo Ferrari M 27 H 27
17 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams Mercedes M 11 H 24 M 19
18 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas Ferrari H 31 M 16 M 7
19 Brazil Pietro Fittipaldi
Haas Ferrari M 10 H 24 M 14 S 8
Mexico Sergio Perez
Racing Point Mercedes H 8
About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Abu Dhabi GP
Author Charles Bradley

