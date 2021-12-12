Tickets Subscribe
Hamilton: "No answer" to Verstappen F1 pace in Abu Dhabi qualifying
Formula 1 / Abu Dhabi GP News

F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

By:

The 2021 Formula 1 season is set for a thrilling climax at the Yas Marina Circuit. Here's how you can watch the title-deciding Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday.

F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

Red Bull's Max Verstappen will start the race from pole position after topping Saturday's qualifying, with his title rival Lewis Hamilton lining up alongside him in second.

Hamilton has the advantage of the more durable medium tyre for his first stint, while Verstappen has scored one more win than his Mercedes rival - which could come very handy if both drivers finish the season level on points.

When is the F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

The 2021 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will begin at 17:00 local time (+3 GMT) at the Yas Marina Circuit.

  • Date: Sunday, December12, 2021 
  • Start time: 17:00 local time / 13:00 GMT / 14:00 CET / 15:00 SAT / 16:00 EAT / 08:00 ET / 05:00 PT / 00:00 AEDT (Sunday) / 22:00 JST / 18:30 IST 

2021 Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix session timings 

Session

GMT

CET

ET

PT

AEDT

JST

IST

FP1

09:30

10:30

04:30

01:30

20:30

18:30

15:00

FP2

 13:00

14:00

 08:00

05:00

 00:00¹

22:00

 18:30

FP3

10:00

11:00

05:00

 02:00

21:00

 19:00

15:30

Qualifying

13:00

14:00

08:00

05:00

 00:00¹

22:00

18:30

Race 

13:00

14:00

08:00

05:00

00:00¹

22:00

 18:30

How can I watch the F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe

  • Austria - Servus TV / ORF
  • Belgium - RTBF
  • Denmark - TV3 / TV3 Sport / Viasat
  • Finland - MTV
  • France - Canal+
  • Germany - Sky
  • Hungary - M4
  • Italy - Sky
  • Netherlands - Ziggo
  • Poland - Eleven Sports
  • Portugal - Eleven Sports
  • Spain - Movistar / DAZN
  • Sweden - Viasat
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas

  • USA - ESPN2
  • Canada - RDS / TSN / Discovery Velocity
  • Latin America - Fox Sports / ESPN

Asia

  • China - CCTV / Tencent / Guangdong TV
  • India - Star Sports
  • Japan - Fuji Television
  • Russia - Match TV
  • Turkey - S Sport
  • Rest of Asia - Fox Sports

Oceania

  • Australia - Fox Sports / Network 10
  • New Zealand - Spark Sports

Africa

  • Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream the F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix?

Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.

Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.

F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Starting grid

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 1'22.109
2 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 1'22.480 0.371
3 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 1'22.931 0.822
4 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull 1'22.947 0.838
5 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
Ferrari 1'22.992 0.883
6 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes 1'23.036 0.927
7 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 1'23.122 1.013
8 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri 1'23.220 1.111
9 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine 1'23.389 1.280
10 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren 1'23.409 1.300
11 Spain Fernando Alonso
Alpine 1'23.460 1.351
12 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri 1'24.043 1.934
13 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin 1'24.066 1.957
14 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
Alfa Romeo 1'24.251 2.142
15 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Aston Martin 1'24.305 2.196
16 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams 1'24.338 2.229
17 United Kingdom George Russell
Williams 1'24.423 2.314
18 Finland Kimi Raikkonen
Alfa Romeo 1'24.779 2.670
19 Germany Mick Schumacher
Haas 1'24.906 2.797
20 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin
Haas 1'25.685 3.576
View full results
