F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

Red Bull's Max Verstappen will start the race from pole position after topping Saturday's qualifying, with his title rival Lewis Hamilton lining up alongside him in second.

Hamilton has the advantage of the more durable medium tyre for his first stint, while Verstappen has scored one more win than his Mercedes rival - which could come very handy if both drivers finish the season level on points.

When is the F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

The 2021 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will begin at 17:00 local time (+3 GMT) at the Yas Marina Circuit.

Date : Sunday, December12, 2021

: Sunday, December12, 2021 Start time: 17:00 local time / 13:00 GMT / 14:00 CET / 15:00 SAT / 16:00 EAT / 08:00 ET / 05:00 PT / 00:00 AEDT (Sunday) / 22:00 JST / 18:30 IST

2021 Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix session timings

Session GMT CET ET PT AEDT JST IST FP1 09:30 10:30 04:30 01:30 20:30 18:30 15:00 FP2 13:00 14:00 08:00 05:00 00:00¹ 22:00 18:30 FP3 10:00 11:00 05:00 02:00 21:00 19:00 15:30 Qualifying 13:00 14:00 08:00 05:00 00:00¹ 22:00 18:30 Race 13:00 14:00 08:00 05:00 00:00¹ 22:00 18:30

How can I watch the F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.

Europe:

Austria - Servus TV / ORF

Belgium - RTBF

Denmark - TV3 / TV3 Sport / Viasat

Finland - MTV

France - Canal+

Germany - Sky

Hungary - M4

Italy - Sky

Netherlands - Ziggo

Poland - Eleven Sports

Portugal - Eleven Sports

Spain - Movistar / DAZN

Sweden - Viasat

Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS

UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas:

USA - ESPN2

Canada - RDS / TSN / Discovery Velocity

Latin America - Fox Sports / ESPN

Asia:

China - CCTV / Tencent / Guangdong TV

India - Star Sports

Japan - Fuji Television

Russia - Match TV

Turkey - S Sport

Rest of Asia - Fox Sports

Oceania:

Australia - Fox Sports / Network 10

New Zealand - Spark Sports

Africa:

Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream the F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix?

Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.

Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.

F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Starting grid