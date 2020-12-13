Formula 1
Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more
By:

The 2020 Formula 1 season will conclude this Sunday with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Find out how to watch it, what time it starts and more here.

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen will start from pole position for the first time this season, ahead of Mercedes duo Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton.

When is the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix? 

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will be held on December 13 at the Yas Marina Circuit

  • Date: Sunday, December 13, 2020 
  • Start time: 5:10pm local time / 2:10pm CET / 1:10pm GMT / 8:10am ET / 5:10am PT / 10:10pm JST / 11:10pm AEST / 6:40pm IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

How can I watch the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix?

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will be broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe: Sky TV has the exclusive rights for Formula 1 broadcast in the UK and Italy. Movistar F1 will broadcast the race in Spain. Viewers in France can tune into Canal+.

North America: The Abu Dhabi GP will be broadcast in the US on ESPN, in Mexico on Tudn and in Canada on TSN/RDS.

Asia: Most of Asia is covered by Fox Sports, including India where the race will be broadcast on Star Sports Select 2. Fuji TV Next will carry live coverage in Japan. 

Oceanica: Fox Sports 506 will bring live coverage from UAE to viewers in Australia. Spark Sport will show the race in New Zealand.

Can I stream the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix?

Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.

Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.

Weather forecast for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Current forecast suggests sunny conditions in Abu Dhabi this Sunday, with the temperature expected to be around 24C for the start of the race.

Starting grid for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 1'35.246
2 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes 1'35.271 0.025
3 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 1'35.332 0.086
4 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 1'35.497 0.251
5 Thailand Alex Albon
Red Bull 1'35.571 0.325
6 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
McLaren 1'35.815 0.569
7 Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat
AlphaTauri 1'35.963 0.717
8 Canada Lance Stroll
Racing Point 1'36.046 0.800
9 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri 1'36.242 0.996
10 France Esteban Ocon
Renault 1'36.359 1.113
11 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
Renault 1'36.406 1.160
12 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 1'36.065 0.819
13 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Ferrari 1'36.631 1.385
14 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
Alfa Romeo 1'38.248 3.002
15 Finland Kimi Raikkonen
Alfa Romeo 1'37.555 2.309
16 United Kingdom George Russell
Williams 1'38.045 2.799
17 Brazil Pietro Fittipaldi
Haas 1'38.173 2.927
18 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams 1'38.443 3.197
19 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas 1'37.863 2.617
20 Mexico Sergio Perez
Racing Point
View full results

