Previous
Formula 1 / Abu Dhabi GP / Analysis

Abu Dhabi GP: Latest F1 tech updates, straight from pitlane

shares
comments
Abu Dhabi GP: Latest F1 tech updates, straight from pitlane
By:
Co-author: Matthew Somerfield
Nov 28, 2019, 11:20 PM

Giorgio Piola and Sutton Images bring you the Formula 1 technical updates on show in the Yas Marina pitlane at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, giving insight into the relentless development undertaken by the teams in pursuit of more performance.

Click on the arrows to cycle through the images...

Slider
List

Racing Point RP19

Racing Point RP19
1/15

Photo by: Gareth Harford

A great picture that not only gives us a view of the Racing Point RP19 from the side but also gifts us a view of the front wing and nose from behind.

Exhaust detail of an Alfa Romeo Racing C38

Exhaust detail of an Alfa Romeo Racing C38
2/15

Photo by: Gareth Harford

This close up gives us a chance to look at Alfa Romeo’s exhaust in extreme detail. Note the supporting bracket that holds the single wastegate tailpipe in place and the foil covering used on the surrounding carbon fibre structures. This reduces the impact that heat generated by the exhaust could have on them.

Alfa Romeo Racing C38 rear wing detail

Alfa Romeo Racing C38 rear wing detail
3/15

Photo by: Gareth Harford

The Alfa Romeo C38’s rear wing and more specifically the DRS actuator pod which features an additional spar that connects it to the rear wing in order that the flap doesn’t articulate too far when DRS is activated.

Alfa Romeo Racing C38 front suspension detail

Alfa Romeo Racing C38 front suspension detail
4/15

Photo by: Gareth Harford

A close up of the Alfa Romeo C38’s nose winglets – this cluster of small winglets mounted on the transition surface of the nose create a new trajectory for the airflow, as it might otherwise become turbulent or inefficient downstream.

Cockpit of Ferrari SF90

Cockpit of Ferrari SF90
5/15

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Ever-interesting are the cooling devices used by teams to keep their machinery at the right temperatures when they prepare them for action. This particular device is placed in the airbox of the Ferrari SF90.

Racing Point RP19, detail

Racing Point RP19, detail
6/15

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The Racing Point RP19 with a small kiel probe array mounted beside the sidepod and ahead of the rear wheel will help the team to capture airflow data throughout the course of the weekend.

Red Bull Racing RB15, sidepods

Red Bull Racing RB15, sidepods
7/15

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Red Bull has mounted additional infra-red cameras in the face of the sidepod in order to capture tyre data throughout the weekend and the post-race test.

Red Bull Racing RB15, sidepods

Red Bull Racing RB15, sidepods
8/15

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The view from the other side… Red Bull has these cameras mounted on either side of the RB15 for Abu Dhabi. They will have a marginal impact on performance but the gains that could be made on next year’s car from the additional data will make them more than worthwhile.

Mercedes AMG F1 W10, detail front wing

Mercedes AMG F1 W10, detail front wing
9/15

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes will test a revised front wing in Abu Dhabi as it continues to evaluate its design direction for 2020. The new design, seen here from above, has both the upper two flaps pared back at the outer edge, as it assesses the merits of a less loaded front wing like we’ve seen the likes of Ferrari run all season.

Mercedes AMG F1 W10, detail front wing

Mercedes AMG F1 W10, detail front wing
10/15

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

As a comparison here’s the usual specification from Mercedes, which sees the flaps terminate much further back.

Ferrari SF90 front wing detail

Ferrari SF90 front wing detail
11/15

Photo by: Gareth Harford

To illustrate, Ferrari’s ‘unloaded’ front wing design, which the team has run throughout 2019.

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 front wing detail

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 front wing detail
12/15

Photo by: Gareth Harford

In comparison, here’s the Mercedes front wing which utilises the full span of the wing.

Renault R.S.19 front wing detail

Renault R.S.19 front wing detail
13/15

Photo by: Gareth Harford

Renault’s front wing, a solution that still sits relatively central in the two design camps that arose to cater for the new rules this season.

Alfa Romeo Racing C38, front wing

Alfa Romeo Racing C38, front wing
14/15

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A top-down overview of the front wing introduced by Alfa Romeo recently, note the full-length upper flap.

Alfa Romeo Racing C38, front wing

Alfa Romeo Racing C38, front wing
15/15

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

In comparison here’s the older specification front wing which features a four-flap arrangement, with slots at either end of the upper flap taking advantage of the ability to have five flaps

