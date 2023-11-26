Abu Dhabi off-camber F1 corners should be banked, say Verstappen, Leclerc
Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc suggested that Formula 1's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix would be better served by banking the Yas Marina Circuit's final sector corners.
Turns 12 to 16 are notably off-camber, where the apex of the corner is marginally higher up compared to the outside, and this has often resulted in limited opportunities to race side-by-side with a clear racing line defined.
There are also off-camber corners through Turns 7 and 8, which break up the two DRS zones, which Verstappen added makes it difficult to gain traction on the run down to Turn 9.
The popularity of banked corners has been enhanced by the passing opportunities presented at Zandvoort - where Turns 3 and 14 both feature heavy degrees of camber to offer a variety of possible lines.
Verstappen said that he would change little about the Yas Marina Circuit, but that the corners around the W Hotel section could benefit from being reprofiled.
"I of course always have my favorite tracks, but I don't mind coming here. It's always very chilled; I guess that also has to do with the end of the year - good temperatures, nice people, and then the track itself.
"I think the only thing I would like to change is just the off-camber corners, I think that doesn't really help the racing.
"More banked corners would help. So around the hotel, they need to bank that instead of off-camber.
"And at Turn 7, that little crest, it always throws you off a little bit and especially when you're behind, you just lose a lot of traction. So, that corner also: just bank it a bit, that would help."
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19
Leclerc enjoyed the technical nature of the circuit, and that the series of corners around the hotel offer fine margins in rewarding drivers with lap-time, or costing it.
He nonetheless agreed that this was problematic for the race, and supported Verstappen's suggestion that these could be reworked to add camber to the corners.
"I like this track actually; especially the last sector is very technical," he said. "It's also very difficult to get it right in qualifying because it's such fine margins.
"And as Max mentioned, it's very difficult to follow in those off-camber corners. But at the same time during qualifying, as soon as you get it wrong by even by five or 10 centimetres, then that has huge consequences.
"I like it in qualifying, but I agree with Max that for the race, I don't think that's great because you struggle a lot to follow in those corners.
"[Banking the corners] will definitely help racing; it's a track where there's already quite a lot of overtaking opportunities, but definitely that will make it even better."
Leclerc explains late bid to help Perez in F1 Abu Dhabi GP
Leclerc explains late bid to help Perez in F1 Abu Dhabi GP Leclerc explains late bid to help Perez in F1 Abu Dhabi GP
Leclerc: F1 Abu Dhabi GP front row a "big surprise" having feared Q1 exit
Leclerc: F1 Abu Dhabi GP front row a "big surprise" having feared Q1 exit Leclerc: F1 Abu Dhabi GP front row a "big surprise" having feared Q1 exit
Why Leclerc remains committed to his Ferrari F1 title dream
Why Leclerc remains committed to his Ferrari F1 title dream Why Leclerc remains committed to his Ferrari F1 title dream
Latest news
Red Bull faces $7.4m entry fee hangover from record breaking F1 2023 season
Red Bull faces $7.4m entry fee hangover from record breaking F1 2023 season Red Bull faces $7.4m entry fee hangover from record breaking F1 2023 season
Honda signs Marini as Marquez replacement in MotoGP
Honda signs Marini as Marquez replacement in MotoGP Honda signs Marini as Marquez replacement in MotoGP
Perez receives formal warning after F1 stewards criticism in Abu Dhabi GP
Perez receives formal warning after F1 stewards criticism in Abu Dhabi GP Perez receives formal warning after F1 stewards criticism in Abu Dhabi GP
2023 F1 Abu Dhabi GP results: Max Verstappen wins finale
2023 F1 Abu Dhabi GP results: Max Verstappen wins finale 2023 F1 Abu Dhabi GP results: Max Verstappen wins finale
The key ingredients changing as F1's 2026 engine war shapes up
The key ingredients changing as F1's 2026 engine war shapes up The key ingredients changing as F1's 2026 engine war shapes up
How F1’s new cool customer vindicated his McLaren gamble
How F1’s new cool customer vindicated his McLaren gamble How F1’s new cool customer vindicated his McLaren gamble
Why a departing stalwart was perfectly suited to F1's most pragmatic team
Why a departing stalwart was perfectly suited to F1's most pragmatic team Why a departing stalwart was perfectly suited to F1's most pragmatic team
How Las Vegas thriller exposed the real enemy of racing in Formula 1
How Las Vegas thriller exposed the real enemy of racing in Formula 1 How Las Vegas thriller exposed the real enemy of racing in Formula 1
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.