Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Channel 4 to show Abu Dhabi F1 title decider live on free-to-air Next / Masi warns F1 title rivals of possible points deduction in Abu Dhabi
Formula 1 / Abu Dhabi GP News

Abu Dhabi to stay as F1 season finale until 2030

By:

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will continue to serve as the Formula 1 season finale for the next nine years after a contract extension was announced on Thursday.

Abu Dhabi to stay as F1 season finale until 2030

The Yas Marina Circuit joined the F1 calendar in 2009, and has hosted the final round of the season each year since 2014. Sunday’s grand prix is set to be its fourth championship decider following showdowns in 2010, 2014 and 2016.

In an announcement on Thursday at the track, F1 confirmed it would continue to visit Abu Dhabi for the next decade, and that it would retain the slot as the final round on the calendar.

“We are delighted to confirm that we will be racing in Abu Dhabi until 2030 under this new agreement,” said F1 CEO and president Stefano Domenicali.

“We are hugely looking forward to the season finale this weekend when more Formula 1 history will be made.

“The promoter, ADMM, always creates an incredible show for the final race of every F1 season and combined with the changes made to improve the racing on the Yas Marina Circuit, we are excited for many years of racing to come.”

Al Fursan escort a Boeing 787 Dreamliner of Etihad in their Aermacchi MB-339NAT's

Al Fursan escort a Boeing 787 Dreamliner of Etihad in their Aermacchi MB-339NAT's

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Saif Al Noaimi, the CEO of Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management, added: “The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and Yas Marina Circuit continue to introduce hundreds of millions of spectators and TV viewers to Abu Dhabi and the United Arab Emirates.

“The signing of a new multi-year deal with the Formula 1 Group not only represents the strength of our relationship but reaffirms our commitment to delivering an unparalleled and world-class race weekend experience for all visitors to enjoy.”

The Yas Marina track underwent a handful of layout changes ahead of this weekend’s grand prix in a bid to encourage and improve overtaking opportunities through the grand prix.

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen head into this weekend’s Abu Dhabi race tied on points at the top of the drivers’ championship, setting up a winner-takes-all finale under the lights at Yas Marina.

Next year’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is scheduled for 20 November, almost one month earlier than in 2021, in order to avoid the start of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Read Also:
Tickets
shares
comments

Related video

Channel 4 to show Abu Dhabi F1 title decider live on free-to-air
Previous article

Channel 4 to show Abu Dhabi F1 title decider live on free-to-air
Next article

Masi warns F1 title rivals of possible points deduction in Abu Dhabi

Masi warns F1 title rivals of possible points deduction in Abu Dhabi
Load comments
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Channel 4 to show Abu Dhabi F1 title decider live on free-to-air Abu Dhabi GP
Formula 1

Channel 4 to show Abu Dhabi F1 title decider live on free-to-air

Fittipaldi to continue as Haas F1 test and reserve driver in 2022
Formula 1

Fittipaldi to continue as Haas F1 test and reserve driver in 2022

Why thrilling Jeddah F1 circuit needs to be safer Saudi Arabia GP Prime
Formula 1

Why thrilling Jeddah F1 circuit needs to be safer

Latest news

Seidl: Messages between FIA and F1 teams shouldn't be broadcast
Formula 1 Formula 1

Seidl: Messages between FIA and F1 teams shouldn't be broadcast

Masi warns F1 title rivals of possible points deduction in Abu Dhabi
Formula 1 Formula 1

Masi warns F1 title rivals of possible points deduction in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi to stay as F1 season finale until 2030
Formula 1 Formula 1

Abu Dhabi to stay as F1 season finale until 2030

Channel 4 to show Abu Dhabi F1 title decider live on free-to-air
Formula 1 Formula 1

Channel 4 to show Abu Dhabi F1 title decider live on free-to-air

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The lessons F1 can take from the Masi "souk" deal criticisms Prime

The lessons F1 can take from the Masi "souk" deal criticisms

As Formula 1 heads to its Abu Dhabi season finale, the FIA and race director Michael Masi are under increased scrutiny, with radio messages broadcast during last weekend's race prompting discussion and controversy. But what can they learn from the Saudi Arabia debacle?

Formula 1
1 h
The line Verstappen finally crossed in F1's first Jeddah race Prime

The line Verstappen finally crossed in F1's first Jeddah race

OPINION: Max Verstappen has made the 2021 Formula 1 championship. He’s taken the fight to the all-conquering Mercedes squad and its dominant champion, produced driving displays few can match. But he’s been on a controversial course too, and finally crossed a particular line in Jeddah

Formula 1
16 h
Why thrilling Jeddah F1 circuit needs to be safer Prime

Why thrilling Jeddah F1 circuit needs to be safer

OPINION: Saudi Arabia's new F1 circuit delivered a memorable first event, although not necessarily for all the right reasons. In the wake of the chaotic race, drivers voiced their concerns about the track but small changes could make significant improvements ahead of a return in four months.

Formula 1
20 h
The long-term F1 vision causing Haas’s short-term pain Prime

The long-term F1 vision causing Haas’s short-term pain

From ranking as one of the most impressive new teams to join the Formula 1 grid, Haas’s stock has plummeted along with its on-track performances over the past two seasons. Everything now hangs on whether its reforged alliance with Ferrari can deliver a better car – and whether its rookie drivers can set aside their quarrels. Oleg Karpov asks if any of these goals are achievable…

Formula 1
Dec 8, 2021
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

An ill-tempered Saudi Grand Prix made Formula 1 more soap opera than sporting spectacle at times, but there were some strong performances up and down the field on the world championship's first visit to Jeddah

Formula 1
Dec 6, 2021
How the Jeddah F1 race became a one-sitting Netflix drama series Prime

How the Jeddah F1 race became a one-sitting Netflix drama series

The inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix was a race packed full of incident as Formula 1 2021's title contenders repeatedly clashed on track. Lewis Hamilton won out over Max Verstappen to level the scores heading into next weekend's Abu Dhabi finale, as Jeddah turned F1 into a drama series

Formula 1
Dec 6, 2021
The impressive attitude that earned Albon his second F1 chance Prime

The impressive attitude that earned Albon his second F1 chance

Dropped by Red Bull last season, Alexander Albon has fought back into a Formula 1 seat with Williams. ALEX KALINAUCKAS explains what Albon has done to earn the place soon to be vacated by the highly rated George Russell

Formula 1
Dec 5, 2021
The factors that could negate Red Bull's practice gap to Mercedes Prime

The factors that could negate Red Bull's practice gap to Mercedes

Mercedes led the way in practice for Formula 1’s first race in Jeddah, where Red Bull was off the pace on both single-lap and long runs. But, if Max Verstappen can reverse the results on Saturday, factors familiar in motorsport’s main electric single-seater category could be decisive in another close battle with Lewis Hamilton...

Formula 1
Dec 4, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.