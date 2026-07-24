Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

Martin Brundle sets major target for Aston Martin's F1 Hungarian GP upgrades

Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Martin Brundle sets major target for Aston Martin's F1 Hungarian GP upgrades

DTM Oschersleben: Porsche dominates practice, leader Thiim far back

DTM
Oschersleben
DTM Oschersleben: Porsche dominates practice, leader Thiim far back

NASCAR Vice President of of Vehicle Performance departs role

NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
NASCAR Vice President of of Vehicle Performance departs role

F1 Hungarian GP: Lewis Hamilton tops FP2 as Franco Colapinto brings out red flags

Formula 1
Hungarian GP
F1 Hungarian GP: Lewis Hamilton tops FP2 as Franco Colapinto brings out red flags

Charles Leclerc pranks Lewis Hamilton as hilarious Ferrari video goes viral

Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Charles Leclerc pranks Lewis Hamilton as hilarious Ferrari video goes viral

Lance Stroll misses F1 Hungary FP2 after Aston Martin suspension failure

Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Lance Stroll misses F1 Hungary FP2 after Aston Martin suspension failure

Adrian Newey reveals major Hungary upgrade "just the first part" of new Aston Martin

Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Adrian Newey reveals major Hungary upgrade "just the first part" of new Aston Martin

LIVE: F1 Hungarian Grand Prix updates - Ferrari on top as Franco Colapinto, Lance Stroll out of FP2

Formula 1
Hungarian GP
LIVE: F1 Hungarian Grand Prix updates - Ferrari on top as Franco Colapinto, Lance Stroll out of FP2
Formula 1 Hungarian GP

Adrian Newey reveals major Hungary upgrade "just the first part" of new Aston Martin

Aston Martin effectively arrived in Hungary with a B-spec car, but according to Newey, there is more in the pipeline for the upcoming F1 races at Zandvoort and Baku

Ronald Vording
Ronald Vording
Published:
Adrian Newey, Aston Martin Racing

Adrian Newey, Aston Martin Racing

Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images

During Friday's technical viewing in the Hungaroring pit lane, all eyes were on the revised Aston Martin AMR26. After what Adrian Newey has described as a "nightmare" and a "disastrous start to the season", the team's Formula 1 upgrade package for Hungary was eagerly anticipated.

According to the official FIA documents, the new package consists of 16 upgrades, including a longer and more slender nose, a completely new floor, revised sidepod inlets and multiple changes to the rear of the car.

Read Also:

According to Newey, however, this is not yet the complete package, with more developments in the pipeline for the first grands prix after the summer break.

"The provisional results are promising. It's only part of the package, so we'll have some more steps in Zandvoort and then further steps in Monza/Baku. So, it's the first part of our planned upgrade," Newey clarified in Friday's FIA press conference.

How Aston Martin wants to restore “respectability”

Although this first step is already substantial, Newey still describes it as an evolution of the car Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll have raced over the past 10 race weekends.

"It's an evolution in as much as the chassis is the same, the layout is the same, and the front suspension is the same. So, it's very much an aerodynamic evolution.

"We were very short on research time prior to launch of the car back in Barcelona in February. So, it's really been a matter of taking a step back, trying to understand and go forwards with this package."

Fernando Alonso had his first taste of the updated Aston Martin in FP1

Fernando Alonso had his first taste of the updated Aston Martin in FP1

Photo by: Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images

Newey does not want to attach specific targets to the upgrade, although trackside lead Mike Krack has already said the primary objective is "to go racing again", given that neither Aston Martin driver has really been able to do so over the past few months.

“I feel it's been very strong steps, but we're clearly on a big catch-up game,” Newey added.

"Is it going to make us the quickest car? Unfortunately, not. But does it represent a good step forward from where we were? Yes, I believe it does."

As Newey has explained before, that catch-up game has a great deal to do with his start date at Aston Martin and the fact the team was only able to use a 2026 model in the wind tunnel much later than its rivals.

"We made the decision, rightly or wrongly, to delay that for two weeks or so until we had our own tunnel commissioned, rather than starting in Brackley for a very short period only to move again.

"So, that was the kind of timeline behind it. It was a big build-up process, I would say, so everything was just on the back foot in that sense. But you do what you can and you just get on with it."

The updated Aston Martin features a raft of upgrades

The updated Aston Martin features a raft of upgrades

Photo by: Andy Hone/ LAT Images via Getty Images

Regardless of the actual results, Newey says the first objective is simply to restore some respectability in the paddock.

"I mean, these first races have been a complete nightmare," the legendary designer admitted.

"Hopefully, we can get at least a point of respectability now. I think that is the immediate goal and then from there we can try to keep moving forwards."

What’s behind Stroll’s suspension failure in Hungary?

Aside from outright performance, the most important factor is ensuring reliability is up to scratch. First practice in Hungary looked worrying in that respect, as Stroll came to a halt with a rear-left suspension failure.

"As you can imagine, everybody is feverishly trying to understand exactly what went wrong and what happened as we speak,” Newey explained. “It's only once we have an understanding that we can comment on what we do next, but we obviously need to have a position fairly shortly ready for FP2."

Newey then clarified that Stroll's issue was not necessarily related to the upgrade package.

Lance Stroll ground to a halt in FP1

Lance Stroll ground to a halt in FP1

Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images

"So, the area involved has actually not been changed. We are short on spares because the cladding and so forth is different, so there are some minor changes in that area, but in that sense it's very unexpected. As I say until we have an understanding it's difficult to comment further."

Alonso was also told over the team radio to stay away from the kerbs, though according to Newey that had nothing to do with the suspension problem on Aston Martin’s second car.

"Staying away from the kerbs, that's purely because we are acquiring aero data. And when you're trying to acquire aero data, you don't want the disruption of kerbs thrown in, the inconsistency that corrupts the data."

That said, vibrations also appeared to have returned to some extent, though Newey made it clear that he was not the right person to answer questions about them.

"The oscillations, yes, that's really a question for Honda,” Newey added. “They can see it on the data and they are working on the solution."

Read Also:

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article LIVE: F1 Hungarian Grand Prix updates - Ferrari on top as Franco Colapinto, Lance Stroll out of FP2
Next article Lance Stroll misses F1 Hungary FP2 after Aston Martin suspension failure

Top Comments
More from
Ronald Vording

Max Verstappen: Fernando Alonso is still a top-five driver in F1

Formula 1
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Max Verstappen: Fernando Alonso is still a top-five driver in F1

Max Verstappen: "At first they said I was complaining – now more people see what F1 2026 is like"

Formula 1
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Max Verstappen: "At first they said I was complaining – now more people see what F1 2026 is like"

The data that reveals how different Spa is under F1's 2026 rules

Formula 1
Belgian GP
The data that reveals how different Spa is under F1's 2026 rules
More from
Lance Stroll

Martin Brundle sets major target for Aston Martin's F1 Hungarian GP upgrades

Formula 1
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Martin Brundle sets major target for Aston Martin's F1 Hungarian GP upgrades

Lance Stroll misses F1 Hungary FP2 after Aston Martin suspension failure

Formula 1
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Lance Stroll misses F1 Hungary FP2 after Aston Martin suspension failure

The expectation on Aston Martin's shoulders as it prepares to debut its Hungarian GP updates

Formula 1
Belgian GP
The expectation on Aston Martin's shoulders as it prepares to debut its Hungarian GP updates
More from
Aston Martin

Aston Martin's heavily updated AMR26 breaks cover in Hungary pitlane

Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Aston Martin's heavily updated AMR26 breaks cover in Hungary pitlane

"No package" can overturn Aston Martin's deficit to F1 grid - Fernando Alonso

Formula 1
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
"No package" can overturn Aston Martin's deficit to F1 grid - Fernando Alonso

‘It’s been a while since we were truly racing’ - Aston Martin pins F1 hopes on Hungarian GP upgrades

Formula 1
Formula 1
Belgian GP
‘It’s been a while since we were truly racing’ - Aston Martin pins F1 hopes on Hungarian GP upgrades

Latest news

Martin Brundle sets major target for Aston Martin's F1 Hungarian GP upgrades

Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Martin Brundle sets major target for Aston Martin's F1 Hungarian GP upgrades

DTM Oschersleben: Porsche dominates practice, leader Thiim far back

DTM
Oschersleben
DTM Oschersleben: Porsche dominates practice, leader Thiim far back

NASCAR Vice President of of Vehicle Performance departs role

NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
NASCAR Vice President of of Vehicle Performance departs role

F1 Hungarian GP: Lewis Hamilton tops FP2 as Franco Colapinto brings out red flags

Formula 1
Hungarian GP
F1 Hungarian GP: Lewis Hamilton tops FP2 as Franco Colapinto brings out red flags

Feature

Discover prime content

Aston Martin's heavily updated AMR26 breaks cover in Hungary pitlane

Formula 1
Hungarian GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Aston Martin's heavily updated AMR26 breaks cover in Hungary pitlane

The Red Bull seat nobody is talking about – and why that's the biggest compliment of all

Formula 1
Hungarian GP
By Haydn Cobb
The Red Bull seat nobody is talking about – and why that's the biggest compliment of all

Why nationality should be 'no factor' as Haas considers Fornaroli and Camara for F1 2027

Formula 1
Hungarian GP
By Filip Cleeren
Why nationality should be 'no factor' as Haas considers Fornaroli and Camara for F1 2027

The expectation on Aston Martin's shoulders as it prepares to debut its Hungarian GP updates

Formula 1
Belgian GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
The expectation on Aston Martin's shoulders as it prepares to debut its Hungarian GP updates
View more