Formula 1 Miami GP

Adrian Newey says he has "no plan" for next F1 challenge

Adrian Newey insists he currently has "no plan" to join one of Red Bull's Formula 1 rivals, admitting he needs "a bit of a break".

Filip Cleeren
Filip Cleeren
Adrian Newey, Chief Technology Officer, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

Earlier this week Red Bull announced Newey will leave the Milton Keynes-based squad after a nearly two-decade stint, playing an important role in designing the cars that propelled Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen to multiple world championships.

But amid the inner politics that have divided Red Bull at the start of this year, Newey felt the time was right to quit the squad. While he will continue working on his RB17 hypercar, he will step away from F1 involvement and will be free to join other teams from March 2025.

That would still give Newey some time to make a difference for the 2026 regulations shift, but amid strong interest from Ferrari, the 65-year-old said he currently has "no plan" to join a rival team as he first needs some time out of the series.

"Formula 1 is all-consuming and I've been at it for a long time now," Newey told Sky Sports F1.

"2021 was a really busy year because of the tight battle with Mercedes through the championship, and at the same time putting all the research and development into the RB18 which is the father of this generation of cars.

"I don't know, there comes a point where I just felt, as Forrest Gump said, 'I'm feeling a little bit tired'."

When asked how long he had been thinking about his decision, he said: "A little while now, if I am honest.

Adrian Newey, Chief Technology Officer, Red Bull Racing

Adrian Newey, Chief Technology Officer, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

"I guess over the winter a little bit and then as events have unfolded this year, I thought... I am in the very lucky position where I don't need to work to live.

"I work because I enjoy it and it felt now is a good time to step back, take a little bit of a break and take stock of life.

"Mandy, my wife, and the dogs, we'll probably go travelling. Get a motorhome or something and go down through France and just enjoy life.

"Then maybe at some point, I don't know when, I'll be standing in the shower and saying right, this is going to be the next adventure. Right now there is no plan."

Lewis Hamilton, who will join Ferrari from Mercedes in 2025, said Newey would be at the very top of the list of people he would want to work with in F1.

"Honestly, it is very kind of Lewis to say that and I am very flattered," Newey responded when Hamilton's comments were put to him.

"But at the moment it is just time to take a little bit of a break and see what happens next."

Filip Cleeren
