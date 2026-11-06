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Alan Permane signs new Racing Bulls F1 deal

Permane will remain Racing Bulls’ team principal until 2031

Ben Vinel

Published: Nov 6, 2026, 9:21 AM

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Allan Permane, Racing Bulls

Photo by: EYE4images / NurPhoto via Getty Images

Red Bull has given Alan Permane a new contract as the Racing Bulls Formula 1 squad’s team principal.

Permane will retain the reins of the Faenza-based outfit until the end of the 2031 season.

A stalwart of the current Alpine squad, where he worked from 1989 to 2023 in various capacities including race engineer and sporting director, Permane joined Racing Bulls (then known as RB) ahead of the 2024 campaign as its racing director, before being promoted to the team principal role when incumbent Laurent Mekies replaced Christian Horner at Red Bull.

Oliver Mintzlaff, CEO Corporate Projects and Investments Red Bull, said: “Alan is doing a tremendous job, and the progress the team has made is a direct reflection of his experience, commitment and competitive mindset. He brings clarity, composure, and a deep understanding of what it takes to perform in Formula 1, while creating an environment where people can consistently deliver at their best.

“The results Visa Cash App Racing Bulls has achieved in recent seasons underline the strength of the team and the work being done throughout the organisation. Alan has played a key role in that progress, and we are very pleased that he will continue to lead the team as we look to build on this momentum in the years ahead.

“Together with Peter Bayer as Co-CEO Commercial, Alan forms a strong and experienced leadership team. They complement each other exceptionally well, bringing different strengths and perspectives to the organisation. I am delighted that we have this stability and continuity in place, providing a clear platform for the team’s future development and long-term ambitions.”

Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls, Alan Permane, Racing Bulls, Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls, Peter Bayer, Racing Bulls

Photo by: Andy Hone/ LAT Images via Getty Images

Permane added: “I am immensely proud to be continuing this journey with VCARB, and I would like to thank everyone at Red Bull for the trust and support they have given me. What makes this team special is the shared spirit of everyone; trackside, in Faenza and in Milton Keynes, and it is a privilege to lead such a talented and committed group every day.

“Fighting for fifth in the championship is something we should all be very proud of, but it is the result of years of hard work from a lot of people, and we are not done yet. We have the right people, the right culture and a clear sense of where we want to go, and I am excited to keep pushing together.”

The Italian team has made steady progress under Permane, having scored 46 points in 2024, 92 last year and already 108 so far this season, with the outfit all but certain to clinch fifth place in the constructors’ championship – its highest finish ever since it was founded as Minardi in 1985.

Asked about Racing Bulls’ progress back in Baku, Permane told Sky Sports F1: “What we've done through the year is we've just put load on the car. We've just put downforce on, and every time we've brought an upgrade, it's worked.”

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