Subscribe
Previous / McLaren forging closer ties with Toyota as F1 rumours swirl Next / When Mansell and Senna settled their differences in an F1 pitlane scuffle
Formula 1 News

Albon: AlphaTauri's current F1 form “worrying” for Williams

Alex Albon says that the recent surge in the form of AlphaTauri is “worrying” for his Williams Formula 1 team as the battle for constructors’ positions hots up.

Adam Cooper
By:
Daniel Ricciardo, AlphaTauri AT04, Alex Albon, Williams FW45

After a strong run of points finishes for Albon, Williams is currently in a solid seventh in the championship on 21 points, ahead of Haas on 12, Alfa Romeo on 10, and AlphaTauri on five.

However, while Williams has no new parts coming through the system for the FW45 as it focuses on its 2024 car, its rivals have continued to bring updates, with AlphaTauri introducing a new package in Singapore and Haas scheduling a major change for Austin.

The AlphaTauri updates had an instant impact at the Marina Bay street track, where Yuki Tsunoda topped Q1 before losing out in a scrappy Q2, and Liam Lawson made Q3 in 10th.

In the race, the latter scored his first points in ninth after his team-mate retired on the first lap.

At Suzuka, which the Faenza team regarded a more representative test of the new parts, Tsunoda and Lawson qualified ninth and 11th respectively.

In the race the team failed to score after Tsunoda slipped out of the top 10, much to the Japanese driver’s frustration, but Albon says that AlphaTauri's potential is clear.

"I think they boxed themselves, I was really surprised by their tyre choice,” he said of AlphaTauri’s race.

“They gave themselves only one medium, one hard, and I think Yuki didn't even have a new soft. So they were in a tricky spot the whole race, and probably gave up a bit too much for Saturday, instead of Sunday.

“But the thing is, we rest assured this weekend, but they were quick in Singapore. And they're going to be quick again in every circuit. I think their step has been quite significant, and a little bit worrying.”

Alex Albon, Williams Racing, on the grid

Alex Albon, Williams Racing, on the grid

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Williams' director of performance Dave Robson agreed that AlphaTauri is now a threat to his team’s ability to regularly make the top 10.

“I think Vegas will be interesting, because it's new and it's Vegas,” he said when asked about the FW45’s potential for the rest of the year.

“I think that might suit the car reasonably well. But that said, it is such a big unknown. And what will the tarmac surface be like? I'm quite looking forward to going back to Qatar actually, to see how we get on there.

“But I think they're all going to be reasonably difficult now with the AlphaTauri the way it is. It's going to be tough to score too many more points.”

Tsunoda conceded that AlphaTauri had got its strategy wrong in Suzuka. 

Asked if the team had underperformed thus far with its revised car, he said: "I would say we are making most of it. I mean, at least my side.

“Obviously we didn't expect this much degradation in the race, but other teams had hard tyres, we did not. So some things to look out for the future."

Additional reporting by Filip Cleeren

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

McLaren forging closer ties with Toyota as F1 rumours swirl

When Mansell and Senna settled their differences in an F1 pitlane scuffle
Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Aston Martin: 2026 gearbox “a golden opportunity” for F1 to cut costs

Aston Martin: 2026 gearbox “a golden opportunity” for F1 to cut costs

Formula 1

Aston Martin: 2026 gearbox “a golden opportunity” for F1 to cut costs Aston Martin: 2026 gearbox “a golden opportunity” for F1 to cut costs

Aston Martin posts £53m loss for 2022 F1 season

Aston Martin posts £53m loss for 2022 F1 season

Formula 1

Aston Martin posts £53m loss for 2022 F1 season Aston Martin posts £53m loss for 2022 F1 season

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Latest news

McLaren: No shortcut for Piastri in understanding F1 tyre deg challenge

McLaren: No shortcut for Piastri in understanding F1 tyre deg challenge

F1 Formula 1

McLaren: No shortcut for Piastri in understanding F1 tyre deg challenge McLaren: No shortcut for Piastri in understanding F1 tyre deg challenge

Evans explains Toyota's WRC Rally Chile tyre strategy mistake

Evans explains Toyota's WRC Rally Chile tyre strategy mistake

WRC WRC
Rally Chile

Evans explains Toyota's WRC Rally Chile tyre strategy mistake Evans explains Toyota's WRC Rally Chile tyre strategy mistake

Albuquerque enjoys "wild" unpredictability of 2023 IMSA title fight

Albuquerque enjoys "wild" unpredictability of 2023 IMSA title fight

IMSA IMSA

Albuquerque enjoys "wild" unpredictability of 2023 IMSA title fight Albuquerque enjoys "wild" unpredictability of 2023 IMSA title fight

McElrea planning for IMSA events in ’24 while pursuing IndyCar shot

McElrea planning for IMSA events in ’24 while pursuing IndyCar shot

Indy IndyCar

McElrea planning for IMSA events in ’24 while pursuing IndyCar shot McElrea planning for IMSA events in ’24 while pursuing IndyCar shot

Ranking the top 10 Benetton F1 drivers

Ranking the top 10 Benetton F1 drivers

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Damien Smith

Ranking the top 10 Benetton F1 drivers Ranking the top 10 Benetton F1 drivers

When Mansell and Senna settled their differences in an F1 pitlane scuffle

When Mansell and Senna settled their differences in an F1 pitlane scuffle

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Belgian GP
GP Racing

When Mansell and Senna settled their differences in an F1 pitlane scuffle When Mansell and Senna settled their differences in an F1 pitlane scuffle

The F1 treasure map where Hamilton hopes Mercedes hits gold

The F1 treasure map where Hamilton hopes Mercedes hits gold

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Jonathan Noble

The F1 treasure map where Hamilton hopes Mercedes hits gold The F1 treasure map where Hamilton hopes Mercedes hits gold

The two F1 rules problems Perez’s recent mishaps expose

The two F1 rules problems Perez’s recent mishaps expose

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The two F1 rules problems Perez’s recent mishaps expose The two F1 rules problems Perez’s recent mishaps expose

How football has posed difficult questions for F1

How football has posed difficult questions for F1

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

How football has posed difficult questions for F1 How football has posed difficult questions for F1

The fans that offer a ray of light in an increasingly partisan F1

The fans that offer a ray of light in an increasingly partisan F1

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

The fans that offer a ray of light in an increasingly partisan F1 The fans that offer a ray of light in an increasingly partisan F1

Japanese Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Japanese Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Japanese Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Japanese Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

How Verstappen’s crushing Japanese GP win showed Singapore was a blip

How Verstappen’s crushing Japanese GP win showed Singapore was a blip

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Verstappen’s crushing Japanese GP win showed Singapore was a blip How Verstappen’s crushing Japanese GP win showed Singapore was a blip

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe