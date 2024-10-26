All Series

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Australia Australia
Formula 1 Mexican GP

Albon: Bearman could have been radioed earlier before Mexico FP1 clash

Stewards deemed neither Albon nor Bearman to blame for Turn 9 collision in Mexico GP practice

Jake Boxall-Legge
Jake Boxall-Legge
Upd:
Alex Albon, Williams FW46

Alex Albon, Williams FW46

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Alex Albon chose not to blame Oliver Bearman for their Mexico Grand Prix FP1 clash, and felt that Ferrari told its reserve driver too late that the Williams Formula 1 driver was approaching.

Albon came across Bearman on the run-up to the high-speed sequence of Turns 7-8-9 and lifted off in anticipation of encountering the Ferrari. This caused his FW46 to lose grip and it began to snap, resulting in Albon swiping Bearman at Turn 9 and subsequently ending up in the wall at Turn 10.

In the immediate aftermath, Albon was heard to refer to Bearman as an "idiot" over the radio. However, the Anglo-Thai driver changed his thoughts on the incident.

Instead, he feels that Ferrari could have done more to warn Bearman - running as an FP1 rookie driver for Austin winner Charles Leclerc - of the situation, and that the young Briton was caught out by the faster closing speeds in F1.

"I think he got told, listening to the radio, very late that I was coming up behind him," Albon said.

"He tried his best to speed up into the two or three high-speed corners, we caught each other at the worst moment on track that you can.

"I think there was a 100km/h difference in terms of speed. I don't blame myself, but I don't think it's all on Ollie.

"I think he could have been told a bit better, and of course he's new, the closing speeds in F1 are much higher than F2. But it's not his fault."

 

The incident was investigated by the stewards, but deemed to be not worthy of further action; the report stated that "both drivers agreed that Bearman’s positioning was not unreasonable, but was unfortunate as it was close to Albon’s line. Had Bearman been slightly further down the track it would not have resulted in an incident. All parties agreed that it was a racing incident."

Following the severe damage to his Williams, Albon did not take part in the second practice session as extensive repairs continued throughout the run-time of the session.

Reflecting on the lost running, Albon said that he hoped the use of FP2 as a Pirelli tyre test would mitigate the damage to his weekend, as drivers participating ran with unmarked 2025 prototype tyres.

"Two laps is frustrating - we've got a lot of work to do tomorrow," Albon added.

"But hopefully [FP2 is] less important than a normal weekend, obviously FP2 was a Pirelli test. So in some ways, possibly less learned from other teams because they weren't running tyres from this year.

"I'm hoping that it just means the lack of track time is less compromising."

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article McLaren disagrees with FIA review petition rejection over Norris’s US GP penalty
Next article How Shwartzman joined Button in unwanted exclusive F1 club

Top Comments

Jake Boxall-Legge
More from
Jake Boxall-Legge
Stella critical of McLaren's Mexico GP qualifying execution as Norris hits "limit"

Stella critical of McLaren's Mexico GP qualifying execution as Norris hits "limit"

Formula 1
Mexican GP
Stella critical of McLaren's Mexico GP qualifying execution as Norris hits "limit"
F1 Mexico GP: Sainz storms to pole ahead of Verstappen, Norris

F1 Mexico GP: Sainz storms to pole ahead of Verstappen, Norris

Formula 1
Mexican GP
F1 Mexico GP: Sainz storms to pole ahead of Verstappen, Norris
The challenge on Tsunoda's shoulders after Lawson's impressive F1 return

The challenge on Tsunoda's shoulders after Lawson's impressive F1 return

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
United States GP
The challenge on Tsunoda's shoulders after Lawson's impressive F1 return
Alex Albon
More from
Alex Albon
Albon "leaning more towards" Colapinto's F1 set-up for Mexico

Albon "leaning more towards" Colapinto's F1 set-up for Mexico

Formula 1
Mexican GP
Albon "leaning more towards" Colapinto's F1 set-up for Mexico
Albon says "rush to get tow" behind Williams' airbox fan blunder

Albon says "rush to get tow" behind Williams' airbox fan blunder

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Albon says "rush to get tow" behind Williams' airbox fan blunder
Why Silverstone remains an enduring F1 drivers’ favourite  

Why Silverstone remains an enduring F1 drivers’ favourite  

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
British GP
Why Silverstone remains an enduring F1 drivers’ favourite  

Latest news

Stella critical of McLaren's Mexico GP qualifying execution as Norris hits "limit"

Stella critical of McLaren's Mexico GP qualifying execution as Norris hits "limit"

F1 Formula 1
Mexican GP
Stella critical of McLaren's Mexico GP qualifying execution as Norris hits "limit"
Austin Hill bests Cole Custer for crucial Homestead Xfinity victory

Austin Hill bests Cole Custer for crucial Homestead Xfinity victory

NSXF NASCAR XFINITY
Homestead-Miami
Austin Hill bests Cole Custer for crucial Homestead Xfinity victory
F1 team-mates' qualifying battles: Mexico GP

F1 team-mates' qualifying battles: Mexico GP

F1 Formula 1
Mexican GP
F1 team-mates' qualifying battles: Mexico GP
F1 Mexico GP: Sainz storms to pole ahead of Verstappen, Norris

F1 Mexico GP: Sainz storms to pole ahead of Verstappen, Norris

F1 Formula 1
Mexican GP
F1 Mexico GP: Sainz storms to pole ahead of Verstappen, Norris

Prime

Discover prime content
Is the Red Bull bib controversy a storm on a 'tea-tray' or a brewing scandal?

Is the Red Bull bib controversy a storm on a 'tea-tray' or a brewing scandal?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
United States GP
By Jonathan Noble
Is the Red Bull bib controversy a storm on a 'tea-tray' or a brewing scandal?
The challenge on Tsunoda's shoulders after Lawson's impressive F1 return

The challenge on Tsunoda's shoulders after Lawson's impressive F1 return

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
United States GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
The challenge on Tsunoda's shoulders after Lawson's impressive F1 return
United States Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

United States Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
United States GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
United States Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
Will Piastri prove kingmaker or spoiler in Norris’s F1 title bid?

Will Piastri prove kingmaker or spoiler in Norris’s F1 title bid?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing
Will Piastri prove kingmaker or spoiler in Norris’s F1 title bid?
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Australia Australia