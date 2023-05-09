Albon explains angry radio messages during Miami GP
Alex Albon has explained why he disagreed with his Williams Formula 1 team on calls made during the Miami GP.
The Thai-British driver was heard on the radio telling the pitwall that he didn't agree with a message to push on the tyres, while at another point in the race, he felt that he should be doing that rather than managing them.
Albon had a frustrating race after qualifying an encouraging 11th, slipping back to 14th at the flag in a race that saw no retirements.
"I think at the time I got told to manage the tyres we weren't catching the cars in front," said Albon.
"So it was either try and not manage and try and catch the cars and overtake them, or just stay at the back.
"I'd rather be aggressive and then suffer the consequences later than never try and just finish last. So that was why I think I said I don't really agree with it.
"But then at the same time, we wanted to push very hard in the first few laps with the tyre, and it was making the tyre grain up. So I didn't agree with that either. So a bit of everything."
Albon said that his race performance reflected the true form of the car relative to rivals in race trim after his superb effort in qualifying, with the nature of the Miami track not favouring Williams.
"It's more just we don't have the pace," he said. "So we're just trying to do different things. And I do think we're the ninth or 10th slowest car, that's the reality of it.
"We're just getting the most out of it most weekends, and on a track where the tyres do get hot there is deg, and it exposes our weaknesses.
"And today was a really clear example that these kinds of circuits don't normally suit us.
Alex Albon, Williams FW45
Photo by: Williams
"We did a great job in qualifying, and this was our true pace today. So just one of those things. Hopefully, we can go to another circuit that suits us a little bit more."
Like other drivers, Albon was frustrated by how hard it was to pass in the DRS zones after drivers expressed their opposition to the FIA's decision to shorten them.
"Particularly frustrating for me, because I was so in the one place where you need to be quick. So Turn 7, if you're slow through there you just tend to miss the DRS, and then the car behind you has it.
"So it was bad timing. It was a badly designed DRS zone for our car!
"We were quite vocal about shortening DRS zones all year so far. And they still stuck to their guns on shortening them, and we kind of pre-warned it. It happens, no surprises for anyone."
He added: "I think the show matters. And if everyone's watching these kinds of races, no one's going to be enjoying them. At the same time, we say we can't do things last minute.
"But even in the sprint race, the whole tyre strategy was last minute. So I wonder what is last minute and what's not last minute. I think that point is very dependent on what gets asked!"
Related video
Alpine plans F1 recruitment drive, investment and new simulator
Sainz: Ferrari has “zero flexibility” to push on its tyres with 2023 F1 car
Williams winter F1 gains second only to Aston Martin - Albon
Williams winter F1 gains second only to Aston Martin - Albon Williams winter F1 gains second only to Aston Martin - Albon
Albon: F1 front wing failure robbed me of Bahrain Q3 chance
Albon: F1 front wing failure robbed me of Bahrain Q3 chance Albon: F1 front wing failure robbed me of Bahrain Q3 chance
Why Albon won't be "throwing around laptops" to gain a 2023 F1 edge
Why Albon won't be "throwing around laptops" to gain a 2023 F1 edge Why Albon won't be "throwing around laptops" to gain a 2023 F1 edge
Frank Williams Academy funding initiative launched
Frank Williams Academy funding initiative launched Frank Williams Academy funding initiative launched
Williams rebuffs Sargeant F1 pay driver talk
Williams rebuffs Sargeant F1 pay driver talk Williams rebuffs Sargeant F1 pay driver talk
How F1's most sophisticated car claimed an era-ending sweep
How F1's most sophisticated car claimed an era-ending sweep How F1's most sophisticated car claimed an era-ending sweep
Latest news
Subaru has “back against the wall” in GT300 title fight
Subaru has “back against the wall” in GT300 title fight Subaru has “back against the wall” in GT300 title fight
IndyCar on Indy road course: Start time, how to watch, entry list
IndyCar on Indy road course: Start time, how to watch, entry list IndyCar on Indy road course: Start time, how to watch, entry list
Neuville: WRC has reached a critical point, needs change
Neuville: WRC has reached a critical point, needs change Neuville: WRC has reached a critical point, needs change
Attend Le Mans in style with five-day hospitality package from Canossa Events
Attend Le Mans in style with five-day hospitality package from Canossa Events Attend Le Mans in style with five-day hospitality package from Canossa Events
The Verstappen/Red Bull dynamic that shows the scale of Perez's F1 title task
The Verstappen/Red Bull dynamic that shows the scale of Perez's F1 title task The Verstappen/Red Bull dynamic that shows the scale of Perez's F1 title task
The 30-year-old parallels Ferrari faces in modern F1
The 30-year-old parallels Ferrari faces in modern F1 The 30-year-old parallels Ferrari faces in modern F1
Miami Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Miami Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Miami Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
How Verstappen gave a tyre masterclass to defeat Perez in Miami
How Verstappen gave a tyre masterclass to defeat Perez in Miami How Verstappen gave a tyre masterclass to defeat Perez in Miami
The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru
The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru
How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault
How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault
How Perez's “in the fight” claim for 2023 F1 title glory really stacks up
How Perez's “in the fight” claim for 2023 F1 title glory really stacks up How Perez's “in the fight” claim for 2023 F1 title glory really stacks up
The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1
The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1 The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.