Subscribe
Formula 1 Las Vegas GP
News

Albon fulfilled “scary” expectations of Las Vegas F1 form

Alex Abon says he fulfilled “scary” expectations around the form of his Williams Formula 1 team by qualifying sixth for the Las Vegas GP.

Adam Cooper
Author Adam Cooper
Updated
Alex Albon, Williams FW452

Ahead of the event Albon was hopeful that the long straights and low ambient temperatures would favour the FW45 relative to Williams' rivals.  

From the start of track action he figured at the sharp end, taking sixth in FP3 despite contact with the wall that led to a red flag and a premature end for the session.

After that Albon admitted he took time to build up his confidence and get back up to speed in qualifying.

However he was sixth in Q2 and again in Q3, with Logan Sargeant backing him up in seventh in the latter. Both men gain a place on the final grid from Carlos Sainz’s penalty.

Asked by Motorsport.com if he’d done better than expected Albon replied: “Yeah, I would say so.

“Possibly some cars didn't get it right, so always flatters you a little bit more, but we executed very well.

“It's sometimes a bit scary, you always talk about Vegas coming up, because it's the track that's going to suit you.

“We've done three or four races now which we knew weren't going to suit us. So there's a bit of expectation and pressure to deliver from the whole team. And we've delivered that, so very happy.

“It is one of those tracks that was always going to suit us efficiency-wise, because even more slippery than Monza, and that proved it.

“Logan also had an amazing qualifying session, I think, because the car has been good. And it is about now trying to finish the job [in the race].”

Read Also:

While the straightline speed of the Williams will to some degree help to protect its drivers from attack in the race Albon made it clear that Saturday evening will be all about tyres.

“If there's graining, anyone can be overtaken,” he said. “When the graining comes in, the cars are going about a second, a second and a half a lap slower. And then you're vulnerable to everyone.

“The trick is to not get the graining and that's not that easy. We had quite bad graining on Friday. We did some set-up changes, which maybe went against the qualifying car, but focused more on the race car. Hopefully that will help us.”

shares
comments
Previous article FIA allows F1 drivers extra pit exit practice starts in Las Vegas
Next article F1 live: Las Vegas GP as it happened
Adam Cooper
More from
Adam Cooper
Ferrari will have "private discussion" over Sainz F1 damage compensation

Ferrari will have "private discussion" over Sainz F1 damage compensation

Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

Ferrari will have "private discussion" over Sainz F1 damage compensation Ferrari will have "private discussion" over Sainz F1 damage compensation

FIA allows F1 drivers extra pit exit practice starts in Las Vegas

FIA allows F1 drivers extra pit exit practice starts in Las Vegas

Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

FIA allows F1 drivers extra pit exit practice starts in Las Vegas FIA allows F1 drivers extra pit exit practice starts in Las Vegas

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Latest news

Martin says 2023 MotoGP title ‘stolen’ by bad tyre in Qatar GP

Martin says 2023 MotoGP title ‘stolen’ by bad tyre in Qatar GP

MGP MotoGP
Qatar GP

Martin says 2023 MotoGP title ‘stolen’ by bad tyre in Qatar GP Martin says 2023 MotoGP title ‘stolen’ by bad tyre in Qatar GP

F1 fans tore down view-blocking screens during Las Vegas GP

F1 fans tore down view-blocking screens during Las Vegas GP

F1 Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

F1 fans tore down view-blocking screens during Las Vegas GP F1 fans tore down view-blocking screens during Las Vegas GP

MotoGP points leader Bagnaia ‘very scared’ in Qatar GP Turn 1 near-miss

MotoGP points leader Bagnaia ‘very scared’ in Qatar GP Turn 1 near-miss

MGP MotoGP
Qatar GP

MotoGP points leader Bagnaia ‘very scared’ in Qatar GP Turn 1 near-miss MotoGP points leader Bagnaia ‘very scared’ in Qatar GP Turn 1 near-miss

Qatar MotoGP winner Di Giannantonio explains ‘mapping 8’ message

Qatar MotoGP winner Di Giannantonio explains ‘mapping 8’ message

MGP MotoGP
Qatar GP

Qatar MotoGP winner Di Giannantonio explains ‘mapping 8’ message Qatar MotoGP winner Di Giannantonio explains ‘mapping 8’ message

The key areas where 2023's F1 dominator shades its 1993 counterpart

The key areas where 2023's F1 dominator shades its 1993 counterpart

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The key areas where 2023's F1 dominator shades its 1993 counterpart The key areas where 2023's F1 dominator shades its 1993 counterpart

How Andretti’s involvement could elevate the Las Vegas F1 experience

How Andretti’s involvement could elevate the Las Vegas F1 experience

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

How Andretti’s involvement could elevate the Las Vegas F1 experience How Andretti’s involvement could elevate the Las Vegas F1 experience

How F1 teams are attempting to negotiate Vegas unknowns

How F1 teams are attempting to negotiate Vegas unknowns

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

How F1 teams are attempting to negotiate Vegas unknowns How F1 teams are attempting to negotiate Vegas unknowns

The contrasts that unite the brilliance of racing in Macau and Las Vegas

The contrasts that unite the brilliance of racing in Macau and Las Vegas

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

The contrasts that unite the brilliance of racing in Macau and Las Vegas The contrasts that unite the brilliance of racing in Macau and Las Vegas

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe