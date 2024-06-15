Albon: I "had to bite my lip" on overweight Williams F1 car
Williams Formula 1 driver Alex Albon says he had to bite his lip while his team's progress has been masked by an overweight chassis.
Alex Albon, Williams FW46
Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Alex Albon, Williams FW46
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Why Albon wasn't penalised for driving with "10mm" loose wheel in Imola GP
A vote of confidence or biding his time? What Albon's new Williams F1 deal means
The driving style secrets of F1's current stars
Sainz not ready to decide F1 future amid Williams flattery
How Monaco showed a glimpse of Williams F1's potential amid weight-saving push
Is the Williams revival still on track?
Latest news
NASCAR Cup Iowa: Kyle Larson beats Ryan Blaney to pole
Le Mans 24h, H3: Ferrari leads as shower disrupts Hypercar battle
Truex says it "just felt like the right time" to end full-time career
Le Mans 24h, H1: Ferrari, Porsche locked in tight battle at the start
Prime
Why consensus on F1's impending active aero revolution remains some way off
The turmoil of F1's 2026 rules shift
Was F1 too pessimistic about the 2024 season?
Were Red Bull's 2024 upgrades really a downgrade?
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments