Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Red Bull not ruling out Williams F1 partnership after Albon move
Formula 1 News

Albon: IndyCar was preferred option if F1 return didn't happen

By:

Alex Albon says the IndyCar Series would have been his preferred destination to race in 2022 had he not been successful in securing a Formula 1 comeback with Williams.

Albon: IndyCar was preferred option if F1 return didn't happen

Having spent this season on the sidelines as Red Bull’s test and reserve driver, the Thai driver was announced as George Russell’s replacement at Williams for next year prior to the Italian Grand Prix.

The 25-year-old, who scored two podiums with Red Bull last year before being replaced by Sergio Perez, has kept race-sharp in the DTM racing a Ferrari 488 GT3 for AF Corse and won his first race since 2018 last month at the Nurburgring.

Speaking at Monza on Saturday, Albon revealed that IndyCar and Formula E were his fallback options if F1 had not come off, with a move to America the preferred option. He had been set to race for the Nissan e.dams Formula E team in 2018-19 before receiving a late call up to join Red Bull sister squad Toro Rosso for 2019.

Albon visited the Indianapolis road course race last month to get a feel for what IndyCar was like and assess what options were available.

IndyCar team boss Dale Coyne, who signed ex-Haas F1 driver Romain Grosjean for his squad this year, revealed that Albon was on his radar for 2022 but was also being considered by other teams.

Asked if he seriously considered racing in alternative series like IndyCar, Albon said: “Yes I did and you have to as well.

“You think about F1, but FE was also in consideration. You can plan as much as you want for F1, but if it doesn't happen, then you will have nothing. You can't play that game where it's all or nothing.

“So I had to think about a plan B route: and those two [series] came to mind. IndyCar at the time attracted me more so than FE.

“I went to Indianapolis to watch the racing and I liked it. I obviously had a chat with Romain as well, and it looked exciting. But my priority was always F1.

“The other thing about that is that F1 can wait, because the decisions happen quite late compared to other series. So it was quite a tricky balance to have when you're trying to keep options open for the F1 seats while the movement, the musical chairs, was still happening.”

Albon said his year working behind the scenes with Red Bull had not been easy, but he was hugely excited to be back next season with Williams.

“It’s been a year to reflect as well on things, things that I could change and learn from 2020,” he explained.

“It’s been, at the same time, quite a tricky year. Just watching on the sidelines is never fun.

“But it built my hunger, and obviously I’m very thankful and very excited to be getting back into it.”

Read Also:

shares
comments

Related video

Red Bull not ruling out Williams F1 partnership after Albon move

Previous article

Red Bull not ruling out Williams F1 partnership after Albon move
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Italian GP sprint qualifying race: Start time, how to watch, channel

8 h
2
Formula 1

Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

3
Formula 1

"Very strict" clauses in Albon's contract protect Mercedes - Wolff

2 h
4
Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

5
MotoGP

Aragon MotoGP: Bagnaia destroys lap record for pole in Ducati 1-2

42 min
Latest news
Albon: IndyCar was preferred option if F1 return didn't happen
Formula 1

Albon: IndyCar was preferred option if F1 return didn't happen

28m
Red Bull not ruling out Williams F1 partnership after Albon move
Formula 1

Red Bull not ruling out Williams F1 partnership after Albon move

1 h
"Very strict" clauses in Albon's contract protect Mercedes - Wolff
Formula 1

"Very strict" clauses in Albon's contract protect Mercedes - Wolff

2 h
Italian GP: Hamilton leads final F1 practice as Sainz crashes out
Video Inside
Formula 1

Italian GP: Hamilton leads final F1 practice as Sainz crashes out

2 h
Live: Follow Italian GP's F1 sprint race
Formula 1

Live: Follow Italian GP's F1 sprint race

4 h
Latest videos
Formula 1: Bottas set for back of grid start at Monza after engine change 00:46
Formula 1
4 h

Formula 1: Bottas set for back of grid start at Monza after engine change

Starting Grid for the Italian GP Sprint Qualifying Race 01:05
Formula 1
7 h

Starting Grid for the Italian GP Sprint Qualifying Race

Formula 1: Hamilton outpaces Verstappen by 0.4s in FP1 at Monza 00:47
Formula 1
22 h

Formula 1: Hamilton outpaces Verstappen by 0.4s in FP1 at Monza

Formula 1: Verstappen unsure Red Bull gains 00:58
Formula 1
Sep 10, 2021

Formula 1: Verstappen unsure Red Bull gains "enough to fight" Mercedes at Monza

Formula 1: Hamilton believes Mercedes won’t repeat teammate dramas 00:38
Formula 1
Sep 10, 2021

Formula 1: Hamilton believes Mercedes won’t repeat teammate dramas

Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Red Bull not ruling out Williams F1 partnership after Albon move
Formula 1

Red Bull not ruling out Williams F1 partnership after Albon move

F1 needs safer solution for Monza qualifying, say team bosses Italian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

F1 needs safer solution for Monza qualifying, say team bosses

Why F1's new generation of drivers will bring "fresh air" Prime
Formula 1

Why F1's new generation of drivers will bring "fresh air"

Trending Today

Italian GP sprint qualifying race: Start time, how to watch, channel
Formula 1 Formula 1

Italian GP sprint qualifying race: Start time, how to watch, channel

Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

"Very strict" clauses in Albon's contract protect Mercedes - Wolff
Formula 1 Formula 1

"Very strict" clauses in Albon's contract protect Mercedes - Wolff

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained
Formula 1 Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

Aragon MotoGP: Bagnaia destroys lap record for pole in Ducati 1-2
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Aragon MotoGP: Bagnaia destroys lap record for pole in Ducati 1-2

Monza F2: Piastri edges Daruvala to feature race pole
FIA F2 FIA F2

Monza F2: Piastri edges Daruvala to feature race pole

F1 Commentators: ESPN's Sky Sports commentary team for 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Commentators: ESPN's Sky Sports commentary team for 2021

Aragon MotoGP: Quartararo tops FP3 as Marquez crashes again
MotoGP MotoGP

Aragon MotoGP: Quartararo tops FP3 as Marquez crashes again

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Formula 1 has made itself unattractive to new teams Prime

How Formula 1 has made itself unattractive to new teams

OPINION: The Formula 1 cost cap has been billed as a saviour to several teams and helped to guarantee their viability for investors. But there already exists another mechanism that effectively had the same purpose, and serves as a strong deterrent for those with the means to go it alone in setting up a new team

Formula 1
22 h
How Schumacher's first year marked him out as F1's king in-waiting Prime

How Schumacher's first year marked him out as F1's king in-waiting

After his sparkling F1 debut with Jordan at Spa, Michael Schumacher quickly leapt to Benetton for the 1991 Italian Grand Prix. This move paved the way for the German to win his first grand prix one year later and laid the foundations for his ascent to become a title contender by 1994.

Formula 1
23 h
Why F1's new generation of drivers will bring "fresh air" Prime

Why F1's new generation of drivers will bring "fresh air"

After many years of Formula 1’s experienced mainstays dominating at the front, a generational shift is well underway with the young guns and best talent rising to the top. While it is greatly encouraging, providing a more competitive grid will only ramp up this refreshing trend

Formula 1
Sep 9, 2021
Why Alex Albon is the right pick for Williams F1 Prime

Why Alex Albon is the right pick for Williams F1

OPINION: Having given its blessing when George Russell’s departure to Mercedes was confirmed, focus turned to who would fill the vacant spot in the Williams’ Formula 1 driver line-up for 2022. Just over 24 hours later, Alexander Albon was given that responsibility, in a move that makes sense and provides opportunity for both team and driver

Formula 1
Sep 8, 2021
How the Dutch Grand Prix proved itself as a top-line F1 event Prime

How the Dutch Grand Prix proved itself as a top-line F1 event

OPINION: The Dutch Grand Prix, in terms of on-track action, was nothing out of the ordinary. However, the event itself brought an unmatched level of energy from fans, and the added banking to corners underlined Zandvoort's credibility as an F1 venue.

Formula 1
Sep 8, 2021
Could Zandvoort layout inspire other F1 circuits to change tack? Prime

Could Zandvoort layout inspire other F1 circuits to change tack?

One of Zandvoort’s many triumphs on its Formula 1 return was its new banked corners adding intrigue to an otherwise tight and twisty track. While not a new concept to circuit designs, it might provide inspiration to other venues on how to spice up its own action

Formula 1
Sep 7, 2021
How Russell left Mercedes no real choice over his F1 promotion Prime

How Russell left Mercedes no real choice over his F1 promotion

OPINION: George Russell has got the Mercedes promotion he has long desired. Here’s how and why Formula 1’s leading team has decided to give him a shot as Lewis Hamilton’s team-mate from 2022 and just maybe the chance to lead its future championship charges

Formula 1
Sep 7, 2021
The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy Prime

The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy

The arrival of George Russell at Mercedes in 2022 will represent the biggest threat Lewis Hamilton has faced from a teammate since 2016, the last season of his rivalry with Nico Rosberg. As F1's statistical greatest driver reaches the end of his career, their dynamic could come to define perceptions of Hamilton in years to come.

Formula 1
Sep 7, 2021

Latest news

Albon: IndyCar was preferred option if F1 return didn't happen
Formula 1 Formula 1

Albon: IndyCar was preferred option if F1 return didn't happen

Red Bull not ruling out Williams F1 partnership after Albon move
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull not ruling out Williams F1 partnership after Albon move

"Very strict" clauses in Albon's contract protect Mercedes - Wolff
Formula 1 Formula 1

"Very strict" clauses in Albon's contract protect Mercedes - Wolff

Italian GP: Hamilton leads final F1 practice as Sainz crashes out
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Italian GP: Hamilton leads final F1 practice as Sainz crashes out

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.