Albon: Lack of wind transformed Williams in Qatar F1 sprint
Alex Albon says a lack of wind for the Qatar sprint on Saturday worked in the favour of his Williams Formula 1 team and helped propel him into the points.
In recent seasons Williams has often suffered in windy conditions, and that was evident on Friday, when Albon could manage only 14th in a gusty qualifying session.
He was only 17th in the hot conditions in Saturday afternoon's shootout, but he found extra pace come the evening sprint, and charged up to eighth place by the flag.
He then gained another spot when Charles Leclerc, who had finished immediately ahead of him, was penalised for consistent abuse of track limits.
The two points came at a crucial time for his team, with Haas, Alfa Romeo and AlphaTauri all still in contention for seventh place in the world championship.
"Didn't expect it that's for sure," said Albon when asked by Motorsport.com if scoring in the sprint was a bonus. "And obviously it helped a little bit with the carnage, but [we were] super quick as well, honestly.
"Our relative pace, compared to where we have been this weekend, it was so much quicker, I think almost half a second to a second quicker than our average pace so far this weekend. So all helped by the wind, honestly, the wind has transformed our car by [it] dropping.
"[There was]a lot of management early in the stint, to not open up the tyre, and then I could push quite hard after that."
Speaking before Leclerc's penalty was confirmed Albon made it clear that the Monegasque driver was regularly running wide.
Alex Albon, Williams Racing Press Conference
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
"I was behind the Ferraris," he said. "They did all the track limits three times or four times in the one lap that I was behind them.
"So I wonder what they're going do about it, because I think there's no way that the drivers were respecting it.
"I was being really conscious the whole race to stay within it, because I knew how tough they've been in the past."
Meanwhile, Albon's team-mate showed good pace through the Qatar weekend, which was disguised somewhat by him losing laps to track limits. However, his run of misfortune continued when he spun off early in the sprint.
"Just honestly a bit of a silly mistake, I turned in too aggressively off the entry kerb, and the rear just went light," said the American.
"I've been driving really well all weekend, to be honest. Yesterday went as well as I could have hoped. I had a really good sprint quali, just drifted an inch too far over the line. And yeah, one mistake today.
"I'll look past it, just go back to what I was doing. I've been driving well, and we'll try a good Grand Prix tomorrow. It's a chance to right the wrong."
Lawson will linger on Qatar sprint mistake as F1 cameo ends
FIA mandates maximum 18-lap stints in F1 Qatar GP due to tyre issues
Latest news
Piastri: 57 qualifying laps made Qatar F1 "hardest race of my life"
Piastri: 57 qualifying laps made Qatar F1 "hardest race of my life" Piastri: 57 qualifying laps made Qatar F1 "hardest race of my life"
2023 F1 Qatar GP results: Max Verstappen wins, Mercs collide
2023 F1 Qatar GP results: Max Verstappen wins, Mercs collide 2023 F1 Qatar GP results: Max Verstappen wins, Mercs collide
F1 Qatar GP: Verstappen takes 14th win of 2023; Mercedes drivers clash
F1 Qatar GP: Verstappen takes 14th win of 2023; Mercedes drivers clash F1 Qatar GP: Verstappen takes 14th win of 2023; Mercedes drivers clash
F1 live: The Qatar GP as it happened
F1 live: The Qatar GP as it happened F1 live: The Qatar GP as it happened
Why F1 clutches have very little in common with roadgoing counterparts
Why F1 clutches have very little in common with roadgoing counterparts Why F1 clutches have very little in common with roadgoing counterparts
10 moments that won Verstappen the 2023 Formula 1 title
10 moments that won Verstappen the 2023 Formula 1 title 10 moments that won Verstappen the 2023 Formula 1 title
What Alonso wants Aston to deliver for critical 2024 F1 resurgence
What Alonso wants Aston to deliver for critical 2024 F1 resurgence What Alonso wants Aston to deliver for critical 2024 F1 resurgence
Why F1's social media dip is no cause for panic
Why F1's social media dip is no cause for panic Why F1's social media dip is no cause for panic
How a lawyer-turned-journalist became a crucial player in Alfa's F1 revival
How a lawyer-turned-journalist became a crucial player in Alfa's F1 revival How a lawyer-turned-journalist became a crucial player in Alfa's F1 revival
Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season
Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season
F1 folk: The 'lucky' engineer who guided Grosjean and helped build Haas
F1 folk: The 'lucky' engineer who guided Grosjean and helped build Haas F1 folk: The 'lucky' engineer who guided Grosjean and helped build Haas
The salvation story behind Benetton's emergence as an F1 team
The salvation story behind Benetton's emergence as an F1 team The salvation story behind Benetton's emergence as an F1 team
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.