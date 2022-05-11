Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Sainz reveals physical struggles in F1 Miami GP Next / The false dawn F1 puzzle that Miami gave Mercedes new hope
Formula 1 / Miami GP News

Albon: Miami F1 result “less surprising” than Australia

Williams' Alex Albon says his top 10 finish in the Formula 1 Miami GP was “less surprising” than the one he logged in Australia, and was achieved on pure performance.

Adam Cooper
By:
Albon: Miami F1 result “less surprising” than Australia

Albon was ninth in FP3 on Saturday but had an issue with tyre temperatures in Q1, and thus found himself stuck in 18th on the grid.

By the flag he had worked his way up to 10th, repeating the Melbourne result that he had achieved by staying out on the hard tyres and pitting on the last lap.

He was subsequently handed ninth place after Fernando Alonso received a penalty for gaining an advantage by going off track.

"I’m super happy,” said Albon when asked by Motorsport.com about his race. “If you look at the whole weekend, I would actually say this is obviously much less surprising than Melbourne.

“We were in the top 10 for two free practice sessions, and so generally there. It wasn't low fuel or anything like that, we were there on pure pace. So to get the P10 is, I feel, where we should have been all weekend.

“Of course, we lucked into a little bit of collisions with the cars in front, but we were right there behind them, catching them as well. So I'm really happy. It was a really strong weekend.

“The anomaly is qualifying. And we kind of need to understand where to get the performance back, because I think we got it in Bahrain, and we just just lost our footing a little bit.

“We've had the brake issue in Imola. We had the fuel issue in Melbourne. And then here we just couldn't switch the tyres on, so it's looking very positive.”

Albon stressed that he had good pace throughout the race, and had even battled with eventual fifth place finisher George Russell, who started on the harder tyre.

“We were fighting George at the beginning of the race. We actually overtook him at one point. We then caught Daniel [Ricciardo] in the race, and then we were catching the whole pack in front of us.

“So I don't even call it luck. We were again optimistic on strategy, we stayed out where everyone else pitted, and we took our chances as we always keep doing, and that's what's putting us in these situations where we're nipping at the points."

Regarding the Alonso penalty he said: "It was a bit frustrating at the time, because I heard about the cutting and I was like, I can could have just cut and got that three-tenths a lap. It's really good.

“We had I felt like a very deserved point there. It was a frustrating qualifying, and to get the bonus is really good."

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Sainz reveals physical struggles in F1 Miami GP
Previous article

Sainz reveals physical struggles in F1 Miami GP
Next article

The false dawn F1 puzzle that Miami gave Mercedes new hope

The false dawn F1 puzzle that Miami gave Mercedes new hope
Load comments
Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Steiner disappointed after Haas Miami F1 hopes went "down the drain" Miami GP
Formula 1

Steiner disappointed after Haas Miami F1 hopes went "down the drain"

Ocon: Miami F1 eighth place "like a victory" from back of grid Miami GP
Formula 1

Ocon: Miami F1 eighth place "like a victory" from back of grid

The highs and lows of F1's latest supersub Hulkenberg Australian GP Prime
Formula 1

The highs and lows of F1's latest supersub Hulkenberg

Latest news

The false dawn F1 puzzle that Miami gave Mercedes new hope
Formula 1 Formula 1

The false dawn F1 puzzle that Miami gave Mercedes new hope

Albon: Miami F1 result “less surprising” than Australia
Formula 1 Formula 1

Albon: Miami F1 result “less surprising” than Australia

Sainz reveals physical struggles in F1 Miami GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz reveals physical struggles in F1 Miami GP

Alpine CEO: Alonso’s Miami F1 penalty "difficult to accept"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alpine CEO: Alonso’s Miami F1 penalty "difficult to accept"

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The silver lining of Ferrari’s Miami GP defeat Prime

The silver lining of Ferrari’s Miami GP defeat

OPINION: Much was made of Formula 1’s first Miami Grand Prix – what turned out to be a very ‘marmite’ event for both those in attendance and everyone following on TV. But even as the on-track battle between Red Bull and Ferrari it produced continued the negative run of results for the red team, it contained a glimmer it must hope continues to shine

Formula 1
5 h
How imperfect Miami offered F1's drivers a unique challenge Prime

How imperfect Miami offered F1's drivers a unique challenge

OPINION: Despite all of the stylistic embellishments festooning Formula 1's inaugural Miami Grand Prix, the Miami International Autodrome offered the drivers a unique challenge and punished driver errors; a stark contrast to the usual cast of modern-day circuits

Formula 1
May 10, 2022
Why F1’s turbulent relationship with Russia is nothing new Prime

Why F1’s turbulent relationship with Russia is nothing new

Russia’s involvement in Formula 1 has been big on promise but short on delivery – then reached the end of the road prematurely. MARK GALLAGHER investigates why

Formula 1
May 10, 2022
Miami Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Miami Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Formula 1's eagerly-anticipated debut in Miami was the scene for the latest bout for victory between Red Bull and Ferrari. But there was plenty of intrigue up and down the field at F1's newest race, including another stirring drive from a 2022 returnee

Formula 1
May 9, 2022
The late danger that could have cost Verstappen Miami GP victory Prime

The late danger that could have cost Verstappen Miami GP victory

Max Verstappen secured his third win of the 2022 Formula 1 season in Miami after again beating early leader Charles Leclerc. But unlike their Jeddah duel in which the result was the same, the Red Bull driver this time had to stave off a late restart challenge that offered Leclerc an opportunity to turn the tables

Formula 1
May 9, 2022
Porpoising explained by the architect of F1 2022's technical rules Prime

Porpoising explained by the architect of F1 2022's technical rules

Uncontrolled bouncing at high speed has proved to be an ‘undocumented feature’ of the latest generation of F1 cars, particularly the Mercedes W13. PAT SYMONDS explains why it’s actually nothing new

Formula 1
May 7, 2022
Why Mercedes' practice pace doesn't harm Red Bull's favourite tag Prime

Why Mercedes' practice pace doesn't harm Red Bull's favourite tag

Mercedes appears revitalised as George Russell topped the practice times on the first day of track running at the new Miami International Autodrome, while both Ferrari and Red Bull hit trouble. Despite this, Red Bull still holds an advantage to worry its rivals.

Formula 1
May 7, 2022
The "total shift" driving America's F1 interest surge Prime

The "total shift" driving America's F1 interest surge

The sell out Miami Grand Prix is one of Formula 1’s most powerful success stories in recent years – before a single engine has fired up. BEN EDWARDS considers the reasons for F1’s US turnaround

Formula 1
May 5, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.