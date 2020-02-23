Formula 1
Formula 1
Formula 1
Australian GP
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
Formula 1
Vietnamese GP
02 Apr
-
05 Apr
Formula 1
Dutch GP
30 Apr
-
03 May
Formula 1
Spanish GP
07 May
-
10 May
Formula 1
Monaco GP
21 May
-
24 May
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
Formula 1
Canadian GP
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
Formula 1
French GP
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
Formula 1
Austrian GP
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
Formula 1
British GP
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
Formula 1
Belgian GP
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
Formula 1
Italian GP
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
Formula 1
Singapore GP
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
Formula 1
Russian GP
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
Formula 1
Japanese GP
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
Formula 1
United States GP
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
Formula 1
Mexican GP
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
Formula 1 / Barcelona February testing I / Breaking news

Albon: New Red Bull "more usable" than 2019 car

By:
Co-author: Adam Cooper
Feb 23, 2020, 2:25 PM

Alex Albon says the Red Bull’s 2020 Formula 1 car feels “more usable” and is a “step forwards” compared to its design from last year.

Red Bull’s RB15 was a demanding car for its drivers to master, but did score three wins with Max Verstappen during the 2019 campaign.

Albon, who is starting his first full season with Red Bull after being promoted from Toro Rosso mid-way through 2019, offered his thoughts on the new RB16 after setting the 13th-quickest overall time in the first pre-season test at Barcelona earlier this week.

Verstappen’s C3 effort on the first day of test gave Red Bull the sixth-quickest time of the three-day event.

“I'd definitely say it's more usable - in terms of you can really feel the car,” Albon said when asked for his thoughts on the new Red Bull. “It feels nicer to drive - it really does.

“I think there [were] always areas last year where we felt the car was a little bit weak in some places.

“But, with Max and I, we have quite similar feedback comments. So, coming over the winter it was kind of clear what direction we wanted to go in.

“Coming already straight into the first test, the car definitely feels better in them areas. So, we've made a step forwards.”

Verstappen said that “overall” the RB16 “feels a bit more connected”.

“But that was also the target, so there was no real surprise there,” he continued.

“I think already towards the end of the season we were working towards that, and already last year testing some ideas for this year.

“So it was what we targeted already from the winter onwards. Once I jumped in the car it was like that.”

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

After the first test, there is a sense that Red Bull is yet to show its hand regarding the potential of its new car, while Ferrari has said “the others are faster than us at the moment”.

When asked what areas of the RB16 Red Bull still needs to work on, Verstappen said: “Well, it can always be better, right?

“So in every area you try to look for things to improve, but I mean that's the whole year you are like that.

“So now for this week it was just all about just doing a lot of laps, it's not about just nailing the set-up because then you keep changing the car every single run.

“Sometimes it's better to not touch it, but scan out a bit of the car and make sure that you do the amount of laps – that you're really stressing the car.”

Series Formula 1
Event Barcelona February testing I
Teams Red Bull Racing Shop Now
Author Alex Kalinauckas

