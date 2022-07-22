Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / FIA facing rebellion over 2023 F1 floor changes Next / French GP practice as it happened
Formula 1 / French GP News

Albon says confidence is back as he busts key Red Bull myth

Alex Albon says Williams has helped him regain his confidence as a Formula 1 driver this year, after admitting he never felt truly at one with his Red Bull cars.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Albon says confidence is back as he busts key Red Bull myth

The Thai driver has returned to grand prix racing with Williams after a year on the sidelines as Red Bull reserve, having lost his seat to Sergio Perez for the 2021 campaign.

Although Williams has had its ups and downs in 2022, and elected for a mid-season new car revamp, Albon says one of the big positives of the year is how he feels in himself.

"I'd say the most positive thing I felt is, even though I had a year away, I feel like I'm confident in myself," he explained ahead of a French GP, where Williams hopes to get a better understanding of its new package.

"I'm feeling good in the car. I think that's the first thing which I always talked about being tricky: that you drive certain cars and sometimes one car can feel like it drives you. It's like you're trying to wrestle it rather than letting the car do its thing.

"Very early on with the Williams, even if it has its styles of driving, I still felt like I could get on top of it. I think I felt confident enough to drive it how I wanted to drive it, and that kind of helps straightaway.

"I felt to get into Q2, the first race weekend that we did it, in a car that wasn't quite there at the time, it was a great way to start and it made me feel I guess, settled in, a little bit earlier into the swing of things."

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing RB16

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing RB16

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Red Bull 'nervous car' myth

Albon says that he last felt as on top of a car back at Toro Rosso in his debut 2019 campaign, before he made the move to Red Bull.

"I'd say Toro Rosso I was comfortable with, and then already the jump from Toro Rosso to Red Bull I think was already a step," he explained.

"And then from 2019 to 2020 was another step towards the car that was like 'wow, okay, different to what I'm used to.' This year. Yeah, I do feel confident."

Read Also:

While many suggested that Albon's difficulties at Red Bull alongside Max Verstappen were prompted by him not feeling as comfortable in dealing with as nervous a rear end as his teammate, he insists that is not the case.

In fact, he says throughout his junior career he always liked cars that moved around more – and it's a characteristic that he says is useful for the current generation of F1 cars.

"I think people would probably say that I liked a more stable car, but relative to anyone else I used to race against, I used to have a lot of fun [with the car moving around], and everything like that.," he said.

"This year is more gone back towards there. I like the car quite nervous, quite sharp and I'm not afraid to move it around. I think this year's car, they tend to reward someone if you can get it sharp.

"If the car allows you and the tyres allow you to, you can really get a bit more performance in that way."

shares
comments

Related video

FIA facing rebellion over 2023 F1 floor changes
Previous article

FIA facing rebellion over 2023 F1 floor changes
Next article

French GP practice as it happened

French GP practice as it happened
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
F1 teams urge FIA not to delay finalising 2023 floor rules French GP
Formula 1

F1 teams urge FIA not to delay finalising 2023 floor rules

Ferrari, Red Bull and Mercedes F1 upgrades explained French GP
Formula 1

Ferrari, Red Bull and Mercedes F1 upgrades explained

Why F1 drivers can't have their cake and eat it over track limits Prime
Formula 1

Why F1 drivers can't have their cake and eat it over track limits

Latest news

Sainz, Magnussen to start French GP from back of grid after penalties
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz, Magnussen to start French GP from back of grid after penalties

Carlos Sainz and Kevin Magnussen will start Sunday's Formula 1 French Grand Prix from the back of the grid after taking fresh engines ahead of final practice.

Live: Follow French GP practice as it happens
Formula 1 Formula 1

Live: Follow French GP practice as it happens

Live commentary and updates for the 2022 edition of the Formula 1 French Grand Prix, taking place at Paul Ricard this weekend.

F1 teams urge FIA not to delay finalising 2023 floor rules
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 teams urge FIA not to delay finalising 2023 floor rules

Formula 1 teams have urged the FIA to not delay finalising any potential floor changes for next year, amid concerns about "painful" extra work on the 2023 cars.

Alpine confident Alonso, Piastri will be on ’23 F1 grid, will only loan Piastri
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alpine confident Alonso, Piastri will be on ’23 F1 grid, will only loan Piastri

Alpine boss Laurent Rossi is confident both Fernando Alonso and Oscar Piastri will be on the Formula 1 grid in 2023, but he will only consider loaning Piastri out.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The familiar Paul Ricard weakness that should worry Ferrari Prime

The familiar Paul Ricard weakness that should worry Ferrari

The Red Bull and Ferrari battle for supremacy takes to Formula 1's next battleground at the Paul Ricard circuit. Although the Scuderia ended Friday's running ahead of the French Grand Prix with an advantage in the timesheets, it has a clear weakness - displayed last year - that Red Bull has a chance to exploit...

Formula 1
15 h
How Perez ended the curse of Red Bull’s second F1 seat Prime

How Perez ended the curse of Red Bull’s second F1 seat

Being Max Verstappen’s teammate has been the undoing of several drivers, but Sergio Perez has finally made the job his own. Here’s how the Mexican has succeeded where Pierre Gasly and Alex Albon before him stumbled

Formula 1
Jul 21, 2022
Why F1 drivers can't have their cake and eat it over track limits Prime

Why F1 drivers can't have their cake and eat it over track limits

One of the biggest gripes over track limits in Formula 1 has been consistency, and thus new race director Niels Wittich has chosen to enforce track limits at every corner - with the white line the outer permissible extremity. The drivers aren't exactly happy with that in practice, but it does afford the uniformity that they desired...

Formula 1
Jul 21, 2022
Why a title-less 2022 F1 season won't stop Hamilton's legacy from growing Prime

Why a title-less 2022 F1 season won't stop Hamilton's legacy from growing

OPINION: Lewis Hamilton appears unlikely to extend his tally of seven Formula 1 world championships in 2022, as Mercedes tries to recover the ground it has lost with its new car. Regardless, his legacy only looks set to be further cemented thanks to his tireless work off-track to help boost a rising star and also make motorsport a better place.

Formula 1
Jul 20, 2022
How F1's new rules really rate halfway through their first season Prime

How F1's new rules really rate halfway through their first season

OPINION: Formula 1 is now exactly halfway through its first season running the new cars championship owner Liberty Media set about introducing after its 2017 purchase. So, how exactly are those major rule changes really working now the evidence has mounted up?

Formula 1
Jul 19, 2022
How Red Bull's gateway F1 car overcame a baked-in disadvantage Prime

How Red Bull's gateway F1 car overcame a baked-in disadvantage

The RB5 was the first Red Bull to win a GP but, as Stuart Codling explains, the early success of the car in 2009 was somewhat against the run of form.

Formula 1
Jul 17, 2022
The Saturday morning tricks that expose Alonso's true mindset Prime

The Saturday morning tricks that expose Alonso's true mindset

They were unnoticed by many, and eventually rendered futile due to a car problem that prevented him from starting the sprint race. But Fernando Alonso's tactics in second practice at the Austrian Grand Prix revealed that the Alpine driver is as sharp as he ever has been and wasting no opportunity to gain an advantage, which will play to his favour when his recent run of poor luck turns

Formula 1
Jul 13, 2022
The elements of Leclerc’s Austria win that bode well for his F1 future Prime

The elements of Leclerc’s Austria win that bode well for his F1 future

OPINION: By winning at the Red Bull Ring last weekend, Charles Leclerc ended a 19-year victory drought for Ferrari in Austria. But it was the manner of his triumph over Max Verstappen that Formula 1 fans should savour now and recall later. Here’s why.

Formula 1
Jul 12, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.