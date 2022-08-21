Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Ricciardo sees Perez as proof of how quickly F1 careers can turn around Next / Ferrari: Question marks remain over F1 cost cap policing
Formula 1 News

Albon: "Value of success" main difference between Red Bull and Williams F1

Alex Albon says he enjoys the ways small wins are celebrated at his Williams Formula 1 team following his spell with Red Bull and thinks the value of success is the main difference between the two teams.

Filip Cleeren
By:
Co-author:
Luke Smith
Albon: "Value of success" main difference between Red Bull and Williams F1

Albon was promoted from Toro Rosso to Red Bull halfway through the 2019 season at the expense of Pierre Gasly, but just like the Frenchman he struggled to make an immediate impact alongside team leader Max Verstappen.

At the end of the 2020 season Albon was pushed aside in favour of Sergio Perez and spent 2021 on the sidelines, only to make a return this year with Williams.

While Williams operates at the opposite end of the grid compared to Red Bull, Albon says he has still been enjoying life at the Grove outfit.

Speaking to Motorsport.com ahead of the summer break, Albon said driving for Williams has "shifted" his definition of success and explained he enjoys how much even scoring a single point means for the team.

"When there's a team that's looking to win, of course when you finish P6 or P7, that's not really a good thing. Whereas for us we're not really where we want to be this year but when we execute perfectly and the car is in its window, we can get points and we can fight up the midfield," Albon told Motorsport.com.

"The main difference between changing teams is that value of success and what is a good weekend. Sometimes you can be out in Q1, but actually you felt like the lap was really good, like the car was good. You felt like as a team, you maximised everything.

"And you have to take that as a positive even if on reflection it may not seem to the outside like it was."

Alex Albon, Williams FW44

Alex Albon, Williams FW44

Photo by: Williams

Having had to sit out a season, Albon has had to shake off the rust, but he thinks his comeback was made easier by the new regulations, which meant every driver started from scratch trying to understand the new machinery.

After outqualifying teammate Nicholas Latifi 11-2 and scoring all of Williams' three points before the summer break, the Anglo-Thai driver feels he's had a solid first half of 2022.

"I feel like it's gone really well," he added. "Of course, having a year out and not being in the car, inevitably - especially through testing and the first couple of races - there was a little bit of feeling like finding your feet.

"But I have to say even with that, I still felt as prepared and as ready as everyone else around me. Because I think with the change in the rules it all started to level itself out quite a lot.

"It's very hard to say where the limit is relative to last year. I mean, it's a completely different car, you can't really make comparisons.

"But I do feel like there's been cases where we've got points at times when we had no reason to be there and they're the races that really mean a lot."

While Albon, who has extended his contract with Williams for 2023, acknowledged racing for the team comes with less pressure than fighting at the front of the grid, he felt most of the pressure is still self-imposed.

"You could say there's less of a spotlight. In terms of expectation or pressure or anything, there's less noise, but at the same time the criticism at least always comes from within," he explained.

"You know, I've said that before. I'm my harshest critic. It sounds bad but I don't really care what people say, it's really kind of self-evaluation on that side.

"There's maybe less of the noise, but at the same time I'm always - I'm gonna say - not happy."

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Ricciardo sees Perez as proof of how quickly F1 careers can turn around
Previous article

Ricciardo sees Perez as proof of how quickly F1 careers can turn around
Next article

Ferrari: Question marks remain over F1 cost cap policing

Ferrari: Question marks remain over F1 cost cap policing
Filip Cleeren More from
Filip Cleeren
Verstappen: No quick solution to extremely heavy F1 cars
Formula 1

Verstappen: No quick solution to extremely heavy F1 cars

Could late rule changes to F1 2023 floors aid bigger teams?
Formula 1

Could late rule changes to F1 2023 floors aid bigger teams?

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master Prime
Formula 1

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

Latest news

Norris rues possible loss of Spa F1: "Things are just about money nowadays"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris rues possible loss of Spa F1: "Things are just about money nowadays"

McLaren driver Lando Norris would feel “sad” if Spa dropped off the Formula 1 calendar for 2023, saying that “things are just about money nowadays.”

What next for Kimi Raikkonen after his NASCAR Cup debut?
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

What next for Kimi Raikkonen after his NASCAR Cup debut?

After his departure from Formula 1 last year, Kimi Raikkonen made his debut in NASCAR’s Cup Series race at Watkins Glen on Sunday. The Finn's day ended in the tyre wall, and he was tight-lipped on his future afterwards, although didn't rule out making further appearances. But will further cameos come to pass?

Mercedes using financial engineers to analyse value of every F1 car part
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes using financial engineers to analyse value of every F1 car part

Mercedes is using financial engineers to assess each Formula 1 car upgrade to ensure it gets maximum value and stays within the financial cost cap limits this season.

Former F1 race director Michael Masi linked to second new role
Supercars Supercars

Former F1 race director Michael Masi linked to second new role

Former F1 race director Michael Masi is being linked to a second key motorsport role in Australia.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Grading F1's 2022 drivers at half-term Prime

Grading F1's 2022 drivers at half-term

Over the first 13 races of Formula 1's new ground effects era, Max Verstappen has surged into the lead in the world championship over Charles Leclerc. But as the 2022 season prepares to roar back into life, who stacks up as the top of the class, and who must do better? We graded every driver based on their performances so far

Formula 1
Aug 19, 2022
The 10 stories to watch out for across the rest of the 2022 F1 season Prime

The 10 stories to watch out for across the rest of the 2022 F1 season

It’s 13 down, nine to go as the Formula 1 teams pause for breath in the summer break. But what can we expect to happen over the next three months from Belgium to Abu Dhabi? Here's the key storylines to keep an eye out for the rest of the 2022 season

Formula 1
Aug 18, 2022
Nicholas Latifi: The under-fire F1 driver fighting for his future Prime

Nicholas Latifi: The under-fire F1 driver fighting for his future

Personable, articulate and devoid of the usual racing driver airs and graces, Nicholas Latifi is the last Formula 1 driver you’d expect to receive death threats, but such was the toxic legacy of his part in last year’s explosive season finale. And now, as ALEX KALINAUCKAS explains, he faces a battle to keep his place on the F1 grid…

Formula 1
Aug 13, 2022
The strange tyre travails faced by F1’s past heroes Prime

The strange tyre travails faced by F1’s past heroes

Modern grand prix drivers like to think the tyres they work with are unusually difficult and temperamental. But, says  MAURICE HAMILTON, their predecessors faced many of the same challenges – and some even stranger…

Formula 1
Aug 12, 2022
The returning fan car revolution that could suit F1 Prime

The returning fan car revolution that could suit F1

Gordon Murray's Brabham BT46B 'fan car' was Formula 1 engineering at perhaps its most outlandish. Now fan technology has been successfully utilised on the McMurtry Speirling at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, could it be adopted by grand prix racing once again?

Formula 1
Aug 11, 2022
Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold Prime

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold

The seven-time F1 champion has been lumbered with a duff car before the 2022 Mercedes. Back in 2009, McLaren’s alchemists transformed the disastrous MP4-24. And now it’s happening again at his current team

Formula 1
Aug 11, 2022
Why few would blame Leclerc if he leaves Ferrari in future Prime

Why few would blame Leclerc if he leaves Ferrari in future

OPINION: Ferrari's numerous strategy blunders, as well as some of his own mistakes, have cost Charles Leclerc dearly in the 2022 Formula 1 title battle in the first half of the season. Though he is locked into a deal with Ferrari, few could blame Leclerc if he ultimately wanted to look elsewhere - just as Lewis Hamilton did with McLaren 10 years prior.

Formula 1
Aug 9, 2022
The other McLaren exile hoping to follow Perez's path to a top F1 seat Prime

The other McLaren exile hoping to follow Perez's path to a top F1 seat

After being ditched by McLaren earlier in his F1 career Sergio Perez fought his way back into a seat with a leading team. BEN EDWARDS thinks the same could be happening to another member of the current grid

Formula 1
Aug 8, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.