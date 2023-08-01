Albon: “Vicious cycle” meant slicks were quicker in the wet at F1 Belgian GP
Alex Albon says his slick tyres were overheating so much during the Formula 1 Belgian GP that he actually found performance when it rained and cooled them down.
Spa was seen by the Williams team as a track that would favour the low-drag characteristics of the FW45 and give Albon a chance to repeat the points-scoring form that he’s previously shown this year at Sakhir, Montreal and Silverstone.
He jumped up from 15th to 10th with a strong first lap and ran as high as seventh before his early first stop.
However, with his focus on saving his tyres, and while struggling to maintain pace through the twisty middle section of the lap, he slipped down the order, eventually finishing 14th.
“It was a tricky race the whole race, because we're running that low downforce, which is quite fun in some ways,” he said. “And in other ways, especially when you go through sector two, it's not that fun anymore.
“And it just degrades the tyres so much. We saw it already on the wet tyres, we predicted a lot of deg for us. But it was a bit of a wake-up call just how much deg we did have, particularly on that medium tyre.
“And the other issue was to race the cars around me, I was basically having to over push in sector two, because as soon as I backed off one corner, as soon as I tried to manage the tyre in the places you need to, Turn 10, 11 and 12, I was immediately under fire, I almost immediately got overtaken by the car behind.
“I had to almost over push the tyre to stay in front. And then it's a vicious cycle, because you then degrade more. And you're already trying to save the tyre, but you're not allowed to, you don't have the freedom.
“It's not like Canada or Austria or Silverstone, where I felt like I could manage the tyre in a couple of corners. Here it was like they were up my gearbox the whole time. So I had to keep pushing.”
Alex Albon, Williams Racing
Photo by: Williams
Albon noted that he was actually helped when it rained for several laps in the middle of the race, and drivers either stayed with the dry tyres they had, or pitted for fresh softs.
"What's actually interesting to me was when it started to rain, it cooled my tyres down,” he said. “And it gave me more grip than I had in the dry. And so I actually caught them back up again, and actually had a resurgence of pace, which just shows you how much overheating we were doing."
Albon stressed that the team has to improve the car’s tyre usage for Monza, the next track where points are expected to be on offer.
“It's a frustrating one, because it was a weekend we thought we would do better at,” he said. “And I think we need to make sure we understand why we struggled so much this weekend.
“At the end of the day, this downforce [level] where we are, is going to be similar to Monza, and that's really going to be our next best chance to score points.
“So we need to make sure that we learn from this weekend. So then when we come back to tracks that are going to suit us, we don't have this happen again."
Albon acknowledged that the car showed good straightline speed at Spa, but that didn’t balance out the tyre issues.
"That's positive especially for Monza,” he said. “Straightline speed is great, but it does degrade the tyres a lot. Sector two when the downforce is so important is really affecting the rear tyres. Basically sector two is so condensed that the tyre can't cool down, until you go to sector three."
Ricciardo chasing answers after struggling to get AlphaTauri F1 car to “bite”
Verstappen has right to be "cheeky" based on F1 dominance, says Mercedes
Latest news
IndyCar Nashville: Start times, how to watch, entry list & more
IndyCar Nashville: Start times, how to watch, entry list & more IndyCar Nashville: Start times, how to watch, entry list & more
Johnson and Knaus lead 2024 NASCAR Hall of Fame class
Johnson and Knaus lead 2024 NASCAR Hall of Fame class Johnson and Knaus lead 2024 NASCAR Hall of Fame class
Corey LaJoie agrees to multi-year extension with Spire
Corey LaJoie agrees to multi-year extension with Spire Corey LaJoie agrees to multi-year extension with Spire
Ross Chastain reunites with Kaulig for Michigan Xfinity race
Ross Chastain reunites with Kaulig for Michigan Xfinity race Ross Chastain reunites with Kaulig for Michigan Xfinity race
The part of Hamilton’s Spa sprint penalty that should concern all F1 drivers
The part of Hamilton’s Spa sprint penalty that should concern all F1 drivers The part of Hamilton’s Spa sprint penalty that should concern all F1 drivers
Why 'football manager' approach to F1 team principals won't boost Alpine's form
Why 'football manager' approach to F1 team principals won't boost Alpine's form Why 'football manager' approach to F1 team principals won't boost Alpine's form
Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
The key weakness Perez showed that cemented his 2023 Verstappen Spa defeat
The key weakness Perez showed that cemented his 2023 Verstappen Spa defeat The key weakness Perez showed that cemented his 2023 Verstappen Spa defeat
Is Leclerc due a Spa F1 reset?
Is Leclerc due a Spa F1 reset? Is Leclerc due a Spa F1 reset?
Why the painful process of Mercedes' F1 B-spec shift isn't over yet
Why the painful process of Mercedes' F1 B-spec shift isn't over yet Why the painful process of Mercedes' F1 B-spec shift isn't over yet
Why Formula 1’s “F2” teams are struggling to catch Red Bull
Why Formula 1’s “F2” teams are struggling to catch Red Bull Why Formula 1’s “F2” teams are struggling to catch Red Bull
The times that show how good Ricciardo's F1 return really was
The times that show how good Ricciardo's F1 return really was The times that show how good Ricciardo's F1 return really was
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.