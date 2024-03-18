All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia
Formula 1

Albon: Williams “can’t access” full potential of 2024 F1 car

Alex Albon says that his Williams Formula 1 team can’t yet access the full potential of its FW46, but he believes there is much more to come from the car.

Adam Cooper
Adam Cooper
Upd:
Alex Albon, Williams FW46

Alex Albon, Williams FW46

Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Albon’s Bahrain GP was compromised by overheating issues on his way to an unrepresentative 15th, while in Saudi Arabia he just missed out on the points by finishing 11th.

Despite being beaten in Jeddah only by the nine surviving cars from the top five teams – plus the Haas of Nico Hulkenberg, the Thai/British driver still feels that Williams has not yet shown what it can do.

“Very simply, we've got a better car than last year,” he said. “But so does everyone else. And I'd say Haas in general has been a bit more of a surprise package, they are more competitive.

“We know where our weaknesses are. We know there's lap time to find. We know where the lap time is. Hopefully within the next six or seven races we can start finding that performance, and out-develop our rivals.

“We know there's a good chunk of time in the car. We can't access it right now. It's a bit of a shame, because I think at least today [in Saudi Arabia] especially there was a chance to score points. We can do it.

“So let's see for the next few races, hopefully we're going to just chip away at it and get quicker and quicker.

“[It's] not really how we want to start the season. I think we wanted a bit more than this, but it's only the beginning, and we can fight back.”

Sparks fly from Alex Albon, Williams FW46

Sparks fly from Alex Albon, Williams FW46

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

In 2023, Williams benefited from good straight-line speed that made the car competitive on certain circuits, allowing Albon to bag some strong points finishes while holding off potentially faster cars.

This year the team has tried to create a more consistent package, and Albon confirms that the speed advantage has gone.

“We don't have the straight-line speed like last year,” he said. “So it's actually really hard for us to overtake.

“I was quite surprised [in the Jeddah race], I had to do all my overtaking in the corners, which is not normal for me! It was interesting. When the DRS train was there, it was impossible.

“And once it broke up, and I could attack a non-DRS car, it was fine, I could get through the field. It is frustrating, because we had better race pace – our pace was not bad.”

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Alpine: "Shock" of having slowest F1 car triggered tech revamp
Next article How Bruce McLaren's death shaped more than just his F1 team

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Adam Cooper
More from
Adam Cooper
Vowles: Current F1 regulations not a failure despite dirty air issue

Vowles: Current F1 regulations not a failure despite dirty air issue

Formula 1
Vowles: Current F1 regulations not a failure despite dirty air issue Vowles: Current F1 regulations not a failure despite dirty air issue
Aston Martin: "Old fox" Alonso brings F1 value beyond pure performance

Aston Martin: "Old fox" Alonso brings F1 value beyond pure performance

Formula 1
Aston Martin: "Old fox" Alonso brings F1 value beyond pure performance Aston Martin: "Old fox" Alonso brings F1 value beyond pure performance
The gizmo-laden Williams F1 car that allowed Prost to retire on top

The gizmo-laden Williams F1 car that allowed Prost to retire on top

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
The gizmo-laden Williams F1 car that allowed Prost to retire on top The gizmo-laden Williams F1 car that allowed Prost to retire on top

Latest news

Snorkel exhauts to make top-tier return at WRC Safari Rally

Snorkel exhauts to make top-tier return at WRC Safari Rally

WRC WRC
Rally Kenya
Snorkel exhauts to make top-tier return at WRC Safari Rally Snorkel exhauts to make top-tier return at WRC Safari Rally
KTM drops two-time Dakar winner Toby Price from factory programme

KTM drops two-time Dakar winner Toby Price from factory programme

DAKR Dakar
KTM drops two-time Dakar winner Toby Price from factory programme KTM drops two-time Dakar winner Toby Price from factory programme
The key MotoGP change that has gone under the radar in 2024

The key MotoGP change that has gone under the radar in 2024

MGP MotoGP
The key MotoGP change that has gone under the radar in 2024 The key MotoGP change that has gone under the radar in 2024
Bezzecchi details “frustrating” time on 2023 Ducati MotoGP bike

Bezzecchi details “frustrating” time on 2023 Ducati MotoGP bike

MGP MotoGP
Bezzecchi details “frustrating” time on 2023 Ducati MotoGP bike Bezzecchi details “frustrating” time on 2023 Ducati MotoGP bike

Prime

Discover prime content
How Bruce McLaren's death shaped more than just his F1 team

How Bruce McLaren's death shaped more than just his F1 team

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Steve Hindle
How Bruce McLaren's death shaped more than just his F1 team How Bruce McLaren's death shaped more than just his F1 team
Why Mohammed Ben Sulayem believes his mission to create a strong FIA is so important

Why Mohammed Ben Sulayem believes his mission to create a strong FIA is so important

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing
Why Mohammed Ben Sulayem believes his mission to create a strong FIA is so important Why Mohammed Ben Sulayem believes his mission to create a strong FIA is so important
The Beckham clues as to where Verstappen and Red Bull are heading

The Beckham clues as to where Verstappen and Red Bull are heading

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Jonathan Noble
The Beckham clues as to where Verstappen and Red Bull are heading The Beckham clues as to where Verstappen and Red Bull are heading
How Bearman's F1 debut will help Mercedes on its Hamilton replacement call

How Bearman's F1 debut will help Mercedes on its Hamilton replacement call

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
How Bearman's F1 debut will help Mercedes on its Hamilton replacement call How Bearman's F1 debut will help Mercedes on its Hamilton replacement call
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia