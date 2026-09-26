Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz reveal F1 boys' trip plans

Williams team-mates Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz have revealed that a small group of Formula 1 drivers will be using the time between the Bahrain Grand Prix (in Malaysia) and the Singapore Grand Prix to go on a boys' trip.

The rescheduling of the Bahrain Grand Prix, which will be held at the Sepang International Circuit due to the conflict in the Middle East, has allowed the drivers to use the time in between the two races to stay in Asia rather than going back to base.

"We're going to go on like a boys' trip, I guess," Albon said during an interview in the Fan Zone ahead of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. "I think there are a few drivers where we're going to hang out."

Sainz added: "Yeah, it's going to be [a boys' trip]. We just realised no one's bringing their girlfriend. But it's not like we're going to do anything exciting. We're going to be in a resort in the middle of nowhere."

This comes amid an important weekend for the Grove outfit, with the introduction of a major upgrade package to the FW48. Having arrived at pre-season testing in Bahrain with an overweight car, the team has worked on a B-spec car for Baku.

With the upgraded machinery, Sainz and Albon qualified in ninth and 13th, respectively. But Sainz will start the race from 14th after being handed a five-place grid penalty for failing to slow under yellow flag conditions.

In addition to the grid penalty, the Spaniard was handed two penalty points, which brings his total to four points for the 12-month period.

Sainz and Albon currently sit 16th and 17th in the drivers' championship with six and five points, respectively.

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix at the Baku City Circuit will take place shortly at 3pm local time (noon UK time).

Photos from F1 Azerbaijan GP - Saturday