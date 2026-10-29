Formula 1 Mexican GP

Alex Albon dismisses Fernando Alonso criticism: 'F1 has no more pay drivers'

Fernando Alonso's stinging criticism of Williams driver Alex Albon and the "bottom third of the grid" has provoked plenty of reaction in Formula 1's Mexico City Grand Prix paddock

Filip Cleeren

Published: Oct 29, 2026, 10:21 PM

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Alexander Albon, Williams, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Photo by: Alex Bierens de Haan / LAT Images via Getty Images

Alex Albon says Fernando Alonso's criticism on his clash in Austin was "not nice to hear" but dismisses the Spaniard's claims that the bottom third of the grid is lacking quality.

Alonso was furious after a first-lap clash with Albon at the Circuit of the Americas left him with permanent damage to his floor, leaving him with less downforce and unable to capitalise on a more competitive weekend for Aston Martin.

"When you start at the back, there is always this risk. I think the quality of the drivers in the low third of the grid is very low, as we saw today with Alex. We need to improve the car and start a little bit higher up", Alonso said after the race.

Alonso's comments were first seen as a typical post-race reaction made in the heat of the moment, which the Spanish veteran is not immune to. But when pressed on his comments four days later in the Mexico GP paddock, Alonso doubled down on his Albon criticism rather than defusing them.

"I don't know if it's one third of the grid, but I think we all know which ones we talk about and which ones felt hit by that comment", the two-time world champion clarified. "That tells you everything, so I still feel the same. That was a mistake that was not needed and I still find it difficult to understand what the opportunity was that Alex saw in that moment.

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"But it's not only Austin. Unfortunately, I’ve been in that part of the race for the whole season, so I see things from the car that I cannot tell you."

When informed of Alonso's harsh stance, Albon said the grid is the "strongest it's been for a while".

"I have a huge respect for Fernando, I looked up to him a lot growing up as a kid and obviously it's not nice to hear those comments in many ways," the Williams driver said. "You're racing someone that you look up to, but at the same time, I don't agree. It's as simple as that. I think the level is strong up and down the grid.

"I think 10, 15 years ago, the back half of the grid wasn't the way it is now. We don't have pay drivers anymore. If anything, I would say the grid's the strongest it's been in a while."

Alexander Albon, Williams

Photo by: Michael Potts / LAT images via Getty Images

On the Austin duel with Alonso, Albon said: "I thought it was a good battle. I thought we had a good scrap. Clearly, he didn't think the same thing, but it was a race-long battle. Even the incident at that point itself, I thought, was very 50-50 in terms of where the cars were on track."

Albon was backed by Alpine's Pierre Gasly, Haas man Oliver Bearman and Cadillac driver Sergio Perez when they were quizzed on Alonso's comments in the FIA's pre-event press conference.

"Well, I'm pleased I'm in the first half, so I've made the cut myself," Gasly joked. "You've got to love Fernando for the statements he makes out there. I haven't seen his race, but I will say that the level on the grid is probably one of the highest considering all the drivers we have now from what I've seen, which is maybe like nine years. I've seen some wilder driving approaches when I joined compared to what I see now."

"Of course, I think the level at the back is as high as in the front," said Perez, a winner of six grands prix and now racing at the back with newcomer Cadillac. "If we swap cars with the guys at the front, we will be having very similar results or vice versa. This is the only issue with Formula 1; you are as good as your car and your team. When you look at the names that are in the back, the level is really, really high."

Bearman added: "I think that's a slightly harsh conclusion, because I agree with Pierre that the level is very high on this current grid. I think with the gaps that we face this year, you have to be very opportunistic at times, and that can end in disaster like it did for me last week with myself and Pierre.

"So, I wouldn't say it's a question of quality. It's a question of trying your very best and trying to make something happen, which is very challenging when the top eight positions are pretty much all filled by the top four teams."

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