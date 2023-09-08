Albon: Williams "won't really stand a chance" in next F1 races
Alex Albon hailed his seventh place in Monza as a "good step" towards seventh in the Formula 1 constructors' championship ahead of races where Williams "won't really stand a chance".
As expected, the low-drag Williams excelled on the fast straights in the Italian Grand Prix, with Albon frustrating McLaren's Lando Norris by holding him off for seventh until the finish thanks to his car's superior top speed.
It is the latest in a string of strong results for Williams, which started the second half of the season tied with Haas, but now nearly doubled its points tally in two races to romp 10 points clear in seventh.
With Alfa Romeo only managing one point in Monza thanks to Valtteri Bottas' 10th place, Williams now appears well positioned to hold both Alfa and the struggling Haas outfit until the end of the season.
Afterwards, Albon cautioned that the Williams FW45 still has a lack of downforce which means the team is "not really going to stand a chance" at some of the upcoming races.
"I think it's a good step," he said. "I worry about tracks like Brazil, this kind of races. But I hope we're in a better place now.
"We needed that, because I don't think the next few races, we're not really going to stand a chance until Vegas.
"Not to say that we're gonna take our foot off the pedal but... a good points finish here was what we needed."
Alex Albon, Williams Racing
Photo by: Williams
A silver lining is that the recent progress Williams has made, particularly with its large aerodynamic upgrade introduced at the Canadian Grand Prix, has likely made some of the upcoming races less of a struggle than the Grove team had envisaged at the start of the year.
The eighth place Albon scored at the Dutch Grand Prix on the twisty Zandvoort circuit is a case in point, even if the team still feels the windy conditions flattered the car's actual pace.
When asked by Motorsport.com if he agrees the next few races, which include Singapore, Japan and Qatar, are perhaps not going to be as painful as feared, Albon said: "Exactly. For sure not. I think we still see our weaknesses, you know, we are low downforce.
"We are better than we were last year, but especially when the track gets hot and the degradation is high we really struggle.
"And this was a race where we struggled, on a track that should suit us. I think if the track was 20 degrees cooler we would have been really fast, maybe.
"But still some work to do. We go to Asia now, it gets hot, go to America, it's kind of hot as well [there]."
Related video
F1 exclusive: Why Massa's legal team believes it can "bring the trophy home"
How McLaren has moved to address its F1 2023 drag woes
Vowles: Albon's Monza F1 drive even better than Montreal performance
Vowles: Albon's Monza F1 drive even better than Montreal performance Vowles: Albon's Monza F1 drive even better than Montreal performance
How Monza shows Albon's transformation to fearsome F1 battler
How Monza shows Albon's transformation to fearsome F1 battler How Monza shows Albon's transformation to fearsome F1 battler
Albon: Williams F1 straight-line reputation "not true" in Zandvoort
Albon: Williams F1 straight-line reputation "not true" in Zandvoort Albon: Williams F1 straight-line reputation "not true" in Zandvoort
Alonso: Aston F1 must learn lessons from “outstanding” Williams
Alonso: Aston F1 must learn lessons from “outstanding” Williams Alonso: Aston F1 must learn lessons from “outstanding” Williams
Hydraulic issue on kerb triggered Sargeant F1 Dutch GP crash
Hydraulic issue on kerb triggered Sargeant F1 Dutch GP crash Hydraulic issue on kerb triggered Sargeant F1 Dutch GP crash
Williams FW11B: The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life
Williams FW11B: The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life Williams FW11B: The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life
Latest news
F1 eyes 2025 rules tweak to combat 50% drop in key aero metric
F1 eyes 2025 rules tweak to combat 50% drop in key aero metric F1 eyes 2025 rules tweak to combat 50% drop in key aero metric
"Underestimated" Peugeot will be in the mix in Fuji WEC, say rivals
"Underestimated" Peugeot will be in the mix in Fuji WEC, say rivals "Underestimated" Peugeot will be in the mix in Fuji WEC, say rivals
WRC Greece: Tanak podium hopes dented by water pump issue
WRC Greece: Tanak podium hopes dented by water pump issue WRC Greece: Tanak podium hopes dented by water pump issue
Ferrari: Monza F1 fight no less an "achievement" despite Red Bull approach
Ferrari: Monza F1 fight no less an "achievement" despite Red Bull approach Ferrari: Monza F1 fight no less an "achievement" despite Red Bull approach
The wider F1 significance of Ferrari's Monza affirmation
The wider F1 significance of Ferrari's Monza affirmation The wider F1 significance of Ferrari's Monza affirmation
The numbers that prove Monza 2023 was Sainz’s best F1 race weekend
The numbers that prove Monza 2023 was Sainz’s best F1 race weekend The numbers that prove Monza 2023 was Sainz’s best F1 race weekend
How Monza shows Albon's transformation to fearsome F1 battler
How Monza shows Albon's transformation to fearsome F1 battler How Monza shows Albon's transformation to fearsome F1 battler
Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Why Sainz was able to make F1's 2023 Italian GP as good as it was
Why Sainz was able to make F1's 2023 Italian GP as good as it was Why Sainz was able to make F1's 2023 Italian GP as good as it was
Why the Verstappen brand is well-placed to mirror his on-track F1 success
Why the Verstappen brand is well-placed to mirror his on-track F1 success Why the Verstappen brand is well-placed to mirror his on-track F1 success
Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future
Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future
How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut
How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.