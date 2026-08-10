Alex Albon leaves fans in stitches with Red Bull joke in F1 "Grill The Grid" video

Formula 1's official Grill The Grid series returned for its 10th anniversary, challenging the current drivers to identify racers based on their career progression charts.

The challenge proved remarkably tricky for the current grid, with multiple drivers getting stuck on four-time champion Max Verstappen's career path and several others. But it was Williams' Alex Albon's self-deprecating humour that left fans in stitches.

Faced with a career progression chart displaying Toro Rosso followed by Red Bull, Albon joked as he pointed to the Milton Keynes outfit's logo: "There's no driver that's had this. Everyone's been fired at this point."

The Thai-British driver's response drew an immediate reaction from fans. "Alex got PTSD: Post Traumatic SackedbyRedBull Disorder," one fan commented, while another added: "ALEX SAYING THEY GET FIRED AT THAT POINT AHAH."

Albon was not alone in struggling to identify the chart as portraying Verstappen's career. "2nd Red Bull seat traumatised drivers so much that they forgot who was in the 1st seat," another fan commented on YouTube, and someone else posted: "All of them blanking on Verstappen is crazy."

Several other moments from the episode caught the attention of fans. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was praised for his enthusiasm, calling out all of the full names. "It's so funny how Charles says their complete legal name with an excited voice," someone wrote, and another fan commented: "Everyone: Lewis, Leclerc: LEWIS HAMILTON."

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari Photo by: Sona Maleterova / Getty Images

"Leclerc said Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher with such joy and whimsy," someone else posted.

Fans also noticed that Hamilton incorrectly identified Liam Lawson as Isack Hadjar's current team-mate. "Lewis so unc he thinks Hadjar's team-mate is Lawson," one fan commented.

George Russell and Oscar Piastri topped the first round with 22 points each. Max Verstappen and Alex Albon followed with 21 points and 20 points, respectively.