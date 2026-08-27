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Alex Albon opens up about burnout amid growing F1 demands

Alex Albon has revealed how Formula 1's demanding commercial schedule left him badly burnt out during the 2025 season

Lydia Mee
Published:
Alexander Albon, Williams

Alexander Albon, Williams

Photo by: Andrea Diodato / NurPhoto via Getty Images

Alex Albon has opened up about his struggles with burnout during the 2025 Formula 1 season, admitting that the championship's increasing demands and relentless commercial schedule left him feeling severely drained.

Speaking from Monaco just days after a frustrating early retirement at the Dutch Grand Prix, Albon discussed the challenges of balancing off-track commitments.

Appearing on The Fast And The Curious podcast, Albon revealed that his extra responsibilities, particularly around the races in the United States, took a toll on him last year.

"I find myself so drained, especially when we go towards our American races because that's clearly where we're more in demand, whether it's through partners or content, whatever it may be," Albon explained when asked about balancing his commitments as an introvert in a championship that has more eyes on it than ever.

"I'm happy to be my authentic self in these situations, but at the same time, I don't know what it is, it just drains me. And so for me to get away, prioritising myself and spending maybe one or two nights back at home and then flying off again or whatever it may be, I put much more attention on that. I felt like I got burnt out last year quite badly."

Discussing how he decompressed after his retirement at Zandvoort, Albon added: "Yesterday was literally... What did we do? Nothing. We woke up, we got brunch with Carlos. We literally came back, did nothing. Went for dinner, came back and watched more of nothing and then went to bed early.

Alexander Albon, Williams

Alexander Albon, Williams

Photo by: Eric Le Galliot

"Today is kind of a little bit like that, very normal, sitting on the couch doing your house chores, cleaning up the apartment. After this we're just going to do some food shopping."

Even during race weekends, Albon stressed the importance of escaping the "melting pot" of the F1 bubble. He sometimes chooses restaurants a 30-minute drive away from the track to find peace, although he added that fans have always been respectful of his privacy when he has been out for dinner.

"It's no fun to be stuck in a hotel room all day," he added. "Even if I'm introverted, I still find myself needing to get out there, just going for a walk or grabbing coffee."

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