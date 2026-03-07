Skip to main content

Formula 1 Australian GP

Alex Albon reveals "tough" reality of Australia–China–Japan F1 stint: "It destroys you"

Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz say Formula 1’s flyaway-heavy opening run makes the start of the season physically demanding

Lydia Mee
Edited:
Alex Albon, Williams

Alex Albon, Williams

Photo by: Erik Junius

Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz have branded the start of the Formula 1 season as "tough" as they discussed the reality of travelling from Australia to China, back to Europe, and then out to Japan.

The Australian Grand Prix kicks off the 2026 season this weekend and is part of a double-header with the Chinese Grand Prix, meaning the F1 paddock will pack up after the grand prix in Melbourne and head straight to Shanghai for next week's race.

This will be followed by a week off from racing, where the teams and drivers will head back to their headquarters in Europe before flying out to Suzuka for the Japanese Grand Prix.

"You know what is interesting about Melbourne being the first race is that it's not great for our body clock," Albon said during the Williams Team Torque podcast.

"So if you can imagine, the first three races recently have been Melbourne, China, a week off and then Japan. And in that process, obviously, Melbourne's a big shift in terms of time zone. We go to China, that's fine. That week off, we go back to the UK, have this middle ground of jet lag.

"And then by the time you get used to the jet lag of Europe, you're back off to Japan again and then back to Europe again."

Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing, Alexander Albon, Williams

Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing, Alexander Albon, Williams

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images

Albon's team-mate Sainz interjected, saying: "And then Miami on the other side," before Albon continued: "The beginning of the season is immediately gone. It destroys you, which is interesting. I think I'm sure it's the same for everyone in the paddock, but it's a tough way to start the season. It's something where you really do have to be on top of your sleep."

Albon and Sainz will start the Australian Grand Prix from 15th and 21st on the grid, respectively.

