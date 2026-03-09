Skip to main content

Formula 1 Australian GP

Alex Albon reveals why proposal to golfer Lily Muni He was delayed

Alex Albon revealed his engagement proposal to Lily Muni He was delayed by the ring not being ready

Lydia Mee Stuart Codling
Edited:
Alexander Albon, Williams and his girlfriend, Lily Muni He

Alexander Albon, Williams and his girlfriend, Lily Muni He

Photo by: Kym Illman (Getty Images)

Williams Formula 1 driver Alex Albon has shared details of his proposal to professional golfer Lily Muni He, and why it was delayed.

The couple shared the news of their engagement over the winter break in a social media post. "I guess we’re stuck with each other now," they wrote in the joint post.

 

Heading into the season-opening Australian Grand Prix, Albon shared details on the proposal during an on-stage conversation with his team-mate Carlos Sainz in front of the fans.

"I was planning to do it earlier," Albon admitted. "I was in Thailand, and then I went to Bhutan, and I was planning to do it there. The ring wasn't ready. But then we went into a two-and-a-half-week training block.

"And I didn't want to propose in my gym clothes. And where I go training isn't pretty. It's, like, proper dungeon style, really. So then I had to do a spontaneous one-day trip. We went to Northern California, Big Sur, it's called. It's a beautiful area of the world.

"But I think when you do a one-day trip somewhere, because I had to go back to the factory the next day to go back to work, she's going to know. It was nighttime, and we were looking at some stars, and that was it."

Asked whether he got down on one knee, the 29-year-old confirmed: "The whole shebang."

 

Williams has had a difficult start to the 2026 season after delays in the FW48 meant the team missed private testing in Barcelona. Albon and Sainz finished the Australian Grand Prix in 12th and 15th, respectively. Albon admitted it was "painful", but is confident that the team can turn it around.

"This is no worse than 2022. It is painful. We've been in this position before. We've turned it around before," he told the media after the race. "It's not like we don't know where the lap time is. Even if you take the base car that we have, which we're not happy with, it's still a good midfield car in terms of where it should be in terms of weight. 

"It's not that we take solace in that, but we know that it's not doom and gloom and that there is a positive end to this. It's just about making it happen."

