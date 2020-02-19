Alfa Romeo unveils livery for 2020 F1 season

Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
FP1 in
22 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
FP1 in
30 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Vietnamese GP
Tickets
02 Apr
-
05 Apr
FP1 in
43 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
FP1 in
72 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
07 May
-
10 May
FP1 in
79 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
21 May
-
24 May
FP1 in
92 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
FP1 in
107 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
FP1 in
114 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
128 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
135 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
149 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
163 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
191 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
198 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
FP1 in
212 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
218 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
FP1 in
232 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
247 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
254 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
268 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
282 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alfa Romeo unveils livery for 2020 F1 season

shares
comments
Alfa Romeo unveils livery for 2020 F1 season
By:
Feb 19, 2020, 7:27 AM

The Alfa Romeo Formula 1 team has unveiled its new livery before the start of pre-season testing in Barcelona on Wednesday.

The team formally launched its 2020 challenger in the pitlane at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, having previously given it a maiden run in a camo livery in a Fiorano shakedown last week.

Drivers Kimi Raikkonen and Antonio Giovinazzi were on hand to lift the covers off the new livery, which remains largely unchanged from last year’s design.

The white base colour remains with red trim, albeit with additional branding for new title partner Orlen - on the front wing endplates, rear wing and sidepod - following its arrival for the 2020 season. The blue lines that adorned the 2019 car's nosecone have been painted red.

New reserve driver Robert Kubica is set to complete the first official running in the Alfa Romeo C39 on Wednesday, having joined from Williams.

The Pole is scheduled for the morning session in Barcelona before handing over to Antonio Giovinazzi in the afternoon.

Kimi Raikkonen got his first taste of the new car during the shakedown, but will get a first extended run on Thursday when he is slated for the full day.

Giovinazzi will then round out the opening test on Friday.

During the launch, the team confirmed it has retained 2020 Super Formula newcomer Tatiana Calderon in a test driver capacity.

Haas was another F1 team to officially launch its 2020 car in the pitlane ahead of testing, albeit it had already released images of the VF-20 prior in its race livery prior.

 
Next article
Tech insight: Can Williams rise again with its new FW43?

Previous article

Tech insight: Can Williams rise again with its new FW43?

Next article

Live: Follow Barcelona F1 testing as it happens

Live: Follow Barcelona F1 testing as it happens
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Alfa Romeo
Author Luke Smith

Race hub

Argentinian GP

Argentinian GP

16 Jan - 18 Jan
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Live: Follow Barcelona F1 testing as it happens

48m
2
Formula 1

Tech insight: Can Williams rise again with its new FW43?

3
Supercars

Courtney set to run Boost backing in Adelaide

2h
4
Supercars

Will the 2020 technical rules really shake up Supercars?

3h
5
Supercars

Ranked: The 2020 Supercars liveries

Latest videos

Onboard: Romain Grosjean in the new Haas VF-20 02:09
Formula 1

Onboard: Romain Grosjean in the new Haas VF-20

Verstappen and Albon drive the Aston Martin Valkyrie for the first time 02:45
Formula 1

Verstappen and Albon drive the Aston Martin Valkyrie for the first time

Racing Point RP20 Launch 03:01
Formula 1

Racing Point RP20 Launch

Williams FW43 2020 Launch 00:55
Formula 1

Williams FW43 2020 Launch

Onboard with Pierre Gasly in the AlphaTauri AT01 02:24
Formula 1

Onboard with Pierre Gasly in the AlphaTauri AT01

Latest news

Live: Follow Barcelona F1 testing as it happens
F1

Live: Follow Barcelona F1 testing as it happens

Alfa Romeo unveils livery for 2020 F1 season
F1

Alfa Romeo unveils livery for 2020 F1 season

Tech insight: Can Williams rise again with its new FW43?
F1

Tech insight: Can Williams rise again with its new FW43?

Gallery: All Williams F1 cars since 1978
F1

Gallery: All Williams F1 cars since 1978

F1 considers two-day Chinese GP option in November
F1

F1 considers two-day Chinese GP option in November

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
21 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.