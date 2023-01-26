Alfa Romeo appoints Alessandro Alunni Bravi as F1 team chief
Sauber managing director Alessandro Alunni Bravi has been named as the new Formula 1 team representative for the Alfa Romeo squad, working under Andreas Seidl.
Following the departure of Sauber CEO and Alfa Romeo F1 boss Frederic Vasseur to Ferrari in December, Sauber signed ex-McLaren team principal Seidl to take over as CEO.
It was also confirmed at the time that Sauber, which operates the Alfa Romeo F1 team, would be splitting the roles, and was still looking for an F1 team chief.
Sauber announced on Thursday that Alunni Bravi, who is the managing director of the Sauber Group, would take on the role of team representative for the 2023 season. This position will be comparable to that of a team principal on race weekends.
"I want to thank Andreas and our shareholders for their trust, and I want to reiterate my commitment to giving my best to live up to their expectations and represent the team in the best possible way," said Alunni Bravi.
"It is a huge privilege to keep working with a group of incredible people who, over many years, have helped me integrate within the Sauber Group: what they gave me in this time will enable me to fulfil this task and represent the team according to our shared vision and our objectives.
"I am fully conscious of the work we have ahead of us and of the challenges that face us. I approach this task with humility, knowing I am part of a strong team that will get the job done, and with the belief we have everything we need for a successful future."
Alessandro Alunni Bravi, Managing Director of Sauber Group
Photo by: Sauber
Alunni Bravi has worked with Sauber since 2017, having enjoyed a career in motorsport stretching back more than 20 years that saw him gain significant experience in junior categories both in team and driver management.
Alunni Bravi's appointment to look after the day-to-day running of the team is set to free up Seidl to focus on the wider Sauber Group as CEO.
The Swiss outfit is preparing for the start of its F1 partnership with Audi in 2026, when it will become a works operation.
"I am delighted to confirm the appointment of Alessandro Alunni Bravi to the role of team representative, in addition to his existing duties of managing director of the group," said Seidl.
"His vast experience in motorsport has equipped him with all the tools he needs to succeed, and his intimate knowledge of the team, of which he has been part for more than five years, will ensure stability and continuity in our progression."
Related video
Everything we know about F1 2023: Drivers, cars, tracks & more
Andretti only new team to express interest to FIA in joining F1 grid
Latest news
Tony Stewart again joins broadcast team for Daytona 500, Clash
Tony Stewart again joins broadcast team for Daytona 500, Clash Tony Stewart again joins broadcast team for Daytona 500, Clash
Helio Castroneves rules out 2023 Daytona 500 bid
Helio Castroneves rules out 2023 Daytona 500 bid Helio Castroneves rules out 2023 Daytona 500 bid
Reaume Brothers NASCAR shop suffers 'significant' fire damage
Reaume Brothers NASCAR shop suffers 'significant' fire damage Reaume Brothers NASCAR shop suffers 'significant' fire damage
Rolex 24: WTR Acura tops much-interrupted FP1 at Daytona
Rolex 24: WTR Acura tops much-interrupted FP1 at Daytona Rolex 24: WTR Acura tops much-interrupted FP1 at Daytona
The crucial tech changes F1 teams must adapt to in 2023
F1 2023's crucial tech changes The crucial tech changes F1 teams must adapt to in 2023
Are these the 50 quickest drivers in F1 history?
The 50 quickest drivers in history Are these the 50 quickest drivers in F1 history?
One easy way the FIA could instantly improve F1
One easy way to instantly improve F1 One easy way the FIA could instantly improve F1
How can McLaren keep hold of Norris?
How can McLaren keep hold of Norris? How can McLaren keep hold of Norris?
What difference did F1's fastest pitstops of 2022 make?
What difference did pitstops make? What difference did F1's fastest pitstops of 2022 make?
When F1 'holiday' races kept drivers busy through the winter
When holiday races kept drivers busy When F1 'holiday' races kept drivers busy through the winter
What Porsche social media frenzy says about F1’s manufacturer allure
The allure of manufacturers in F1 What Porsche social media frenzy says about F1’s manufacturer allure
Why new Williams F1 boss shouldn't avoid 'Mercedes B-team' comparisons
Vowles shouldn't fear comparisons Why new Williams F1 boss shouldn't avoid 'Mercedes B-team' comparisons
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.