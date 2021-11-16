Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Antonio Giovinazzi to leave Alfa Romeo at end of 2021 F1 season
Formula 1 News

Alfa Romeo confirms Zhou as first Chinese F1 driver

By:

Alfa Romeo has finally confirmed that Guanyu Zhou will become China’s first Formula 1 driver when he partners Valtteri Bottas next season.

Alfa Romeo confirms Zhou as first Chinese F1 driver

FIA F2 frontrunner Zhou has been favourite to land the job for some months, helped by the commercial support that he brings with him.

The 22-year-old replaces Antonio Giovinazzi, who has been dropped after three seasons with the team, but may retain a reserve role via his links with Ferrari.

The Hinwil outfit was given a free hand on driver choice when it renewed its sponsorship deal with Alfa Romeo in July, having previously been obliged to run one member of the Ferrari Driver Academy.

Zhou will cut his ties with Alpine, having been part of its junior programme, initially under the Renault name, since 2019.

He has undertaken an extensive private test programme in the Enstone team’s older cars, and completed an FP1 session at the Austrian GP earlier this year.

He will make his on-track debut with Alfa in the Abu Dhabi test in December. He will do the single rookie day in standard current cars, but may also run one of the two days allocated for 18-inch Pirelli tyre testing, with Bottas set to do the other if he is released by Mercedes.

“It was an important decision for the company and for the future of the company,” Alfa team principal Fred Vasseur told Motorsport.com.

“We have a big change in terms of regulations for 2022. We evaluated all the options that we had on the table. Valtteri was quite obvious for me. And alongside Valtteri, we had different options, and for tons of different reasons, Zhou is the first choice.

"It's never one thing. Performance is not based on one single pillar, it's always a combination of speed, collaboration with the team, collaboration with the teammate, the financial side. And for the development of the company, I think it's a good step forward.

“We switched completely to the 2022 project very early, and all the company except the race team is fully focused on 2022. The fact that we confirmed the drivers is also another box ticked, and it's important for the project."

Vasseur stressed that Zhou will end his relationship with Alpine.

"He is not managed at all by Alpine, and is not anymore under contract with Alpine,” he said. “It was important for me, because I need also to be free and to work for the future. It would make no sense for me to have a one-year project if I know that for ‘23 that there is no way."

Zhou currently lies second in the FIA F2 championship, 36 points behind fellow Alpine protege Oscar Piastri, with the Saudi Arabian and Abu Dhabi weekends still to come.

“I dreamt from a young age of climbing as high as I can in a sport that I am passionate about and now the dream has come true,” he said in a team statement.

“It is a privilege for me to start my F1 career with an iconic team, a team that has introduced so much young talent into F1 in the past.

“Now the dream is reality. I feel well prepared for the immense challenge of F1, the pinnacle of my sport, alongside a proven, world-class talent in Valtteri Bottas.

“Next year the target will be to learn as much as possible and as quickly as possible. To be the first ever Chinese driver in F1 is a breakthrough for Chinese motorsport history. I know a lot of hopes will be resting on me and, as ever, I will take this as motivation to become better and achieve more.”

The Zhou announcement comes just a few weeks after F1 confirmed that the Chinese GP will be back on the calendar in 2023 after missing three seasons due to the COVID pandemic, with its deal now extended to 2025.

His arrival on the grid will be welcomed by the whole paddock as it will help to raise the profile of the sport in China, and open up new commercial opportunities.

“This is fantastic news for F1 and the millions of passionate Chinese fans that now have a home hero to cheer all year long,” said F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali.

“It is another great example for the pyramid in F2 working and promoting talent to the top flight of motorsport.

“Zhou is an incredible talent and he will be a fantastic addition to the amazing grid we have and he will entertain and keep all our Chinese fans excited in 2022.”

Vasseur hopes to retain ties with Giovinazzi, although nothing has been finalised, while current reserve Robert Kubica is also likely to remain involved.

"I would like to keep Antonio close to the family, or part of the group, because we had three good seasons,” said Vasseur. “I like him, and personally we have a good relationship together. I would be keen to keep him with us.

"Robert will probably stay, but the first solution with Robert is I don't know if he will have another programme alongside, and then we have to build up something around that."

Regarding Callum Ilott, he said: "He's going to the US. It's a good challenge for him, that he wants to race, and I can perfectly understand. He's a nice guy and we have a good relationship."

shares
comments
Antonio Giovinazzi to leave Alfa Romeo at end of 2021 F1 season
Previous article

Antonio Giovinazzi to leave Alfa Romeo at end of 2021 F1 season
Load comments
Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Masi denies Red Bull favouritism over F1 rear wing changes Brazilian GP
Formula 1

Masi denies Red Bull favouritism over F1 rear wing changes

FIA didn't look at Verstappen onboard before ruling out investigation Brazilian GP
Formula 1

FIA didn't look at Verstappen onboard before ruling out investigation

How Schumacher's first year marked him out as F1's king in-waiting Prime
Formula 1

How Schumacher's first year marked him out as F1's king in-waiting

Latest news

Alfa Romeo confirms Zhou as first Chinese F1 driver
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alfa Romeo confirms Zhou as first Chinese F1 driver

Antonio Giovinazzi to leave Alfa Romeo at end of 2021 F1 season
Formula 1 Formula 1

Antonio Giovinazzi to leave Alfa Romeo at end of 2021 F1 season

Masi denies Red Bull favouritism over F1 rear wing changes
Formula 1 Formula 1

Masi denies Red Bull favouritism over F1 rear wing changes

Piastri named Alpine F1 reserve driver for 2022
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Piastri named Alpine F1 reserve driver for 2022

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The final trial of F1's new sprint race format in 2021 delivered arguably its best spectacle yet, as the qualifying pace-setter surged from the back to a memorable win over the two events. Meanwhile, for others, it was a weekend to forget on the long-awaited return to Interlagos

Formula 1
22 h
How a Mercedes "Achilles' heel" cost Verstappen in Hamilton's masterclass Prime

How a Mercedes "Achilles' heel" cost Verstappen in Hamilton's masterclass

The qualifying exclusion which forced Lewis Hamilton to start from the back of the 2021 Interlagos sprint appeared to put Max Verstappen in the box seat for the Brazilian Grand Prix. But a common issue for Mercedes this year for once worked against the Red Bull ace, as Hamilton's rapid Mercedes stormed to a memorable comeback win

Formula 1
Nov 15, 2021
The hope and alarm Mercedes faces versus Red Bull in Brazil Prime

The hope and alarm Mercedes faces versus Red Bull in Brazil

Although Mercedes has been mired in controversy for much of Formula 1’s 2021 Interlagos weekend, it still ended the sprint race in an excellent position. There are signs it could be in for repeat glory in the grand prix, while others highlight major dangers that favour Red Bull

Formula 1
Nov 14, 2021
Why there's more to Hulkenberg's F1 legacy than Brazil glimpses Prime

Why there's more to Hulkenberg's F1 legacy than Brazil glimpses

OPINION: Opportunities to be in the right team at the right time passed Nico Hulkenberg by. BEN EDWARDS weighs up a career that should have delivered many more top-level laurels, and should be remembered for much more than his 2009 Brazil pole and 2012 lost win chance

Formula 1
Nov 13, 2021
The gamesmanship warning over F1's potentially title-deciding moments Prime

The gamesmanship warning over F1's potentially title-deciding moments

OPINION: Mercedes' decision to pit Valtteri Bottas towards the end of the Mexican Grand Prix to steal the fastest lap point from Max Verstappen created an intriguing subplot. While the pair's jostling for track position was all above board, it likely won't be the last time teams employ such tactics with championships at stake

Formula 1
Nov 11, 2021
The errors Verstappen isn't making when it matters in F1 2021 Prime

The errors Verstappen isn't making when it matters in F1 2021

OPINION: Max Verstappen is challenging for his first Formula 1 world title against a rival in Lewis Hamilton who has seven championships to his name. The Red Bull driver made a string of mistakes early in the year, but now appears to be peaking in high-pressured moments just when it really matters. This could be a key new strength in his quest for championship glory.

Formula 1
Nov 10, 2021
Why Red Bull's Mexico victory underlined a time-tested Newey strength Prime

Why Red Bull's Mexico victory underlined a time-tested Newey strength

Max Verstappen's dominant run to victory in the Mexican Grand Prix owed much to a brilliant first corner move - which as well as sublime skill, required him to have total trust in his machinery. The efficiency of Red Bull's aerodynamic package was a key differentiator between it and Mercedes on race day, and points to the continued impact of an F1 heavy-hitter

Formula 1
Nov 9, 2021
Mexican Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

Mexican Grand Prix driver ratings

The Mexican Grand Prix was a potentially significant weekend for the world championship, as Max Verstappen extended his points advantage for a third race in succession. But beyond his race-deciding first corner move, there were other noteworthy performances in the midfield, including from a soon-to-depart figure

Formula 1
Nov 8, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.