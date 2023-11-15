Subscribe
Formula 1 Las Vegas GP
News

Alfa Romeo embracing Las Vegas GP chaos to catch "too fast" AlphaTauri

Alfa Romeo is hoping the question marks surrounding a "very difficult" Las Vegas Grand Prix can provide opportunities to outscore its faster Formula 1 rivals.

Filip Cleeren
Author Filip Cleeren
Updated
Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT04, Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo C43

Alfa Romeo is embroiled in a battle for eighth in the constructors' championship after finding it hard to stay on par with its midfield rivals in 2023's development race.

It brought a stream of upgrades to recent races, in particular Singapore and Qatar, but saw its direct rival for eighth, AlphaTauri, find much bigger gains. The Faenza-based squad scored 16 points over the past three race weekends, with the gap to Alfa now five points.

This weekend's race on the streets of Las Vegas is seen as an opportunity to strike back, as the low temperatures and brand-new, minimal-grip tarmac is throwing teams a curveball that could shake up the order and reward those teams who get it right.

It is for that reason that Alfa is hoping for a "very difficult weekend" for the entire grid, which Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu could benefit from.

"We've got a lot of question marks about this track," said engineering director Xevi Pujolar. "But with the situation that we're in at the moment, I think we need a big challenge on the engineering side and on the driver's side just to make sure that we've got an opportunity to change the championship order.

"The higher difficulty and everything being a bit uncertain, is I think where we get a better chance.

"We need Vegas to be a very difficult weekend for everyone and just make sure that we take advantage of it. That's our challenge now."

Las Vegas GP rendering

Photo by: Las Vegas GP

Las Vegas GP rendering

Pujolar said his Hinwil team is still keeping track of Williams in seventh, 12 points ahead, as the Grove team has also struggled in recent races, but admitted that AlphaTauri has gotten too quick for his squad.

"We can still try and fight with the Williams and the Haas, but with the AlphaTauri at the moment, with the pace they showed [in Brazil], they're too fast," he conceded.

"If everything is easy and straightforward, then it will be very difficult for us to have any chance to recover the P8 or even consider to fight for the P7, it's getting very complicated."

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Previous article Krack: 'Lights never went off' at factory during Aston F1 slump
Next article Las Vegas Grand Prix weather forecast - how cold will it be for the F1 race?
Filip Cleeren
More from
Filip Cleeren
New documentary explores why US companies are flocking to F1

New documentary explores why US companies are flocking to F1

Formula 1

New documentary explores why US companies are flocking to F1 New documentary explores why US companies are flocking to F1

Can F1's Las Vegas Grand Prix possibly live up to the hype?

Can F1's Las Vegas Grand Prix possibly live up to the hype?

Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

Can F1's Las Vegas Grand Prix possibly live up to the hype? Can F1's Las Vegas Grand Prix possibly live up to the hype?

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

AlphaTauri
More from
AlphaTauri
Ricciardo calls out "lame" rule which left him lapped at Brazil restart

Ricciardo calls out "lame" rule which left him lapped at Brazil restart

Formula 1
Brazilian GP

Ricciardo calls out "lame" rule which left him lapped at Brazil restart Ricciardo calls out "lame" rule which left him lapped at Brazil restart

Ricciardo ducked in cockpit to avoid "frisbeeing" F1 tyre

Ricciardo ducked in cockpit to avoid "frisbeeing" F1 tyre

Formula 1
Brazilian GP

Ricciardo ducked in cockpit to avoid "frisbeeing" F1 tyre Ricciardo ducked in cockpit to avoid "frisbeeing" F1 tyre

How a devastating title loss steeled Red Bull’s latest charge for F1

How a devastating title loss steeled Red Bull’s latest charge for F1

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

How a devastating title loss steeled Red Bull’s latest charge for F1 How a devastating title loss steeled Red Bull’s latest charge for F1

Latest news

Jack Garcia joins ThorSport for 2024 NASCAR Truck season

Jack Garcia joins ThorSport for 2024 NASCAR Truck season

NSTR NASCAR Truck
Phoenix

Jack Garcia joins ThorSport for 2024 NASCAR Truck season Jack Garcia joins ThorSport for 2024 NASCAR Truck season

2023 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

2023 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

MGP MotoGP
Qatar GP

2023 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more 2023 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

2023 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix session timings and preview

2023 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix session timings and preview

F1 Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

2023 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix session timings and preview 2023 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix session timings and preview

Watch the 70th Macau GP live - Day 3: What sessions are on today?

Watch the 70th Macau GP live - Day 3: What sessions are on today?

Misc General

Watch the 70th Macau GP live - Day 3: What sessions are on today? Watch the 70th Macau GP live - Day 3: What sessions are on today?

Why Las Vegas is Ferrari's best chance to snare another 2023 F1 win from Red Bull

Why Las Vegas is Ferrari's best chance to snare another 2023 F1 win from Red Bull

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

Why Las Vegas is Ferrari's best chance to snare another 2023 F1 win from Red Bull Why Las Vegas is Ferrari's best chance to snare another 2023 F1 win from Red Bull

The story of the hotel car park that hosted F1's first two trips to Vegas

The story of the hotel car park that hosted F1's first two trips to Vegas

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

The story of the hotel car park that hosted F1's first two trips to Vegas The story of the hotel car park that hosted F1's first two trips to Vegas

The contrasting fortunes of 1993's bottom six F1 teams

The contrasting fortunes of 1993's bottom six F1 teams

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The contrasting fortunes of 1993's bottom six F1 teams The contrasting fortunes of 1993's bottom six F1 teams

F1 folk: A journey from Alonso's kart mechanic to Verstappen's F1 tutor

F1 folk: A journey from Alonso's kart mechanic to Verstappen's F1 tutor

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

F1 folk: A journey from Alonso's kart mechanic to Verstappen's F1 tutor F1 folk: A journey from Alonso's kart mechanic to Verstappen's F1 tutor

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe