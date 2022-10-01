Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Red Bull considers action over F1 rivals' "defamatory" cost cap claims Next / Albon auctions off orphan designed Singapore F1 helmet for charity
Formula 1 / Singapore GP News

Alfa Romeo F1 team fined €10,000 over tyre breach

The Alfa Romeo Formula 1 team has been fined €10,000 and given a dressing down by the FIA for a procedural tyre infringement in Singapore on Friday.

Adam Cooper
By:
Alfa Romeo F1 team fined €10,000 over tyre breach

Teams are obliged to electronically return two sets of dry tyres per driver within two hours of the end of FP1. In addition those tyres have to be physically returned to Pirelli before FP2.

On Friday evening the FIA noted that the tyres of both Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu were not electronically returned in time.

At a hearing the team admitted that it had made a mistake, and the stewards duly applied a fine of €5000 for each car.

However, in so doing they also made it clear that the team has been a repeat offender at not getting its tyre administration done efficiently, and has had to be reminded by FIA technical delegate Jo Bauer on previous occasions.

The stewards noted that for each car: “The authorised representative [of Alfa Romeo] acknowledged the breach and explained that the engineer responsible for this task had overlooked doing so.

“The technical delegate had confirmed with the appointed tyre supplier that, while the electronic return had not occurred, the tyres had been physically returned to the appointed tyre supplier before the start of P2.

“Compliance with the electronic return protocol is important. The FIA relies on the submission of the electronic return to monitor the use of tyres so as to ensure that allocated tyres are not misused.

“According to the technical delegate, he has had to remind this team a number of times this season to submit electronic returns which have been overlooked. This was not disputed by the team representative.

Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo C42

Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo C42

Photo by: Lionel Ng / Motorsport Images

“Although no sporting advantage could have been gained by the oversight in this case because the tyres had been physically returned and could not therefore be re-used, nonetheless a technical breach of the regulations has been committed.”

At the 2017 Japanese GP the Haas team was given a €5000 fine for an electronic return offence, but it was suspended.

At this year's Hungarian GP Williams was fined €1000 after it made a mistake in its tyre allocation and Alex Albon actually used a set that had been electronically returned.

Thus the harsher penalties for Alfa Romeo may reflect the FIA’s frustration that the Swiss team has had to be given those reminders.

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Red Bull considers action over F1 rivals' "defamatory" cost cap claims
Previous article

Red Bull considers action over F1 rivals' "defamatory" cost cap claims
Next article

Albon auctions off orphan designed Singapore F1 helmet for charity

Albon auctions off orphan designed Singapore F1 helmet for charity
Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Alonso “dreams big” and eyes Singapore GP F1 podium from fifth Singapore GP
Formula 1

Alonso “dreams big” and eyes Singapore GP F1 podium from fifth

Verstappen: I should be allowed to criticise Red Bull for F1 mistakes Singapore GP
Formula 1

Verstappen: I should be allowed to criticise Red Bull for F1 mistakes

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold Prime
Formula 1

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold

Alfa Romeo More from
Alfa Romeo
Bottas: Alfa must improve reliability to overturn F1 results dearth Italian GP
Formula 1

Bottas: Alfa must improve reliability to overturn F1 results dearth

Audi's F1 plans take shape as announcement looms
Formula 1

Audi's F1 plans take shape as announcement looms

Why Bottas is excited by life in F1 after Mercedes Bahrain March testing Prime
Formula 1

Why Bottas is excited by life in F1 after Mercedes

Latest news

Alonso “dreams big” and eyes Singapore GP F1 podium from fifth
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso “dreams big” and eyes Singapore GP F1 podium from fifth

Fernando Alonso said he could “dream big” and target a Formula 1 podium after qualifying fifth for the Singapore Grand Prix.

Verstappen: F1 rivals should keep "mouths shut" over cost cap claims
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: F1 rivals should keep "mouths shut" over cost cap claims

Max Verstappen says rival Formula 1 teams should keep their "mouths shut" over accusations his squad has broken the cost cap rules.

2022 F1 Singapore Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

2022 F1 Singapore Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

The 2022 Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix takes place this Sunday on October 2. Here's how you can watch the 17th round of the 2022 F1 season.

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Leclerc takes Singapore GP pole
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Leclerc takes Singapore GP pole

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc took pole position for the Singapore Grand Prix, the 17th round of the 2022 F1 World Championship, during a thrilling qualifying session.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why is Oscar Piastri F1's most sought-after rookie? Prime

Why is Oscar Piastri F1's most sought-after rookie?

The Australian rising star is fast, consistent, confident, adaptable and has shown excellent racecraft, but there’s already a taint to his reputation. That hasn’t stopped him becoming the hottest property in this year’s F1 driver market and why McLaren moved fast to snap up the 21-year-old

Formula 1
Sep 30, 2022
The unintended benefit that F1's new engine rules era will deliver Prime

The unintended benefit that F1's new engine rules era will deliver

Formula 1's incoming engine rules shake-up has multiple targets. But it may also solve what has been a bone of contention since the hybrids arrived in 2014. The new plan will allow the series to pump up the volume

Formula 1
Sep 29, 2022
How de Vries made himself impossible to ignore for a belated F1 chance Prime

How de Vries made himself impossible to ignore for a belated F1 chance

Nyck de Vries appeared to have missed his opportunity to break into Formula 1 as he was passed over for more exciting talents who have now become frontrunners and title fighters. But after catching the eye outside of the F1 sphere, before his stunning impromptu grand prix debut in Italy, will it lead to a delayed full-time race seat?

Formula 1
Sep 29, 2022
Can Hamilton produce another Singapore magic moment? Prime

Can Hamilton produce another Singapore magic moment?

The Singapore Grand Prix has, explains Ben Edwards, played an important role in Lewis Hamilton’s Formula 1 career. As the series returns to the Marina Bay Street Circuit for the first time in three years, he faces the latest challenge with an underperforming Mercedes car.

Formula 1
Sep 28, 2022
Why Sainz is key to Ferrari achieving its chairman's F1 goals Prime

Why Sainz is key to Ferrari achieving its chairman's F1 goals

Although Ferrari's chances of title glory in 2022 have evaporated, chairman John Elkann expects the team to have chalked up both championships by 2026. Both require drivers to play the team game and, having now become more comfortable with the F1-75, Carlos Sainz may be Ferrari's key to title glory

Formula 1
Sep 27, 2022
How its faltering first turbo car advanced a Williams-Honda glory era Prime

How its faltering first turbo car advanced a Williams-Honda glory era

Stuart Codling charts the development of the Williams FW09, the ugly duckling that heralded the start of the title-winning Williams-Honda partnership

Formula 1
Sep 25, 2022
The Moss-Ferrari farce that current F1 drivers are thankfully spared Prime

The Moss-Ferrari farce that current F1 drivers are thankfully spared

Recent moves within the driver market have reminded Maurce Hamilton of a time when contracts weren’t worth the paper they weren’t written on…

Formula 1
Sep 24, 2022
The seven factors powering Verstappen's 2022 F1 domination Prime

The seven factors powering Verstappen's 2022 F1 domination

After a tooth and nail and, at times, toxic Formula 1 world championship scrap last year, Max Verstappen's march to a second consecutive title has been the exact opposite. But has he really changed in 2022? Here's a dive into what factors have played a crucial role, both inside the Verstappen camp and elsewhere, in the Dutch driver's domination.

Formula 1
Sep 23, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.