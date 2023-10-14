Alfa Romeo joins F1 trend for rear wing endplate tweak
The challenges of a sprint race meant Formula 1 upgrades were thin on the ground in Qatar last weekend – but they weren’t completely absent.
Three teams took the plunge in making modifications to their cars, with Alfa Romeo becoming the seventh F1 team to modify its rear wing endplate to feature an upwashing swage line on the external face.
It is a design that we first saw implemented simultaneously by Aston Martin and Alpine at the start of the season.
Since then, Williams, McLaren, AlphaTauri and more recently Mercedes have all added their own spin on the feature – with Alfa Romeo the latest to join the camp.
Aston Martin AMR23 rear wing end plate detail
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
Aston Martin may have been one of the first teams to appear with the solution, but its design was shorter than many of its competitors. The swage line terminated a considerable distance short of the endplate’s trailing edge.
Alpine A523 rear wing side
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
Alpine, on the other hand, stretched its swage line across the entire span of the endplate.
Williams FW45 rear wing endplate upwash strike
Photo by: Uncredited
Williams introduced its version at the Australian Grand Prix. The team from Grove appropriated a similar design to the one seen on the A523, with the swage line extending further back towards the trailing edge of the endplate.
AlphaTauri AT04 technical detail
Photo by: Filip Cleeren
AlphaTauri updated its rear wing arrangement at the Monaco Grand Prix, with an extensive overhaul of the entire assembly, but notably its version of the swage line also appeared.
McLaren MCL60 rear wing detail
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
McLaren also arrived at Monaco with a new rear wing endplate featuring contouring in the lower half to help promote upwash.
Mercedes F1 W14 rear wing detail
Photo by: Uncredited
Mercedes made the necessary changes to its endplate at the Japanese Grand Prix, with the Silver Arrows opting for a variant that turned back down towards the trailing edge, rather than continuing to ascend.
These swage lines are not the only area of interest for the teams when it comes to their rear wing assemblies though, as they have all started to look for ways to increase how much downforce can be generated, whilst also being mindful of any additional drag that will be generated.
For example, having been at the head of the queue when it comes to adding the external endplate swage line, Aston Martin added to its arsenal with a similar feature on the internal face at the Monaco Grand Prix.
Aston Martin AMR23 rear wing endplate inboard strake
Photo by: Uncredited
Much like the original solution, this surface contour likely adds some assistance to the likes of the beam wing, allowing the designers more freedom with the design of those elements in order to derive more aerodynamic efficiency.
Another solution that’s been widely adopted up and down the grid is how the designers are approaching the connection of the wing’s tip section and the mainplane.
Whilst these are being bundled into one category, there are two different branches on the design tree emerging.
Once again, their arrival was a simultaneous event too, with both Aston Martin and Alpine responsible for introducing solutions at the Monaco Grand Prix.
Aston Martin’s solution has since birthed similar variants from Mercedes and Ferrari, whilst Alpine’s arrangement has found a home on the AlphaTauri, McLaren and Red Bull.
Aston Martin Racing AMR23 rear wing
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
Rather than create a continuous surface between the endplate and the tip section, Aston Martin’s designers offset the junction, skewing the interface to alter its relationship with the upper rear cutout and alter the behaviour of the colliding pressure gradients which form a vortex at the wing tip.
Mercedes F1 W14 rear wing Dutch GP
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
Mercedes introduced its own version of this design at the Hungarian Grand Prix, with the Silver Arrows being more apparent in its usage of a metal fillet to help maintain the position of the tip section relative to the endplate.
Ferrari SF-23 rear wing detail, Belgian GP
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
Ferrari installed its version at the Belgian Grand Prix in a bid to increase the efficiency of its wing, whilst pairing it with a downforce level conducive to Spa’s layout.
Alpine A523 rear wing
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
The design employed by Alpine is more of a semi-detached arrangement, as the tip section forms an independent flap where it would ordinarily meet with the endplate. This was achieved by locating a bracket on the top surface of the mainplane, rather than on the rolled mainplane and endplate junction.
This results in an additional tip to be created at the base of the surface, which in turn appears to allow the designers more latitude with the horizontal expansion of the trailing edge.
The additional shedding surface that’s created will also clearly have a direct influence on the vortex formed at the wing’s tip, whilst also allowing for it to be more creative with the upper rear endplate cutout.
Alpha Tauri AT04 rear wing comparison
Photo by: Uncredited
AlphaTauri was the first to introduce its own version of this solution and capitalise on the design alterations that can also be made to the other aspects of the wing, including the span of the tip section, upper flap and the endplate and mainplane junction.
McLaren MCL60 rear wing detail
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
McLaren has introduced two distinctly different tip sections in order to accommodate the prevailing downforce and drag levels that the team is looking for at a given circuit.
Red Bull Racing RB19 rear wing detail, Qatar GP
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
Red Bull introduced its version of this design solution at the Singapore Grand Prix, albeit with a more curved tip section employed than Alpine and its sister team, AlphaTauri.
Also note how it took the opportunity to introduce the teardrop-shaped flap pivot, rather than the smaller barrel-style solution it had been using previously.
Red Bull Racing RB19 endplate comparison Singapore GP
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
Comparing the two specifications, it’s clear how much of a difference this open-ended solution has on the upper rear endplate cutout and is something that the regulations never really intended.
Related video
Norris: Making up 79-point gap to Ferrari F1 for P3 "doable"
Bottas: Qatar pace shows latest Alfa F1 upgrades working
Latest news
William Byron: "The blueprint is there" to win Cup title
William Byron: "The blueprint is there" to win Cup title William Byron: "The blueprint is there" to win Cup title
Bell beats Larson for NASCAR Cup pole at Las Vegas
Bell beats Larson for NASCAR Cup pole at Las Vegas Bell beats Larson for NASCAR Cup pole at Las Vegas
Petit Le Mans IMSA: Porsche leads at one-quarter distance
Petit Le Mans IMSA: Porsche leads at one-quarter distance Petit Le Mans IMSA: Porsche leads at one-quarter distance
Porsche Penske’s IMSA GTP title hopes hit by major Petit Le Mans crash
Porsche Penske’s IMSA GTP title hopes hit by major Petit Le Mans crash Porsche Penske’s IMSA GTP title hopes hit by major Petit Le Mans crash
The Alonso-style F1 trick that highlights Piastri's star qualities
The Alonso-style F1 trick that highlights Piastri's star qualities The Alonso-style F1 trick that highlights Piastri's star qualities
How F1's new team conservatism has already seen off one credible bid
How F1's new team conservatism has already seen off one credible bid How F1's new team conservatism has already seen off one credible bid
How Hamilton’s latest F1 battle error dents his otherwise stellar 2023
How Hamilton’s latest F1 battle error dents his otherwise stellar 2023 How Hamilton’s latest F1 battle error dents his otherwise stellar 2023
Qatar Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Qatar Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Qatar Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
How the Qatar GP tyre farce flattered McLaren and hurt Verstappen
How the Qatar GP tyre farce flattered McLaren and hurt Verstappen How the Qatar GP tyre farce flattered McLaren and hurt Verstappen
Why F1 clutches have very little in common with roadgoing counterparts
Why F1 clutches have very little in common with roadgoing counterparts Why F1 clutches have very little in common with roadgoing counterparts
10 moments that won Verstappen the 2023 Formula 1 title
10 moments that won Verstappen the 2023 Formula 1 title 10 moments that won Verstappen the 2023 Formula 1 title
What Alonso wants Aston to deliver for critical 2024 F1 resurgence
What Alonso wants Aston to deliver for critical 2024 F1 resurgence What Alonso wants Aston to deliver for critical 2024 F1 resurgence
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.