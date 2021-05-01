Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / Williams has "no criticism" about Russell's move at Imola Next / Portuguese GP: Verstappen outpaces Mercedes duo in FP3
Formula 1 News

Alfa Romeo asks FIA to review Raikkonen's Imola penalty

By:

The Alfa Romeo Formula 1 team has asked the FIA to review the time penalty that cost Kimi Raikkonen his ninth place finish at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

Alfa Romeo asks FIA to review Raikkonen's Imola penalty

Raikkonen was deemed to have broken the regulations at Imola when he failed to enter the pitlane for the race restart after the red-flag period triggered by the Valtteri Bottas and George Russell crash.

On the lap prior to the rolling restart, Raikkonen had spun his Alfa Romeo at Turn 3 before getting going again. The F1 rules state that drivers can retake their original position as long as this is done before the first safety car line.

If this is not completed, then the driver must enter the pitlane and rejoin the race once the entire field has gone past. Raikkonen did not move back up the order and took the restart on the track. As a result, he was deemed to have been in breach of the rules.

The 30-second time penalty he was handed dropped him from ninth to 13th, promoting the Alpine duo of Esteban Ocon and Fernando Alonso to ninth and 10th respectively.

Read Also:

Alfa Romeo explained after the race that it felt that there were uncertainties about what Raikkonen should do after his off, which is why it sought advice from race control. However, according to Alfa Romeo's head of trackside engineering Xevi Pujolar, the answer came back too late for it to respond.

He said: "Kimi went off behind the safety car and at that point he lost positions. We always aimed to recover the position.

"We asked Kimi to recover the position, and also he was asking if he should recover the position. [It] was a bit of a question mark, between if it is a formation lap, or if we are behind the safety car. And then, with a bit of confusion, we asked clarification to the FIA.

"While we were waiting for the clarification, we said just 'standby' [to Kimi]. Unfortunately, we got our answer too late. So, we stayed on the position that we were. And after that, the result was that we had the penalty."

The rules do allow teams for ask for a review of a previous penalty if new evidence has come to light.

The FIA's International Sporting Code states that such a review can take place if "a significant and relevant new element is discovered which was unavailable to the parties seeking the review at the time of the decision concerned."

Alfa Romeo will hold a video conference with the FIA stewards on Saturday evening at 5pm to discuss whether or not the review is valid, and if the new element can be admitted.

shares
comments

Related video

Williams has "no criticism" about Russell's move at Imola

Previous article

Williams has "no criticism" about Russell's move at Imola

Next article

Portuguese GP: Verstappen outpaces Mercedes duo in FP3

Portuguese GP: Verstappen outpaces Mercedes duo in FP3
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending

1
Formula 1

Portuguese GP: Verstappen outpaces Mercedes duo in FP3

1h
2
Formula 1

FIA rubber stamps sprint race crash damage deal with teams

46min
3
Formula 1

Portuguese Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

7h
4
Formula 1

Alfa Romeo asks FIA to review Raikkonen's Imola penalty

1h
5
Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 Portuguese Grand Prix session timings and preview

Latest news
FIA rubber stamps sprint race crash damage deal with teams
Formula 1

FIA rubber stamps sprint race crash damage deal with teams

46m
How F1 car safety changed forever after Imola 1994 tragedies
Formula 1

How F1 car safety changed forever after Imola 1994 tragedies

53m
Portuguese GP: Verstappen outpaces Mercedes duo in FP3
Formula 1

Portuguese GP: Verstappen outpaces Mercedes duo in FP3

1h
Alfa Romeo asks FIA to review Raikkonen's Imola penalty
Formula 1

Alfa Romeo asks FIA to review Raikkonen's Imola penalty

1h
Williams has "no criticism" about Russell's move at Imola
Formula 1

Williams has "no criticism" about Russell's move at Imola

1h
Latest videos
F1: How does the paddock feel about a secret ballot? 03:51
Formula 1
41m

F1: How does the paddock feel about a secret ballot?

Verstappen: 00:36
Formula 1
44m

Verstappen: "Super slippery" track not enjoyable to drive

The Craziest Formula 1 Overtaking Records Of All Time 05:27
Formula 1
17h

The Craziest Formula 1 Overtaking Records Of All Time

Lewis’ Guide to Portimão: Analysing his 2020 Pole Lap! 03:26
Formula 1
19h

Lewis’ Guide to Portimão: Analysing his 2020 Pole Lap!

Rivals say Aston Martin have no grounds for aero dispute 00:44
Formula 1
Apr 30, 2021

Rivals say Aston Martin have no grounds for aero dispute

Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Red Bull "very brave" to develop own F1 engine - Brown Portuguese GP
Formula 1

Red Bull "very brave" to develop own F1 engine - Brown

Ricciardo tried new driving style in F1 sim before Portugal Portuguese GP
Formula 1

Ricciardo tried new driving style in F1 sim before Portugal

The biggest headache F1 faces over its sprint race experiments Prime
Formula 1

The biggest headache F1 faces over its sprint race experiments

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The data that leaves both Red Bull, Mercedes uncertain of supremacy Prime

The data that leaves both Red Bull, Mercedes uncertain of supremacy

Lewis Hamilton topped the crucial FP2 session on Friday as F1 returned to Portugal, but his Mercedes team cannot be sure it has the edge on its Red Bull rivals. As cool temperatures and wind combine with the still-slippery surface to present drivers with quandaries over set-up and tyre warmup, there's still everything to play for come qualifying.

Formula 1
6h
How in-form Norris is staking his claim as Britain's next F1 champion Prime

How in-form Norris is staking his claim as Britain's next F1 champion

As a highly-rated Mercedes junior, George Russell is naturally billed as Lewis Hamilton's heir apparent where Britain's next Formula 1 champion is concerned. But he may face competition for that accolade from Lando Norris, fresh from a confidence-boosting run to third at Imola whose rise is being accelerated by his McLaren team’s revival

Formula 1
Apr 29, 2021
The biggest headache F1 faces over its sprint race experiments Prime

The biggest headache F1 faces over its sprint race experiments

The news this week that F1 has green-lit 'sprint qualifying' races that will determine the grid for three grands prix in 2021 was met with a blend of excitement and scepticism. But before those in both camps can be vilified, F1 must first work out what its criteria is for success - and what will justify making them a more permanent fixture

Formula 1
Apr 28, 2021
The essential quality Tsunoda has to harness better Prime

The essential quality Tsunoda has to harness better

A rapid ascent through the junior categories meant Yuki Tsunoda's arrival in Formula 1 was always going to be much-hyped. It's not been smooth sailing for Red Bull's latest protege so far, but his confidence has never wavered - something he'll need to rely on to continue his progress into the driver he believes he can be.

Formula 1
Apr 27, 2021
Why Russell was right to be wrong about Bottas after Imola F1 clash Prime

Why Russell was right to be wrong about Bottas after Imola F1 clash

George Russell and Valtteri Bottas' collision at Imola on Sunday prompted fury in the Formula 1 paddock. But Russell's carefully-worded heartfelt statement later, acknowledging that his initial response was wrong, proved the right move

Formula 1
Apr 22, 2021
How Verstappen and Hamilton’s Imola clash sets the tone for 2021 Prime

How Verstappen and Hamilton’s Imola clash sets the tone for 2021

In Max Verstappen's Formula 1 career to date, he has been cast as the 'pretender', an acknowledged top-line performer without the car to regularly challenge Lewis Hamilton. But that no longer applies in 2021, and the start to the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix was the most telling signal yet of what we can expect from their duel this year

Formula 1
Apr 21, 2021
How "overwhelming" McLaren move has given Ricciardo a new verve Prime

How "overwhelming" McLaren move has given Ricciardo a new verve

Daniel Ricciardo has found a new lease of life at McLaren – a move that’s been years in the making, as he explains to STUART CODLING…

Formula 1
Apr 20, 2021
How 2021's midfielders have taken lessons from F1's top teams Prime

How 2021's midfielders have taken lessons from F1's top teams

Formula 1’s latest Imola adventure turned into an expensive trip for many teams due to several crashes throughout the weekend. While balancing the books is an added factor in 2021 with the cost cap, a few midfield teams have cashed in early on development investments.

Formula 1
Apr 19, 2021

Trending Today

Portuguese GP: Verstappen outpaces Mercedes duo in FP3
Formula 1 Formula 1

Portuguese GP: Verstappen outpaces Mercedes duo in FP3

Spanish MotoGP: Quartararo on pole again, Marquez 14th
MotoGP MotoGP

Spanish MotoGP: Quartararo on pole again, Marquez 14th

How F1 car safety changed forever after Imola 1994 tragedies
Formula 1 Formula 1

How F1 car safety changed forever after Imola 1994 tragedies

Grand Prix practice results: Bottas, Hamilton fastest at Portimao
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix practice results: Bottas, Hamilton fastest at Portimao

Portuguese Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel
Formula 1 Formula 1

Portuguese Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

Alfa Romeo asks FIA to review Raikkonen's Imola penalty
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alfa Romeo asks FIA to review Raikkonen's Imola penalty

Spanish MotoGP: Nakagami tops FP3, Marquez suffers big crash
MotoGP MotoGP

Spanish MotoGP: Nakagami tops FP3, Marquez suffers big crash

Qualifying with race downforce at Texas will aid TMS novices
IndyCar IndyCar

Qualifying with race downforce at Texas will aid TMS novices

Latest news

FIA rubber stamps sprint race crash damage deal with teams
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA rubber stamps sprint race crash damage deal with teams

How F1 car safety changed forever after Imola 1994 tragedies
Formula 1 Formula 1

How F1 car safety changed forever after Imola 1994 tragedies

Portuguese GP: Verstappen outpaces Mercedes duo in FP3
Formula 1 Formula 1

Portuguese GP: Verstappen outpaces Mercedes duo in FP3

Alfa Romeo asks FIA to review Raikkonen's Imola penalty
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alfa Romeo asks FIA to review Raikkonen's Imola penalty

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.