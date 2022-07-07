Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / What Mercedes upgrades say about its F1 development path Next / The inconvenient questions posed by Vettel’s Williams run
Formula 1 News

Alfa Romeo struggling to find FP1 slot for Pourchaire

Alfa Romeo Formula 1 team boss Fred Vasseur admits that he is struggling to find an FP1 slot for his protege Theo Pourchaire.

Adam Cooper
By:
Alfa Romeo struggling to find FP1 slot for Pourchaire

This year all teams have to stand down each of their race drivers at some stage of the season to give an FP1 session to a rookie.

Alfa Romeo was in the unusual position of being allowed to count Zhou Guanyu's debut in Bahrain as an official rookie session for his car.

However, Valtteri Bottas still has to give up his C42 on a Friday, and ART F2 driver Pourchaire has been given the nod for the slot.

Vasseur says the original plan was to run Pourchaire in France later this month. However, following the cancellation of the Russian GP, the F2 organisation has moved the event that was to run at Sochi to the French GP weekend.

Vasseur says Pourchaire can't drive the Alfa at any events with F2 clashes, which rules out the Red Bull Ring, Hungaroring, Spa, Zandvoort, Monza and Abu Dhabi.

It won't be possible on F1 sprint weekends when FP1 is followed by qualifying, which also takes out Red Bull Ring, as well as Interlagos.

Vasseur adds that Singapore isn't possible because of the obvious risks associated with a street circuit, while Suzuka is also potentially too challenging for a rookie – with the added problem of the necessity to get Bottas as much mileage there as possible after two years away.

In addition, Pirelli is planning to use two or three FP2 sessions later in the season to test prototype 2023 tyres, and Vasseur says that combining that with an FP1 rookie run would be too disruptive.

"We were thinking to do Le Castellet with Theo," said Vasseur when asked about the team's plans. "But now at Le Castellet they have F2, they changed because of Sochi.

"We have to find a slot at the end of the season. It's not so easy because you don't want to do it in Singapore. Japan is tough for a rookie, and it's also tough for the guy whose driving the car didn't do Japan for the last two seasons.

Frederic Vasseur, Team Principal, Alfa Romeo Racing, in the team principals Press Conference

Frederic Vasseur, Team Principal, Alfa Romeo Racing, in the team principals Press Conference

Photo by: Motorsport Images

"You have the sprint races, and you will have probably two or three races where we will have to do the tyre test. It means that this you will kill FP2, and that means that it's quite difficult to have a rookie in FP1, and tyre testing in FP2.

"Mexico could work, Austin team could work. But they [Pirelli] will have to do the tyre tests. And I think it will be also dependent of the weather."

Read Also:

Thus far only three FP1 rookie slots have by teams, with Zhou's Bahrain debut followed by runs in Barcelona for Nyck de Vries at Williams, and Yuri Vips at Red Bull Racing.

Red Bull boss Christian Horner confirmed that following last week's sacking of Vips Liam Lawson will now be the main reserve for both RBR and AlphaTauri.

It is thus possible that the Kiwi will be given as many three FP1 outings across the two teams – although as with Pourchaire his F2 commitments will make it difficult to find slots.

Oscar Piastri's FP1 debut with Alpine will be after the summer break rather than in France, as previously reported.

shares
comments

Related video

What Mercedes upgrades say about its F1 development path
Previous article

What Mercedes upgrades say about its F1 development path
Next article

The inconvenient questions posed by Vettel’s Williams run

The inconvenient questions posed by Vettel’s Williams run
Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Top speed "weakness" could hinder McLaren in Austria - Norris Austrian GP
Formula 1

Top speed "weakness" could hinder McLaren in Austria - Norris

Seidl: F1 must find compromise in cost cap inflation debate
Formula 1

Seidl: F1 must find compromise in cost cap inflation debate

The highs and lows of F1's latest supersub Hulkenberg Australian GP Prime
Formula 1

The highs and lows of F1's latest supersub Hulkenberg

Alfa Romeo More from
Alfa Romeo
Zhou: F1's halo saved me in British GP start crash British GP
Formula 1

Zhou: F1's halo saved me in British GP start crash

Gallery: Zhou Guanyu's British F1 GP crash in photos British GP
Formula 1

Gallery: Zhou Guanyu's British F1 GP crash in photos

Why Bottas is excited by life in F1 after Mercedes Bahrain March testing Prime
Formula 1

Why Bottas is excited by life in F1 after Mercedes

Latest news

Top speed "weakness" could hinder McLaren in Austria - Norris
Formula 1 Formula 1

Top speed "weakness" could hinder McLaren in Austria - Norris

Seidl: F1 must find compromise in cost cap inflation debate
Formula 1 Formula 1

Seidl: F1 must find compromise in cost cap inflation debate

McLaren development work still flat out despite cost cap handbrake
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren development work still flat out despite cost cap handbrake

Marko: Honda's "special turbocharger" key in Austrian F1 GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Marko: Honda's "special turbocharger" key in Austrian F1 GP

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The inconvenient questions posed by Vettel’s Williams run Prime

The inconvenient questions posed by Vettel’s Williams run

Sebastian Vettel's demo laps on board his own Williams FW14B were not only a great spectacle for the fans, but were carried out with a fully sustainable, carbon-neutral fuel. And it begs the question - for all of the money F1 has spent on championing hybrids and electric components, could it go back to V8s or V10s with a similar kind of fuel?

Formula 1
3 h
The combination behind the Silverstone battles that showed "F1 at its best" Prime

The combination behind the Silverstone battles that showed "F1 at its best"

OPINION: The late battling in the British Grand Prix wowed Formula 1 fans and surely represents the best racing action of the season so far. And there was a cocktail of factors that created the action, from which Carlos Sainz emerged as a popular new winner.

Formula 1
Jul 6, 2022
How Ferrari's Monaco headache became its Silverstone migraine Prime

How Ferrari's Monaco headache became its Silverstone migraine

OPINION: Ferrari won the British Grand Prix with Carlos Sainz, but it ultimately cost Charles Leclerc a chance to make a bigger dent in Max Verstappen's title lead by leaving the Monegasque out on old tyres towards the end. Like Monaco, indecision over strategy proved to be the Scuderia's biggest issue - and if the team doesn't reflect, the headache can only intensify

Formula 1
Jul 5, 2022
The five factors that won Sainz a British GP he’d twice lost Prime

The five factors that won Sainz a British GP he’d twice lost

Formula 1 has a newest race winner, in a grand prix the victor appeared to have lost twice, only to charge back to headline a sensational and dramatic British Grand Prix. From a massive start crash to a late sprint finish, here’s how five factors saw Carlos Sainz take his maiden grand prix win

Formula 1
Jul 4, 2022
Why there was no case to answer in Aston's latest F1 copycat saga Prime

Why there was no case to answer in Aston's latest F1 copycat saga

The appearance of a revised Aston Martin in Spain caused controversy but PAT SYMONDS explains why the FIA investigation found the Silverstone team had no case to answer

Formula 1
Jul 3, 2022
Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone Prime

Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone

After a slow start to Friday at Silverstone, all the Formula 1 teams had to effectively cram in a day’s worth of practice into one hour. But there was still plenty to learn and while Ferrari topped the times, a three-way battle is brewing ahead of the British Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jul 2, 2022
Verstappen exclusive: Why F1's champion isn't fazed by Silverstone return Prime

Verstappen exclusive: Why F1's champion isn't fazed by Silverstone return

Max Verstappen is the world’s number one racing driver… and he’s determined to keep it that way. Speaking exclusively to GP Racing's OLEG KARPOV, the Red Bull driver explains why he’s relishing the 2022 championship battle with Charles Leclerc – and why he’s not worried about returning to Silverstone, the scene of the biggest accident of his career last year

Formula 1
Jun 30, 2022
Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team Prime

Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team

On Tuesday, Red Bull laid out its plans to develop and build a new hypercar - the RB17 - penned by Adrian Newey. As the project itself sates Newey as a creative outlet, it also offers Red Bull's Formula 1 team a number of new and exciting avenues to pursue.

Formula 1
Jun 29, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.