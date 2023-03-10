Subscribe
Previous / Alpine "doesn't know true pace" after troubled Bahrain F1 weekend Next / Button: 2023 won’t be a “walk in the park” for Verstappen and Red Bull
Formula 1 / Bahrain GP News

Alfa Romeo’s mystery F1 2023 launch floor was a total fake

The intriguing, serrated floor edge that Alfa Romeo revealed at the launch of its new Formula 1 car has been confirmed as a ‘fake’ by team insiders. 

Jonathan Noble
By:
Alfa Romeo’s mystery F1 2023 launch floor was a total fake

The Hinwil-based operation was the first squad to unveil a genuine 2023 challenger earlier this year at an event it held in Zurich. 

Launch renders of the new C43 showed the car with a unique serrated solution that featured a run of fins all along the edge of the floor. 

However, when the new car ran for the first time in a shakedown at Barcelona, the floor design was very different and was much more traditional. 

That prompted a number of theories, including that Alfa Romeo could be waiting to unleash the floor later in the year, or it was a development route that got abandoned early on. 

There were also suggestions that Alfa Romeo had played a trick with its launch images – and played around with the design to not show off what it was really doing with this critical area of the car. 

With the season now underway, high-level sources within Alfa Romeo have confirmed that the serrated floor design was indeed a total fake – put on the car as a bit of fun and to distract rival teams about what it was up to. 

What made the Alfa Romeo launch floor so intriguing was that while it seemed extreme, it did appear to be a perfectly acceptable approach to dealing with the current F1 regulations. 

From a legality perspective, the vertical flap and the nine winglets attached to it appeared to obey the rules laid out for the floor edge and the 'edge wing', with the vertical flap they are anchored to being aided by the brackets that are also allowed. 

Alfa Romeo C43 floor channel
Alfa Romeo C43 floor flap slot (dotted yellow line)

Other than the winglets being mounted upon the vertical flap, there were two interesting side effects to note in this solution. 

Firstly, on the left, you could see how the flap would provide a corridor for the airflow between it and the sidepod's flank. 

Read Also:

Secondly, on the right, the flap was mounted above the floor edge's level (dotted yellow line to help show the separation), with the brackets allowing the airflow a route with which to circulate to the outside of the flap. 

However, while legal, it is now clear that Alfa Romeo never seriously intended to race with the floor – and instead it was all just part of the pre-season gamesmanship with rivals. 

shares
comments

Related video

Alpine "doesn't know true pace" after troubled Bahrain F1 weekend

Button: 2023 won’t be a “walk in the park” for Verstappen and Red Bull
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Ferrari loses senior technical F1 figure Sanchez

Ferrari loses senior technical F1 figure Sanchez

Formula 1

Ferrari loses senior technical F1 figure Sanchez Ferrari loses senior technical F1 figure Sanchez

Mercedes' F1 rivals expect team to "wake up" soon

Mercedes' F1 rivals expect team to "wake up" soon

Formula 1
Bahrain GP

Mercedes' F1 rivals expect team to "wake up" soon Mercedes' F1 rivals expect team to "wake up" soon

A bad week or the dark horse from F1 testing?

A bad week or the dark horse from F1 testing?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing

A bad week or the dark horse from F1 testing? A bad week or the dark horse from F1 testing?

Alfa Romeo More from
Alfa Romeo
F1 reserve drivers: All the back-up racers for 2023

F1 reserve drivers: All the back-up racers for 2023

Formula 1

F1 reserve drivers: All the back-up racers for 2023 F1 reserve drivers: All the back-up racers for 2023

Why Audi's distant future in F1 is already helping Alfa Romeo

Why Audi's distant future in F1 is already helping Alfa Romeo

Formula 1

Why Audi's distant future in F1 is already helping Alfa Romeo Why Audi's distant future in F1 is already helping Alfa Romeo

How Ferrari's new boss paved the way for Audi's F1 arrival

How Ferrari's new boss paved the way for Audi's F1 arrival

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

How Ferrari's new boss paved the way for Audi's F1 arrival How Ferrari's new boss paved the way for Audi's F1 arrival

Latest news

Verstappen sceptical about F1 qualifying format trials

Verstappen sceptical about F1 qualifying format trials

F1 Formula 1

Verstappen sceptical about F1 qualifying format trials Verstappen sceptical about F1 qualifying format trials

Triple Eight protest decision deferred until Sunday

Triple Eight protest decision deferred until Sunday

SUPC Supercars
Newcastle

Triple Eight protest decision deferred until Sunday Triple Eight protest decision deferred until Sunday

Triple Eight Camaros subject to protest

Triple Eight Camaros subject to protest

SUPC Supercars
Newcastle

Triple Eight Camaros subject to protest Triple Eight Camaros subject to protest

Honda leads the way on first day of official SUPER GT testing

Honda leads the way on first day of official SUPER GT testing

SGT Super GT
Okayama Testing

Honda leads the way on first day of official SUPER GT testing Honda leads the way on first day of official SUPER GT testing

CFD: How a dynamic design tool has grown in F1 importance

CFD: How a dynamic design tool has grown in F1 importance

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

CFD: How a dynamic design tool has grown in F1 importance CFD: How a dynamic design tool has grown in F1 importance

How Ecclestone’s new F1 documentary defies expectations

How Ecclestone’s new F1 documentary defies expectations

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

How Ecclestone’s new F1 documentary defies expectations How Ecclestone’s new F1 documentary defies expectations

How did the 2023 F1 rookies fare in Bahrain?

How did the 2023 F1 rookies fare in Bahrain?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How did the 2023 F1 rookies fare in Bahrain? How did the 2023 F1 rookies fare in Bahrain?

How Aston Martin and Alonso can save F1 2023 from Red Bull domination

How Aston Martin and Alonso can save F1 2023 from Red Bull domination

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Alex Kalinauckas

How Aston Martin and Alonso can save F1 2023 from Red Bull domination How Aston Martin and Alonso can save F1 2023 from Red Bull domination

Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

The critical Red Bull tyre tactic Ferrari couldn't copy in Bahrain GP

The critical Red Bull tyre tactic Ferrari couldn't copy in Bahrain GP

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The critical Red Bull tyre tactic Ferrari couldn't copy in Bahrain GP The critical Red Bull tyre tactic Ferrari couldn't copy in Bahrain GP

Why F1's new rules can't yet be ruled a total success

Why F1's new rules can't yet be ruled a total success

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
GP Racing

Why F1's new rules can't yet be ruled a total success Why F1's new rules can't yet be ruled a total success

How F1's comeback merchant can make a lasting impression at Haas

How F1's comeback merchant can make a lasting impression at Haas

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

How F1's comeback merchant can make a lasting impression at Haas How F1's comeback merchant can make a lasting impression at Haas

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.