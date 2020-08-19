Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
03 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
FP1 in
8 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
FP1 in
15 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Next event in
22 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
FP1 in
36 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Next event in
50 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Next event in
64 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Next event in
72 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
27 Nov
FP1 in
99 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

All 10 F1 teams sign new Concorde agreement

shares
comments
All 10 F1 teams sign new Concorde agreement
By:
Aug 19, 2020, 8:37 AM

Formula 1 has announced that all 10 teams have signed the new Concorde Agreement, committing to the sport from 2021 to 2025.

F1 has been engaged in long-running talks with teams in a bid to finalise the new commercial terms that will replace the existing Concorde Agreement at the start of next year.

An early-sign deadline was set of August 18 for teams to put pen to paper on the new terms, which focused on a more equitable distribution of prize money and a revised governance structure.

Despite some concerns being aired by the likes of Mercedes in recent weeks over where negotiations stood, most teams confirmed over the Spanish Grand Prix weekend they were close to being in a position to sign the new agreement.

This was followed by formal confirmation from Ferrari, McLaren and Williams on Tuesday they had signed up to the new Concorde Agreement, confirming their places on the grid for next year.

The FIA and F1 announced on Wednesday morning that all 10 teams have met the early-sign deadline, completing the Concorde Agreement arrangements for the 2021-25 period.

“The FIA and Formula 1 can today confirm that all ten teams have agreed to the new Concorde Agreement,” a joint statement reads.

“This follows extensive discussions over the past twelve months with all teams, Formula 1, and the FIA.

“The agreement will secure the long-term sustainable future for Formula 1 and combined with the new regulations, announced in October 2019 that come into force in 2022, will reduce the financial and on track disparities between the teams, helping to level the playing field, creating closer racing on the track that fans want to see more of.

“Closer racing will attract more fans to the sport, benefitting every team, and continuing to increase the global growth of Formula 1.”

F1 had been aiming to resolve the new Concorde Agreement talks at an earlier date, only for the COVID-19 pandemic to force discussions to be suspended.

F1 CEO and chairman Chase Carey said he was glad that the terms had been finalised in a swift fashion, and felt they pave the way for a more sustainable future for the sport.

“This year has been unprecedented for the world and we are proud that Formula 1 has come together in recent months to return to racing in a safe way,” Carey said.

“We said earlier in the year that due to the fluid nature of the pandemic, the Concorde Agreement would take additional time to agree and we are pleased that by August we have been able achieve agreement from all ten teams on the plans for the long term future of our sport.

“All our fans want to see closer racing, wheel to wheel action and every team having a chance to get on the podium. The new Concorde agreement, in conjunction with the regulations for 2022, will put in place the foundations to make this a reality and create an environment that is both financially fairer and closes the gaps between teams on the race track.”

FIA president Jean Todt added: “The conclusion of the new Concorde Agreement between the FIA, Formula 1 and all 10 of the current teams assures a stable future for the FIA Formula One World Championship.

“Over its seventy year history, Formula 1 has developed at a remarkable rate, pushing the boundaries of safety, technology and competition to the absolute limits, and today confirms that an exciting new chapter in that history is about to begin.

“During the unprecedented global challenges currently facing everyone around the world, I am proud of the way that all of Formula 1's stakeholders have worked together over the past months for the best interests of the sport and the fans to agree the pathway for more sustainable, fair and exciting competition at the pinnacle of motor sport.” 

Read Also:

Related video

FIA confident that engine mode rule can be policed

Previous article

FIA confident that engine mode rule can be policed
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Luke Smith

Trending Today

All 10 F1 teams sign new Concorde agreement
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
1h

All 10 F1 teams sign new Concorde agreement

Rossi reveals he “didn’t even see” Morbidelli’s flying bike
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Rossi reveals he “didn’t even see” Morbidelli’s flying bike

Repco Bathurst 1000 deal confirmed
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Repco Bathurst 1000 deal confirmed

PR deal hints at Adelaide 500 extension
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

PR deal hints at Adelaide 500 extension

Zarco set for wrist surgery after Austria MotoGP crash
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Zarco set for wrist surgery after Austria MotoGP crash

Valentino Rossi and Ferrari in F1: What might have been?
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Commentary

Valentino Rossi and Ferrari in F1: What might have been?

FIA confident that engine mode rule can be policed
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
1h

FIA confident that engine mode rule can be policed

Bottas blames black overalls for losing 3kg in Spanish GP
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Bottas blames black overalls for losing 3kg in Spanish GP

Latest news

All 10 F1 teams sign new Concorde agreement
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
1h

All 10 F1 teams sign new Concorde agreement

FIA confident that engine mode rule can be policed
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
1h

FIA confident that engine mode rule can be policed

Hamilton wants better Pirelli tyres that appeal to F1 fans
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton wants better Pirelli tyres that appeal to F1 fans

Ferrari: Signing new Concorde Agreement offers F1 “growth”
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari: Signing new Concorde Agreement offers F1 “growth”

Trending

1
MotoGP

Rossi reveals he “didn’t even see” Morbidelli’s flying bike

2
MotoGP

Morbidelli: Zarco showed "no love" in horror crash

3
Supercars

Repco to replace Supercheap as Bathurst 1000 sponsor

4
European Le Mans

Floersch set to skip Spa F3 round to make LMP2 debut

48m
5
Supercars

Walkinshaw role in new GM programme made official

Latest videos

Ranking Every F1 Driver from the 2020 Spanish GP 26:46
Formula 1
14m

Ranking Every F1 Driver from the 2020 Spanish GP

Starts Struggles, Double Stacks and More | 2020 Spanish GP F1 Debrief 08:36
Formula 1
29m

Starts Struggles, Double Stacks and More | 2020 Spanish GP F1 Debrief

Grand Prix Greats – Hamilton’s new milestone for front row F1 starts 04:34
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Hamilton’s new milestone for front row F1 starts

What is the F1 Concorde Agreement? 06:30
Formula 1

What is the F1 Concorde Agreement?

Grand Prix Greats – Spanish GP best photos 03:02
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Spanish GP best photos

Latest news

All 10 F1 teams sign new Concorde agreement
Formula 1

All 10 F1 teams sign new Concorde agreement

FIA confident that engine mode rule can be policed
Formula 1

FIA confident that engine mode rule can be policed

Hamilton wants better Pirelli tyres that appeal to F1 fans
Formula 1

Hamilton wants better Pirelli tyres that appeal to F1 fans

Ferrari: Signing new Concorde Agreement offers F1 “growth”
Formula 1

Ferrari: Signing new Concorde Agreement offers F1 “growth”

FIA to review Gelael’s spine-damaging Barcelona kerb impact
F2

FIA to review Gelael’s spine-damaging Barcelona kerb impact

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.