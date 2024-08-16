Brown: All McLaren departments are F1 world championship material

McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown has claimed all departments of its Formula 1 team are "world championship material" after years of investment.

Brown took the helm at the Woking-based outfit during a time of financial instability last decade and, despite further hardships which included rumours of a takeover by Audi, the American's commercial nous has seen McLaren become one of the most heavily-backed teams on the grid by sponsors.

With that income secured, a number of infrastructural improvements were made at the McLaren Technology Centre alongside changes to the management structure and team personnel.

Now that the incomings have settled, Brown believes all facets are firing towards championship success.

"It's all coming together," Brown told Motorsport.com in an exclusive interview at the Belgian Grand Prix.

"We've got our great investment from our shareholders and our sponsors. We've got great drivers, we've got a great technical team, and the entire leadership team, the technical team need the resources, the fan base, the corporate partner base in order to be able to do what they're doing.

Zak Brown, CEO, McLaren Racing, celebrates victory with his team Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

"Andrea uses the term 'world championship material' and I'd like to think all departments, which feed into performance, either directly or indirectly, are all world championship material."

Brown's belief can be backed up by on-track performance as the team hones in on Red Bull's position at the top of the constructors' standings, thanks to Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri both adding to consistent podium finishes with their maiden F1 victories.

For Norris in particular, the win was a long time coming after numerous near misses - not least the 2021 Russian Grand Prix - and failures in turning pole position into triumph.

Since his win in Miami, Norris' view of podium finishes seems to have changed from delight to frustration when he fails to take to the top step, and asked what had changed in his driver, Brown said: "I think the aspiration to win has only gotten greater.

"He's always been a great driver, the only thing that's taken so long is us giving him a car to be capable of winning in. Now he's running at the front on a regular basis, so I think expectations are clearly higher.

"We know we're coming into these races here most recently with the chance to win every weekend. So with that comes some more excitement, but higher expectations and more pressure, but we're all enjoying it."

Lando Norris, McLaren F1 Team, 2nd position, Oscar Piastri, McLaren F1 Team, 1st position, the McLaren trophy delegate with the trophies on the podium Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

On whether the team's own mindset had shifted in light of victories being achieved, Brown added: "It has, only because of how many times we've finished second and now that we've tasted winning...

"Second certainly still is an awesome result, we always celebrate every podium because it's a huge accomplishment - we're not taking it for granted. But we want to win and we know we're in a position to win.

"So when we finished second, as we have this year, by a second or a half a second, as we did in Imola and so close in Canada, that feels a little bit flatter of a podium, than a few years ago when we were just starting to get back on the podium."

McLaren's strategic calls have come into question in recent races, an issue highlighted by its perceived operational shortcomings that triggered the Norris-versus-Piastri team order trouble at the Hungarian Grand Prix - a saga that overshadowed a first team 1-2 finish in three years.

Attributing the missteps to the squad's newfound position at the front of the pack, Brown explained: "I think some of the mistakes that we've made this year have been from the youthfulness of a team that's not run at the front as regularly as we are now.

"Silverstone we didn't optimise, Hungary we got there at the end, but not without some excitement. So I think it's just going to take a little bit more time.

"I think Toto [Wolff, Mercedes team principal] eloquently said sometimes you don't learn this stuff until you're in the heat of the battle and so now that we're in the heat of the battle, we're learning some stuff as we go along but that's okay.

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24 Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images

"What I always tell the team is mistakes are okay, just learn from them and don't make the same one twice. That makes you smarter the next time around.

"So I'm quite relaxed with the learnings that we've gone through this year."