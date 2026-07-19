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Bernie Collins explains key factor behind Kimi Antonelli's F1 Belgian GP win

Formula 1
Belgian GP
Bernie Collins explains key factor behind Kimi Antonelli's F1 Belgian GP win

Charles Leclerc kept Kimi Antonelli "honest" in Belgian GP, says Naomi Schiff

Formula 1
Belgian GP
Charles Leclerc kept Kimi Antonelli "honest" in Belgian GP, says Naomi Schiff

Why Charles Leclerc wasn’t penalised for clash with Oscar Piastri in Belgian GP

Formula 1
Belgian GP
Why Charles Leclerc wasn’t penalised for clash with Oscar Piastri in Belgian GP

Ferrari summoned for Lewis Hamilton's Belgian GP unsafe release after hitting mechanic

Formula 1
Belgian GP
Ferrari summoned for Lewis Hamilton's Belgian GP unsafe release after hitting mechanic

All the results and standings from the 2026 F1 Belgian Grand Prix

Formula 1
Belgian GP
All the results and standings from the 2026 F1 Belgian Grand Prix

The 2026 F1 Championship: Kimi Antonelli back in his comfort zone as Lewis Hamilton moves to second

Formula 1
Belgian GP
The 2026 F1 Championship: Kimi Antonelli back in his comfort zone as Lewis Hamilton moves to second

F1 Belgian GP: Kimi Antonelli takes sixth 2026 win as George Russell crashes out

Formula 1
Belgian GP
F1 Belgian GP: Kimi Antonelli takes sixth 2026 win as George Russell crashes out

Five quick takeaways from the F1 Belgian GP

Formula 1
Belgian GP
Five quick takeaways from the F1 Belgian GP
Results
Formula 1 Belgian GP

All the results and standings from the 2026 F1 Belgian Grand Prix

Discover the full results and standings after the Belgian Grand Prix, the 10th round of the 2026 Formula 1 season

Fabien Gaillard
Published:
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, George Russell, Mercedes, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Carlos Sainz, Williams

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
George Russell, Mercedes

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Jacques Villeneuve arrives in the paddock.

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Nico Hulkenberg, Audi F1 Team

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
George Russell, Mercedes

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Andy Stevenson, Sporting Director, Aston Martin F1 Team

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Alexander Albon, Williams, Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing, Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Alpine F1 Team pit lane message

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
George Russell, Mercedes

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
George Russell, Mercedes

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, George Russell, Mercedes

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Carlos Sainz, Williams

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing, Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team, Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Nico Hulkenberg, Audi F1 Team

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari; Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
51

Belgium Belgian Grand Prix race result 

All Stats
Cla Driver # Laps Time Interval km/h Pits Points Retirement Chassis Engine
1
A. Kimi Antonelli Mercedes
12 44

-

1 25 Mercedes Mercedes
2 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 44

+1.952

1.952

1.952 1 18 Ferrari Ferrari
3 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 3 44

+11.586

11.586

9.634 1 15 Red Bull Red Bull
4 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Ferrari 44 44

+17.245

17.245

5.659 1 12 Ferrari Ferrari
5 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 44

+18.988

18.988

1.743 1 10 McLaren Mercedes
6 France I. Hadjar Red Bull Racing 6 44

+23.307

23.307

4.319 3 8 Red Bull Red Bull
7 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 1 44

+24.014

24.014

0.707 1 6 McLaren Mercedes
8 Brazil G. Bortoleto Audi 5 44

+49.140

49.140

25.126 1 4 Audi Audi
9 United Kingdom A. Lindblad Racing Bulls 41 44

+50.406

50.406

1.266 1 2 RB Red Bull
10 Argentina F. Colapinto Alpine 43 44

+1'16.037

1'16.037

25.631 1 1 Alpine Mercedes
11 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 44

+1'16.991

1'16.991

0.954 1 Alpine Mercedes
12 New Zealand L. Lawson Racing Bulls 30 44

+1'17.523

1'17.523

0.532 1 RB Red Bull
13 Germany N. Hulkenberg Audi 27 44

+1'18.348

1'18.348

0.825 1 Audi Audi
14 United Kingdom O. Bearman Haas F1 Team 87 44

+1'34.465

1'34.465

16.117 2 Haas Ferrari
15 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 44

+1'44.684

1'44.684

10.219 1 Williams Mercedes
16 Spain C. Sainz Williams 55 44

+1'45.856

1'45.856

1.172 1 Williams Mercedes
17 France E. Ocon Haas F1 Team 31 44

+1'50.925

1'50.925

5.069 2 Haas Ferrari
18 Finland V. Bottas Cadillac F1 Team 77 43

1 lap

2 Cadillac Ferrari
19 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 42

2 laps

2 Aston Martin Honda
dnf Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 25

19 laps

2 Retirement Aston Martin Honda
dnf Mexico S. Perez Cadillac F1 Team 11 13

31 laps

3 Retirement Cadillac Ferrari
dnf United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 0

44 laps

Collision Mercedes Mercedes
View full results

Fastest laps of the Belgian Grand Prix

All Stats
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Lap Time Interval Tyres km/h
1 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 1 McLaren Mercedes 44

1'48.890

M 231.558
2
A. Kimi Antonelli Mercedes
12 Mercedes Mercedes 41

+0.208

1'49.098

0.208 H 231.116
3 France I. Hadjar Red Bull Racing 6 Red Bull Red Bull 44

+0.408

1'49.298

0.200 H 230.694
4 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 23

+0.443

1'49.333

0.035 H 230.620
5 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Ferrari 44 Ferrari Ferrari 33

+0.564

1'49.454

0.121 H 230.365
6 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 23

+0.672

1'49.562

0.108 H 230.138
7 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 3 Red Bull Red Bull 23

+0.728

1'49.618

0.056 H 230.020
8 Brazil G. Bortoleto Audi 5 Audi Audi 22

+1.444

1'50.334

0.716 H 228.527
9 Germany N. Hulkenberg Audi 27 Audi Audi 41

+1.613

1'50.503

0.169 H 228.178
10 United Kingdom A. Lindblad Racing Bulls 41 RB Red Bull 23

+1.646

1'50.536

0.033 H 228.110
11 New Zealand L. Lawson Racing Bulls 30 RB Red Bull 44

+2.185

1'51.075

0.539 H 227.003
12 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Mercedes 39

+2.211

1'51.101

0.026 H 226.950
13 United Kingdom O. Bearman Haas F1 Team 87 Haas Ferrari 22

+2.219

1'51.109

0.008 H 226.933
14 Argentina F. Colapinto Alpine 43 Alpine Mercedes 42

+2.272

1'51.162

0.053 H 226.825
15 Spain C. Sainz Williams 55 Williams Mercedes 24

+2.473

1'51.363

0.201 H 226.416
16 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 21

+3.004

1'51.894

0.531 H 225.341
17 France E. Ocon Haas F1 Team 31 Haas Ferrari 44

+3.010

1'51.900

0.006 H 225.329
18 Finland V. Bottas Cadillac F1 Team 77 Cadillac Ferrari 35

+3.121

1'52.011

0.111 S 225.106
19 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Honda 34

+4.058

1'52.948

0.937 H 223.239
20 Mexico S. Perez Cadillac F1 Team 11 Cadillac Ferrari 10

+4.630

1'53.520

0.572 S 222.114
21 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Honda 21

+5.090

1'53.980

0.460 S 221.217
View full results

Drivers' Championship

Position Driver Points Australia China Japan United States Canada Monaco Spain Austria United Kingdom Belgium
1 ItalyK. AntonelliMercedes 204 18/2 29 25/1 28 31 25/1 - 15/3 8 25/1
2 United KingdomL. HamiltonFerrari 159 12/4 21 8/6 10 21 18/2 25/1 10/5 22 12/4
3 United KingdomG. RussellMercedes 154 25/1 26 12/4 17 8 - 18/2 25/1 23 -
4 MonacoC. LeclercFerrari 126 15/3 19 15/3 10 16 - - 4/8 29 18/2
5 United KingdomL. NorrisMcLaren 103 10/5 5 10/5 26 7 - 15/3 6/7 18 6/7
6 AustraliaO. PiastriMcLaren 92 - 3 18/2 22 5 10/5 10/5 12/4 2 10/5
7 NetherlandsM. VerstappenRed Bull 91 8/6 - 4/8 14 17 - 12/4 18/2 3 15/3
8 FranceI. HadjarRed Bull 60 - 4 - - 10 12/4 8/6 8/6 10 8/6
9 FranceP. GaslyAlpine 42 1/10 8 6/7 1 4 15/3 6/7 - 1 -
10 New ZealandL. LawsonRacing Bulls 39 - 8 2/9 - 6 8/6 4/8 2/9 9 -
11 United KingdomA. LindbladRacing Bulls 22 4/8 - - - 1 6/7 2/9 1/10 6 2/9
12 ArgentinaF. ColapintoAlpine 19 - 1 - 6 8 - 1/10 - 2 1/10
13 United KingdomO. BearmanHaas 18 6/7 11 - - 1 - - - - -
14 BrazilG. BortoletoAudi 10 2/9 - - - - - - - 4 4/8
15 SpainC. Sainz JrWilliams 6 - 2 - 2 2 - - - - -
16 ThailandA. AlbonWilliams 5 - - - 1 - 4/8 - - - -
17 FranceE. OconHaas 3 - - 1/10 - - 2/9 - - - -
18 SpainF. AlonsoAston Martin 1 - - - - - 1/10 - - - -
19 GermanyN. HülkenbergAudi   - - - - - - - - - -
20 FinlandV. BottasCadillac   - - - - - - - - - -
21 MexicoS. PérezCadillac   - - - - - - - - - -
22 CanadaL. StrollAston Martin   - - - - - - - - - -

Constructors' Championship

Position Team Points Australia China Japan United States Canada Monaco Spain Austria United Kingdom Belgium
1 Mercedes 358 43 55 37 45 39 25 18 40 31 25
2 Ferrari 285 27 40 23 20 37 18 25 14 51 30
3 United KingdomMcLaren 195 10 8 28 48 12 10 25 18 20 16
4 AustriaRed Bull Racing 151 8 4 4 14 27 12 20 26 13 23
5 Alpine 61 1 9 6 7 12 15 7 - 3 1
6 Racing Bulls 61 4 8 2 - 7 14 6 3 15