All the key numbers from the F1 Bahrain pre-season tests

All eyes are now on the opening round of the 2026 Formula 1 campaign after pre-season running concluded on Friday to cap off nine days of testing between Bahrain and Barcelona.

This is all ahead of the Australian Grand Prix on 6-8 March, which'll kickstart a new era for the championship with its widespread regulation changes.

So how do the teams look going into it? Hey are the key figures from the pre-season.

Ferrari dominates the timesheets

Leclerc set the fastest lap in Bahrain, but there are still too many unknowns Photo by: Rudy Carezzevoli / Getty Images

If testing presented a clear picture of the pecking order, then Ferrari would be jumping with glee because Lewis Hamilton set the overall fastest lap across three days of running in Barcelona, whereas it was Charles Leclerc who was quickest during the six days spent in Bahrain.

But obviously the usual testing caveats such as sandbagging come with that, yet an interesting thing to do is compare Leclerc's final time against the best lap from last year's Bahrain test. In 2025, Williams man Carlos Sainz topped the timesheets with a 1m29.348s, which was approximately 2.5s quicker than Leclerc's 1m31.992s.

Times and laps in Barcelona

P DRIVER TEAM Laps Time 1 Hamilton Ferrari 209 1m16.348s 2 Russell Mercedes 265 1m16.445s 3 Norris McLaren 163 1m16.594s 4 Leclerc Ferrari 231 1m16.653s 5 Antonelli Mercedes 237 1m17.081s 6 Piastri McLaren 128 1m17.446s 7 Verstappen Red Bull 145 1m17.586s 8 Gasly Alpine 231 1m17.707s 9 Hadjar Red Bull 158 1m18.159s 10 Ocon Haas 243 1m18.393s 11 Bearman Haas 148 1m18.423s 12 Lindblad Racing Bulls 167 1m18.451s 13 Lawson Racing Bulls 152 1m18.840s 14 Colapinto Alpine 118 1m19.150s 15 Hulkenberg Audi 145 1m19.870s 16 Bortoleto Audi 90 1m20.179s 17 Alonso Aston Martin 61 1m20.795s 18 Bottas Cadillac 87 1m20.920s 19 Perez Cadillac 77 1m21.024s 20 Stroll Aston Martin 5 1m46.404s

First Bahrain test times and laps

P DRIVER TEAM Laps Time Tyres 1 Antonelli Mercedes 94 1m33.669s C3 2 Russell Mercedes 188 1m33.918s C3 3 Hamilton Ferrari 202 1m34.209s C3 4 Leclerc Ferrari 219 1m34.273s C3 5 Piastri McLaren 215 1m34.549s C3 6 Norris McLaren 207 1m34.669s C2 7 Verstappen Red Bull 197 1m34.798s C3 8 Bearman Haas 200 1m35.394s C3 9 Hadjar Red Bull 146 1m35.561s C3 10 Ocon Haas 190 1m35.578s C3 11 Colapinto Alpine 172 1m35.806s C3 12 Hulkenberg Audi 178 1m36.291s C3 13 Bortoleto Audi 176 1m36.670s C3 14 Gasly Alpine 146 1m36.723s C3 15 Albon Williams 208 1m36.793s C3 16 Lawson Racing Bulls 169 1m36.808s C3 17 Bottas Cadillac 153 1m36.824s C3 18 Sainz Williams 214 1m37.186s C2 19 Perez Cadillac 167 1m37.365s C3 20 Lindblad Racing Bulls 158 1m37.470s C3 21 Stroll Aston Martin 108 1m38.165s C3 22 Alonso Aston Martin 98 1m38.248s C3

Second Bahrain test times and laps

P DRIVER TEAM Laps Time Tyres 1 Leclerc Ferrari 202 1m31.992s C4 2 Antonelli Mercedes 197 1m32.803s C3 3 Piastri McLaren 222 1m32.861s C3 4 Norris McLaren 173 1m32.871s C3 5 Verstappen Red Bull 204 1m33.109s C3 6 Russell Mercedes 235 1m33.197s C3 7 Hamilton Ferrari 122 1m33.408s C3 8 Gasly Alpine 179 1m33.421s C5 9 Bearman Haas 199 1m33.487s C4 10 Bortoleto Audi 171 1m33.755s C4 11 Colapinto Alpine 180 1m33.818s C5 12 Hulkenberg Audi 186 1m33.987s C4 13 Lindblad Racing Bulls 240 1m34.149s C4 14 Ocon Haas 205 1m34.201s C4 15 Hadjar Red Bull 125 1m34.260s C4 16 Sainz Williams 196 1m34.342s C5 17 Lawson Racing Bulls 167 1m34.532s C4 18 Albon Williams 172 1m34.555s C5 19 Bottas Cadillac 131 1m35.290s C3 20 Perez Cadillac 135 1m35.369s C5 21 Stroll Aston Martin 32 1m35.974s C3 22 Alonso Aston Martin 96 1m36.536s C3

Russell, Leclerc, and Ocon impress on mileage

Russell backed up the Mercedes favourites tag for F1 2026 with his mileage Photo by: Sona Maleterova / Getty Images

The priority in pre-season isn't necessarily to achieve the best lap time, but actually to complete the most mileage and George Russell, Leclerc, plus Esteban Ocon all particularly stood out by exceeding the 3,000km mark.

This is 500km more than the average by the drivers across the nine days, with several notable exceptions at the bottom of the rankings. Williams is of course included in that, considering it skipped Barcelona, whereas Cadillac and Aston Martin were both low down on that table with various problems striking each side on seemingly every day.

Driver Team Barcelona (km) Bahrain 1 (km) Bahrain 2 (km) Total km Russell Mercedes 1234 1018 1271 3523 Leclerc Ferrari 1076 1185 1093 3354 Ocon Haas 1138 1028 1110 3269 Piastri McLaren 596 1164 1202 2961 Lindblad Racing Bulls 778 855 1299 2932 Bearman Haas 689 1082 1077 2849 Verstappen Red Bull 675 1066 1104 2846 Gasly Alpine 1076 790 969 2835 Norris McLaren 759 1120 936 2816 Hamilton Ferrari 973 1093 660 2727 Antonelli Mercedes 1103 509 1066 2679 Hulkenberg Audi 675 963 1007 2645 Lawson Racing Bulls 708 915 904 2526 Colapinto Alpine 550 931 974 2455 Bortoleto Audi 419 953 926 2297 Sainz Williams 0 1158 1061 2219 Hadjar Red Bull 736 790 677 2203 Albon Williams 0 1126 931 2057 Perez Cadillac 359 904 731 1993 Bottas Cadillac 405 828 709 1942 Alonso Aston Martin 284 815 520 1334 Stroll Aston Martin 23 608 173 781

Mercedes, Haas, and Ferrari pass the 6,000km mark

Haas impressed with the amount of mileage it completed in pre-season Photo by: Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images

For mileage on the team side, three constructors exceeded the 6,000km mark: Haas, Mercedes and Ferrari. It's obviously no surprise for the latter two given they firmly fight at the front, and have done for years, but for Haas to also do that is impressive. Though it doesn't necessarily translate to quick lap times, with the American outfit still expected to be in the midfield.

Elsewhere, F1 debutants Audi delivered consistent running by approaching the 5,000km mark while Williams, despite its Barcelona shenanigans, racked up more than 4,000km in what was effectively six days of running.

On the complete other end of the table was Aston Martin, who fell victim to numerous problems, particularly with its new Honda power unit.

Team Engine Barcelona (km) Bahrain 1 (km) Bahrain 2 (KM) Total KM Mercedes Mercedes 2338 1526 2338 6202 Haas Ferrari 1821 2111 2186 6118 Ferrari Ferrari 2049 2279 1753 6081 McLaren Mercedes 1355 2284 2138 5777 Racing Bulls Red Bull Ford 1486 1770 2203 5458 Alpine Mercedes 1625 1721 1943 5289 Red Bull Red Bull Ford 1411 1856 1781 5048 Audi Audi 1094 1916 1932 4942 Williams Mercedes 0 2284 1992 4276 Cadillac Ferrari 764 1732 1440 3935 Aston Martin Honda 307 1115 693 2115

The Mercedes engine has completed half a lap around the Earth

Mercedes engines racked up the laps Photo by: Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images

With four teams powered by Mercedes, it would have been surprising if the German marque had not led the way in terms of mileage for power units. By exceeding 20,000km of running, the star-branded V6 turbo hybrid engines have symbolically completed half a rotation around the Earth (the circumference being around 40,000km).

But, comparing that total mileage to the number of teams involved, the average per squad is actually similar between Mercedes and Ferrari, which powers three outfits on the grid including the factory constructor.

Red Bull Ford also made an excellent effort on its debut with the average mileage being above 5,000km across its two teams and on a par with the more establishment power unit suppliers in Mercedes and Ferrari. Audi, meanwhile, also made a solid effort but as expected, Honda is bottom of the list with Aston.

Engine manufacturer Barcelona (km) Bahrain1 (km) Bahrain 2 (km) Total km Average KM

s per team Mercedes 5318 7815 8,410 21,544 5386 Ferrari 4615 6121 5380 16,116 5372 Red Bull Ford 2897 3626 3983 10,506 5253 Audi 1094 1916 1932 4942 4942 Honda 307 1115 693 2115 2115

